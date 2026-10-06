Should I drop Dontayvion Wicks for fantasy football Week 5? Is Dontayvion Wicks a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks looked like he was in prime position to have a great game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Injuries to the Eagles' top wide receiver and tight end, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee), had caused them both to be ruled out for that contest.
Thusly, Wicks entered the game as the presumptive No. 1 target for his team in the passing game. Obviously, that didn't come to pass, and fantasy managers who started him were backhanded with a 4.8 PPR point finish while some guy named Darius Cooper caught two touchdown passes.
Eagles rookie WR and first-round pick Makai Lemon didn't fare much better, and Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for under 100 passing yards in four full quarters of football in the loss. With all that in mind, should you drop Wicks in fantasy football now?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Dontayvion Wicks in Fantasy Football?
He had his best game in Week 1, when both Goedert and Smith were active, so it's strange that he had such a poor performance when he had more opportunities. But it's hard to do much of anything when your QB throws for under 25 passing yards per quarter.
At that point, you're forced to rely on touchdowns for fantasy production. And those went to Cooper rather than Lemon or Wicks. The Rams' top cornerbacks are solid, but their backups aren't so much. Cooper not having to face the coverage of cornerback Trent McDuffie likely played a role in his two scores.
OH MY DARIUS COOPER 🤯 https://t.co/adE7VVSDSo
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 4, 2026
Despite his modest production, Wicks should still remain the de facto "WR1" while Smith and Goedert are sidelined.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Lemon is a solid pickup as a speculative stash. He'll likely have an increasing role as the season goes on. That's how things tend to go with first-round draft picks that flash talent but don't produce much in their first few games. But many fantasy managers are likely looking for someone with more immediate potential to produce.
You might find that in Los Angeles Chargers WR Tre' Harris, who still isn't heavily rostered. For the second week in a row, he was the leading receiver for his team, catching three of his five targets for 60 yards. With Chargers WR1 Ladd McConkey (foot) having re-aggravated his foot injury in Week 4, Harris could see expanded opportunity.
Holy Tre Harris😳 https://t.co/b48SjbP9iP
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 4, 2023
Harris was a player I was high on in my pre-draft takes for 2025. He proceeded to not do much at all, so my analysis wasn't immediately correct, but he's flashed talent with a variety of good routes and catches this season. He's already made a case for more work in this offense even without McConkey's injury being factored in.
And with two of their top-3 tight ends injured and their former first-round pick at WR, Quentin Johnston, clearly displaying he is not a starting-caliber WR, Harris has a strong upside case. The Chargers don't have a great offense, and it looks like hiring offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was a mistake.
That doesn't mean Harris can't produce well in the coming weeks, though. He has the talent for it.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre' Harris, Keon Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Tre' Harris, Keon Coleman. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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