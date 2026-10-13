Should I Drop Alvin Kamara? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 6 (2026)

Should I drop Alvin Kamara for fantasy football Week 6? Is Alvin Kamara a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara managed just six scrimmage yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to Minnesota. With Travis Etienne Jr. already on injured reserve, the veteran seemed positioned for more opportunities. Instead, Kendre Miller led the backfield in carries and Kamara barely saw the field.
A back injury complicated his preparation for Week 5, and fantasy managers now have to decide how much patience to give a player who has offered little consistency this season.
He is difficult to trust in a starting lineup. That does not automatically make him a player to drop.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Alvin Kamara in Fantasy Football?
Hold Kamara in most redraft leagues. RotoBaller's Week 6 cut list recommends holding him in all formats, and that distinction matters even when a player is producing bench-worthy numbers.
His name alone isn't the reason to keep him. New Orleans has yet to settle its backfield, and we don't know how much Sunday's diminished role was related to his health.
Kamara missed the opener with a knee injury and has rushed 28 times for 86 yards in four appearances, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. He has caught 13 of 16 targets for only 41 yards.
His usual receiving involvement hasn't translated into much yardage, while he has reached double-digit carries in none of his games.
The one encouraging fantasy performance came against Atlanta in Week 4.
Kamara scored twice on seven carries and caught five passes for 35 yards, but those touchdowns carried a day in which he managed only 23 rushing yards.
Expecting that kind of scoring efficiency every week isn't realistic.
The Minnesota game was worse. Kamara took three carries for 12 yards and caught both targets for minus-six yards.
Miller had 10 carries for 30 yards and a touchdown, and CJ Donaldson added four attempts for 13 yards.
Kendre Miller gets 6️⃣ on the board for the Saints!
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/OKgYHGtkYf
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Playing time tells the story even more clearly. Donaldson logged 19 of New Orleans' 45 offensive snaps, Miller played 14, and Kamara played 12.
The veteran was questionable entering the contest after missing Wednesday's practice and remaining limited Thursday and Friday with a back issue.
The Saints have not established that the injury caused his reduced workload, so that connection remains a possibility rather than a confirmed explanation.
Etienne's hamstring injury creates an opening, but not necessarily for Kamara alone. He went on injured reserve before Week 4, and New Orleans has a Week 8 bye.
Miller's goal-line touchdown and Donaldson's involvement underline how many ways this offense can divide touches until Etienne is eligible to return.
Kamara's Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants looks less intimidating than Minnesota's defense.
Washington rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns against New York on Sunday, although quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for 103 of those yards and two scores.
More favorable opposition won't fix a 12-snap workload by itself.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
There are worthwhile backfield additions, but most managers should pursue them without cutting Kamara.
RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings recommend Houston's Woody Marks and Green Bay's MarShawn Lloyd as adds in all leagues.
Their roles have their own uncertainties, but both deserve attention if available.
Marshawn Lloyd trucks a guy on his way to the end zone 😤
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NNcSwQfTOU
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Miller has also earned a look in 12-team leagues. He's listed as an add in those formats after leading the Saints with 10 carries against Minnesota.
That doesn't make him an automatic Week 6 starter, especially with New Orleans struggling to move the ball.
For now, Kamara belongs on the bench unless practice reports and subsequent usage offer a reason to trust him again.
His receiving history gives him a more attractive recovery path in PPR leagues, but targets must return for that to matter.
Hold the roster spot if you can, and use waivers to address your starting lineup instead of treating one ugly Sunday as proof that Kamara has nothing left.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce:
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