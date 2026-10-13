Should I Drop Josh Jacobs? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

Should I drop Josh Jacobs for fantasy football Week 6? Is Josh Jacobs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs hasn't taken a regular-season snap in 2026, and another week has passed without clarity on when he might return. The Packers host Dallas on Sunday night, but Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List.
For fantasy managers who drafted him as a weekly starter, five missed games are becoming difficult to absorb. An open bench spot has value when bye weeks and injuries are creating immediate lineup problems.
Still, dropping Jacobs means giving up a back with a proven history of handling a significant workload. His situation calls for a roster decision, not simply a reaction to another week of uncertainty.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?
Jacobs should remain rostered in most 12-team leagues, particularly when there is enough bench depth to accommodate him.
Managers in shallow leagues have more reason to consider a move, especially if keeping him prevents them from filling an active starting spot.
The NFL placed Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List on August 30 following misdemeanor charges connected to a May domestic-violence incident.
He pleaded no contest to charges of battery and criminal damage to property on September 10.
The court deferred proceedings on the property-damage count under conditions, while the NFL continued its own personal-conduct review.
Players on the exempt list cannot practice or play. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the team had received no update from the league, leaving Jacobs' return timetable unknown.
Time already missed could count toward any eventual suspension, but no final decision has been announced.
That uncertainty matters more with each passing game.
Fantasy managers can't make Week 7 or Week 8 plans around an assumed reinstatement, and not every fantasy platform permits a player on the exempt list to occupy an injured reserve slot.
There is a reason Jacobs remains worth keeping. He rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season, adding 36 catches for 282 yards and a receiving score.
In 2024, his first season in Green Bay, he handled 301 carries for 1,329 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Josh Jacobs with all the moves for a 38-yard rushing TD!
📺: #GBvsJAX on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/CQ3b6aZ5CZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
Those totals demonstrate the value he could bring back, but they do not guarantee the exact same workload after an extended absence. Green Bay has been rotating several backs, and its coaching staff will have to decide how to divide opportunities if Jacobs returns.
MarShawn Lloyd scored twice against Chicago in Week 5, although his 10 carries produced only 31 yards. Pierre Strong Jr. added five carries for seven yards and three catches for 11 yards, while Kaleb Johnson rushed seven times for 26 yards. Lloyd played 27 of Green Bay's 61 offensive snaps, compared with 25 for Strong.
Chris Brooks, another contributor earlier this season, went on injured reserve with an ankle injury before the Bears game.
The backfield remains unsettled, which leaves Jacobs with a plausible path to substantial work whenever he is cleared. The risk is waiting for that opportunity without knowing whether it will arrive soon enough to help a fantasy team.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings recommend Woody Marks and Lloyd as adds in all leagues. Marks has an opportunity for increased work in Houston while David Montgomery deals with a groin injury.
Lloyd offers a more immediate chance at touches in Green Bay, though the Packers' rotation limits his floor.
Marshawn Lloyd trucks a guy on his way to the end zone 😤
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NNcSwQfTOU
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Neither move should be automatic if the cost is dropping Jacobs. A team with a winning record and adequate depth can afford to stash a potential difference-maker.
A struggling roster that needs a usable running back this week has less freedom.
If you can cover your Week 6 starters without using Jacobs' roster spot, hold him.
If you're in a short-bench league and the available replacement would go straight into your lineup, cutting him is defensible.
His upside remains real, but an uncertain NFL decision can't score fantasy points.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce:
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