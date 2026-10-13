👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Should I Drop David Montgomery? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop David Montgomery for fantasy football Week 6? Is David Montgomery a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop David Montgomery in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery opened the season with three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, he's gone four games without finding the end zone, and a groin injury has made his short-term outlook even more difficult to trust.

Montgomery left Sunday's 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter. Head coach DeMeco Ryans called him week-to-week on Monday, putting his availability for the Week 6 meeting with Jacksonville in London in doubt.

The injury complicates a decision fantasy managers were already facing. Montgomery's carries have fallen, his efficiency has been poor, and Woody Marks is making a case for a bigger role.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Should I Drop David Montgomery in Fantasy Football?

Montgomery is droppable in 10-team leagues and in many 12-team redraft leagues when an immediate replacement is available. That doesn't make him an automatic cut everywhere.

If your league permits him in an injured reserve slot once he receives an eligible designation, holding him there is preferable to cutting him for a marginal bench option.

The 29-year-old rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns with Detroit last season before joining Houston.

His Texans debut looked promising on the fantasy scoreboard: 60 rushing yards, two touchdowns on the ground, and another through the air.

But those three scores disguised an offense that gave him only 3.0 yards per carry on 20 attempts.

Over Weeks 2-4, he rushed 27 times for just 67 yards. His best single-game average during that stretch was 3.0 yards per attempt, and he managed only four receptions across those three contests.

Montgomery then added 11 yards on five carries before leaving the Tennessee game.

That leaves him with 138 rushing yards on 52 attempts through five appearances, an average of 2.7 yards per carry. He has not scored since the opener.

Even before the groin injury, his declining workload and limited receiving work had made him difficult to trust as a weekly flex.

Marks was already involved before Sunday, but Montgomery's early exit gave the second-year back his biggest opportunity yet.

Marks finished with 15 carries for 62 yards and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards. He was on the field for 84.1% of Houston's offensive snaps against Tennessee.

That figure was boosted by the injury, so it shouldn't be treated as the permanent division of work. Still, Houston has reason to see what Marks can offer.

Ryans has called Marks dynamic and said he'll carry the load while Montgomery is sidelined.

At 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Montgomery can still factor into short-yardage work when healthy, but that may leave him relying heavily on touchdowns.

There is no confirmation that Montgomery has lost his starting job. He could return healthy and regain a substantial share of the carries.

But Houston's Week 8 bye also looms, and waiting several weeks for a touchdown-dependent role is a difficult sell when injuries and Week 6 byes are already straining fantasy benches.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

Woody Marks should be the first name to check. RotoBaller ranks him as its top overall Week 6 waiver-wire target and recommends adding him in all leagues.

If Montgomery sits out against Jacksonville, Marks has a path to lead the Texans in backfield touches, including receiving opportunities.

Green Bay's MarShawn Lloyd is another priority if he's available.

RotoBaller also recommends adding Lloyd in all leagues following his two-touchdown Week 5 performance, though he remains part of a backfield rotation.

Tyjae Spears is a consideration in leagues with at least 10 teams, particularly for managers looking beyond this week's matchup.

Don't drop Montgomery just because he got hurt. A team with adequate running back depth can hold him and reassess after another update.

But if you need a healthy contributor or the chance to add Marks or Lloyd, moving on from Montgomery is reasonable.

The three-touchdown opener is not a reason to protect a bench spot that could help you win now.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Tyjae Spears. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Tyjae Spears. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Tyjae Spears:

Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordyn Tyson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyjae Spears
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyjae Spears
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyjae Spears
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyjae Spears
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyjae Spears
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Brian Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyjae Spears
vs
Mike Washington Jr.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 6 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Considering Trading Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Week 6 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks