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Should I Drop Josh Jacobs? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Should I drop Josh Jacobs for fantasy football Week 6? Is Josh Jacobs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs hasn't taken a regular-season snap in 2026, and another week has passed without clarity on when he might return. The Packers host Dallas on Sunday night, but Jacobs remains on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List.

For fantasy managers who drafted him as a weekly starter, five missed games are becoming difficult to absorb. An open bench spot has value when bye weeks and injuries are creating immediate lineup problems.

Still, dropping Jacobs means giving up a back with a proven history of handling a significant workload. His situation calls for a roster decision, not simply a reaction to another week of uncertainty.

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Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?

Jacobs should remain rostered in most 12-team leagues, particularly when there is enough bench depth to accommodate him.

Managers in shallow leagues have more reason to consider a move, especially if keeping him prevents them from filling an active starting spot.

The NFL placed Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List on August 30 following misdemeanor charges connected to a May domestic-violence incident.

He pleaded no contest to charges of battery and criminal damage to property on September 10.

The court deferred proceedings on the property-damage count under conditions, while the NFL continued its own personal-conduct review.

Players on the exempt list cannot practice or play. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the team had received no update from the league, leaving Jacobs' return timetable unknown.

Time already missed could count toward any eventual suspension, but no final decision has been announced.

That uncertainty matters more with each passing game.

Fantasy managers can't make Week 7 or Week 8 plans around an assumed reinstatement, and not every fantasy platform permits a player on the exempt list to occupy an injured reserve slot.

There is a reason Jacobs remains worth keeping. He rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season, adding 36 catches for 282 yards and a receiving score.

In 2024, his first season in Green Bay, he handled 301 carries for 1,329 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Those totals demonstrate the value he could bring back, but they do not guarantee the exact same workload after an extended absence. Green Bay has been rotating several backs, and its coaching staff will have to decide how to divide opportunities if Jacobs returns.

MarShawn Lloyd scored twice against Chicago in Week 5, although his 10 carries produced only 31 yards. Pierre Strong Jr. added five carries for seven yards and three catches for 11 yards, while Kaleb Johnson rushed seven times for 26 yards. Lloyd played 27 of Green Bay's 61 offensive snaps, compared with 25 for Strong.

Chris Brooks, another contributor earlier this season, went on injured reserve with an ankle injury before the Bears game.

The backfield remains unsettled, which leaves Jacobs with a plausible path to substantial work whenever he is cleared. The risk is waiting for that opportunity without knowing whether it will arrive soon enough to help a fantasy team.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings recommend Woody Marks and Lloyd as adds in all leagues. Marks has an opportunity for increased work in Houston while David Montgomery deals with a groin injury.

Lloyd offers a more immediate chance at touches in Green Bay, though the Packers' rotation limits his floor.

Neither move should be automatic if the cost is dropping Jacobs. A team with a winning record and adequate depth can afford to stash a potential difference-maker.

A struggling roster that needs a usable running back this week has less freedom.

If you can cover your Week 6 starters without using Jacobs' roster spot, hold him.

If you're in a short-bench league and the available replacement would go straight into your lineup, cutting him is defensible.

His upside remains real, but an uncertain NFL decision can't score fantasy points.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce:

Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Darius Cooper
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordyn Tyson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell

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