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Should I Drop Dontayvion Wicks? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 5 (2026)

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Dontayvion Wicks - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Should I drop Dontayvion Wicks for fantasy football Week 5? Is Dontayvion Wicks a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Dontayvion Wicks in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks looked like he was in prime position to have a great game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Injuries to the Eagles' top wide receiver and tight end, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee), had caused them both to be ruled out for that contest.

Thusly, Wicks entered the game as the presumptive No. 1 target for his team in the passing game. Obviously, that didn't come to pass, and fantasy managers who started him were backhanded with a 4.8 PPR point finish while some guy named Darius Cooper caught two touchdown passes.

Eagles rookie WR and first-round pick Makai Lemon didn't fare much better, and Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for under 100 passing yards in four full quarters of football in the loss. With all that in mind, should you drop Wicks in fantasy football now?

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Should I Drop Dontayvion Wicks in Fantasy Football?

He had his best game in Week 1, when both Goedert and Smith were active, so it's strange that he had such a poor performance when he had more opportunities. But it's hard to do much of anything when your QB throws for under 25 passing yards per quarter.

At that point, you're forced to rely on touchdowns for fantasy production. And those went to Cooper rather than Lemon or Wicks. The Rams' top cornerbacks are solid, but their backups aren't so much. Cooper not having to face the coverage of cornerback Trent McDuffie likely played a role in his two scores.

Despite his modest production, Wicks should still remain the de facto "WR1" while Smith and Goedert are sidelined.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Lemon is a solid pickup as a speculative stash. He'll likely have an increasing role as the season goes on. That's how things tend to go with first-round draft picks that flash talent but don't produce much in their first few games. But many fantasy managers are likely looking for someone with more immediate potential to produce.

You might find that in Los Angeles Chargers WR Tre' Harris, who still isn't heavily rostered. For the second week in a row, he was the leading receiver for his team, catching three of his five targets for 60 yards. With Chargers WR1 Ladd McConkey (foot) having re-aggravated his foot injury in Week 4, Harris could see expanded opportunity.

Harris was a player I was high on in my pre-draft takes for 2025. He proceeded to not do much at all, so my analysis wasn't immediately correct, but he's flashed talent with a variety of good routes and catches this season. He's already made a case for more work in this offense even without McConkey's injury being factored in.

And with two of their top-3 tight ends injured and their former first-round pick at WR, Quentin Johnston, clearly displaying he is not a starting-caliber WR, Harris has a strong upside case. The Chargers don't have a great offense, and it looks like hiring offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was a mistake.

That doesn't mean Harris can't produce well in the coming weeks, though. He has the talent for it.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tre' Harris, Keon Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Tre' Harris, Keon Coleman. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tre' Harris, Keon Coleman:

Tre' Harris
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre' Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre' Harris
vs
Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre' Harris
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre' Harris
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre' Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Tre' Harris
vs
Brian Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tre' Harris
vs
Keon Coleman
Tre' Harris
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tre' Harris
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tre' Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tre' Harris
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tre' Harris
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre' Harris
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre' Harris
vs
Malachi Fields
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Roman Wilson
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tre' Harris
vs
Will Shipley
Tre' Harris
vs
Darius Cooper
Tre' Harris
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre' Harris
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tre' Harris
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre' Harris
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tre' Harris
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tre' Harris
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Tre' Harris
vs
Ted Hurst
Tre' Harris
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre' Harris
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tre' Harris
vs
Najee Harris
Tre' Harris
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tre' Harris
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre' Harris
vs
Darren Waller
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyreek Hill
Tre' Harris
vs
Efton Chism III
Tre' Harris
vs
Treylon Burks
Tre' Harris
vs
Isaiah Williams
Tre' Harris
vs
Cody White
Tre' Harris
vs
Josh Cameron
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Will Shipley
Keon Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keon Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Keon Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre' Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Kendre Miller
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Keon Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
vs
Roman Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylen Wright
Keon Coleman
vs
Darius Cooper
Keon Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Keon Coleman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Keon Coleman
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Keon Coleman
vs
Ted Hurst
Keon Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keon Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keon Coleman
vs
Najee Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Keon Coleman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Keon Coleman
vs
Darren Waller
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyreek Hill
Keon Coleman
vs
Efton Chism III
Keon Coleman
vs
Treylon Burks
Keon Coleman
vs
Isaiah Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Cody White
Keon Coleman
vs
Josh Cameron

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