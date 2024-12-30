Winning a fantasy championship has been your goal since you began preparing for your drafts. It has also remained the driving force behind every roster decision you have made throughout the season. Congratulations to all of you who sustained those championship aspirations in Week 17 while navigating through injuries, unexpected decreases in usage, substandard performances, and other unwanted developments that emerged during the season.
If you have embraced the unique challenges of participating in a league incorporating Week 18 matchups into the equation, you are just one win away from capturing your league’s title. You should now maintain the same level of diligence and flexibility that has helped you progress to Week 18 while you retain your goal of capturing a league championship.
This article will help you make the critical decisions that await you surrounding which running backs to target on your waiver wires. This week's recommendations will appear in three tiers and contain 17 backs that can be included in your lineups during Week 18. After finishing this breakdown you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your matchup in Week 18!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Tier 1: Front-Runners - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Tier 1 - Frontrunners
|Team
|Rostered
|Ameer Abdullah
|Las Vegas Raiders
|35%
|Blake Corum
|Los Angeles Rams
|16%
|Michael Carter
|Arizona Cardinals
|3%
|Cam Akers
|Minnesota Vikings
|14%
|Antonio Gibson
|New England Patriots
|12%
|Ray Davis
|Buffalo Bills
|18%
|Ty Johnson
|Buffalo Bills
|4%
Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders - 35% Rostered
Ameer Abdullah’s role in a rotation with Alexander Mattison during Weeks 15-16 had created inherent limitations on the level of production that both backs could deliver.
Ameer Abdullah CRUISES through the defense for the TD 😤
— Raider Nation (@RaidersNationCP) December 23, 2024
Abdullah still continued to operate as a viable starting option in PPR leagues, due to his ability to generate yardage and fantasy points as a receiving weapon. However, Abdullah was deployed in a workhorse role when the Raiders traveled to New Orleans in Week 17.
RB Ameer Abdullah has played in 141 games since entering the league in 2015 and has now recorded his first career game with 100+ rushing yards.
— Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 29, 2024
Abdullah led the backfield in snap share (62.2%), attempts (20), and rushing yards (115), while eclipsing 100+ yards for the first time in his career. He also paced the backfield in targets (four) and receiving yards (32).
Abdullah has now attained a 51.0% snap share during the Raiders’ last three matchups. He has also accumulated 30 carries, 161 rushing yards, and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt. Abdullah’s role as the backfield’s primary receiving weapon has also propelled him to the league lead in targets (17), receptions (15), and receiving yards (137) since Week 15.
Abdullah did sustain a foot injury during Las Vegas' Week 17 matchup, and Mattison would launch into a larger workload if Abdullah is impacted by the issue in Week 18. However, Abdullah can deliver RB2 output if he re-emerges when the Raiders host the Chargers.
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams - 16% Rostered
Blake Corum's status remained largely unchanged from Weeks 5-17 after he catapulted Ronnie Rivers to become the direct backup to Kyren Williams.
Corum’s usage and output have not remotely approached standalone value since he ascended into his current role as the Rams RB2.
He enters Week 18 averaging 3.5 attempts/12.3 rushing yards per game. He has also run 28 routes, collected six of his seven targets, and generated 46 receiving yards.
However, Corum has also remained positioned to operate as an RB1 for fantasy managers if Williams was sidelined for any reason. That scenario appears destined to occur in Week 18, which has vaulted Corum among the most enticing waiver wire options if you are attempting to secure a league title this week.
Williams should be among the normal starters for Los Angeles who will be inactive when the Rams host Seattle on Sunday. Williams leads all backs with an 86.6% snap share and is averaging 21.9 touches per game.
Corum will function with an extensive workload in Week 18 which would propel him to a highly productive outing. He is still available in 84% of all leagues and will be a valuable resource in your lineups.
Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals - 3% Rostered
The knee injury that was sustained by James Conner during Arizona’s Week 16 matchup at Carolina has combined with Trey Benson’s ankle issue to fuel Michael Carter's rapid rise into relevancy during the fantasy postseason.
We have made the following roster moves:
- Elevated RB Michael Carter and S Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 28, 2024
The fourth-year back was promoted from Arizona’s practice squad on December 21, and promptly ascended into the Cardinals’ backfield rotation in Week 16. Carter operated with a 36% snap share during the contest, while generating 18 rushing yards on five attempts.
Benson remained unavailable when the Cardinals hosted the Rams in Week 17. Conner played 12 snaps before the aforementioned knee issue forced his absence for the remainder of the contest.
Cardinals RB Michael Carter is in for the second straight drive after James Conner played the majority of the snaps on the first two.
Arizona being judicious with Conner as he deals with a knee injury.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 29, 2024
Their collective health issues re-launched Carter into another sizable workload, as he led the reshaped backfield in snap share (70.3%), attempts (13), and rushing yards (70).
Conner and Benson have both been placed on injured reserve which has positioned Carter to function as the Cardinals’ primary back during Arizona‘s Week 18 matchup with San Francisco.
That provides your incentive to secure Carter from this week’s waiver wire as he will secure another significant workload this week.
Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings - 14% Rostered
Cam Akers confiscated his current role as Minnesota’s RB2 from Ty Chandler following the October trade that jettisoned Akers from Houston. Akers had not delivered standalone value before Week 17 but had remained the unquestioned handcuff to Aaron Jones. However, Jones sustained a quadriceps injury when Minnesota hosted Green Bay in Week 17 and his status for Week 18 is uncertain.
This has positioned Akers to seize an extensive workload if Jones is sidelined during the Vikings' Week 18 matchup in Detroit. Akers has secured a 26.3% snap share since Week 10. He has also carried 52 times while eclipsing 10+ attempts in three matchups during that span. Akers has also generated 186 rushing yards while averaging at least 5.5 yards per attempt in three different contests.
CLUTCH catch by Cam Akers for the first down to seal it! 🔥
📺: #GBvsMIN on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/tqo6bSZaSp
— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024
That includes Akers’ numbers in Week 17, when he secured a 30% snap share, carried six times, and assembled 18 rushing yards. Akers also captured two of his three targets and generated 15 yards as a receiver.
Cam Akers sneaks it in for the score! @Vikings extend their lead in the 3rd
📺: #GBvsMIN on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/xgPgnzv702
— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024
Akers will operate as an RB2 in your lineups if Jones is unable to function as the Vikings’ primary back in Week 18. That elevates Akers among this week’s targets from your waiver wires.
Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots - 12% Rostered
Antonio Gibson's role as New England’s RB2 had remained intact from Weeks 1-16, while Rhamondre Stevenson operated as New England’s unquestioned lead back.
The weird part about the designed QB run discourse is that the #Patriots have shown its in the playbook at least a little bit. They left the backside edge unblocked on Antonio Gibson's 29-yard run. Threat of Maye keeping it holds the edge just long enough for Gibson.
— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 16, 2024
However, Gibson has now accumulated more snaps than Stevenson since Week 16 (68 to 59), while securing a 56.2% share during that span. Stevenson started the Patriots’ Week 17 matchup with the Chargers despite pre-game comments from head coach Jerod Mayo. However, Stevenson was limited to 20 snaps, two touches and one target.
Stevenson's diminished workload was a byproduct of his escalating issue with ball security, as his seven fumbles represented the highest total among all running backs. Gibson led New England's backfield in snap share (58,3%), attempts (12), and rushing yards (63) while averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Gibson has also paced the backfield in rushing yards (91) and attempts (22) since Week 16.
Mayo’s plans for the utilization of his starters in Week 18 should be monitored. However, the Patriots may choose to safeguard Stevenson from potential health issues at the conclusion of a 3-13 season. Gibson will operate as an RB2/RB3 if he is functioning as the Patriots' lead back in Week 18. That has elevated Gibson among this week’s Tier 1 options.
Ray Davis / Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - (Davis 18% Rostered), (Johnson 4% Rostered)
The Bills have secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC. This provides the possibility that some of Buffalo’s starters will be rested in Week 18, or will be limited to managed workloads. That should include James Cook, which would supply the pathway for Ray Davis and Ty Johnson to become assets during your championship matchups.
Ray Davis truthers stand up!!!
— PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) December 16, 2024
Davis’ versatility as a rusher and pass-catcher fuels his ability to function as a three-down back. He has also proven that he can be a highly productive resource when he operates with a sizable workload.
This transpired when Cook was sidelined in Week 6 (toe). Davis secured season highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (97), while also generating 55 receiving yards, and finishing as the RB13 in scoring (18.2 points).
“I think he’s the best third down back in the league.”
- Josh Allen on Ty Johnson
Johnson had 114 receiving yards vs DET. Expect the Bills to build off of that down the stretch. #BillsMafia | #NFL pic.twitter.com/XO8w9SVbee
— Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) December 16, 2024
Johnson has secured a 28.5% snap share since Week 1 while performing effectively as a receiving weapon. Johnson has also accumulated 23 targets/17 receptions/284 receiving yards, including the career-high 114 yards that he stockpiled in Week 15.
Davis and Johnson will operate in a rotation if Cook is rested in Week 18. Davis can be utilized as a low-end RB2/RB3 if that occurs, while Johnson can be deployed as a flex in PPR leagues.
Tier 2: In The Running - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Tier 2 - In The Running
|Team
|Rostered
|Khalil Herbert
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7%
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Denver Broncos
|14%
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Philadelphia Eagles
|6%
|D'Onta Foreman
|Cleveland Browns
|0%
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|Cleveland Browns
|0%
Khalil Herbert, Cincinnati Bengals - 7% Rostered
Khalil Herbert had been expunged from Chicago’s backfield rotation before his trade to Cincinnati, as he was relegated to six offensive snaps and no touches from Weeks 4-9. Herbert was placed into a more favorable situation when the Bears sent him to the Bengals on November 5, as he immediately emerged as the direct backup to Chase Brown.
This did not position Herbert to deliver standalone value. However, he has maintained proximity to a significant workload in the event that Brown was unable to operate with his usual workload. That scenario could transpire if Brown’s ankle issue sidelines him in Week 18.
Backup RB Kahlil Herbert had carried four times for 22 yards in his seven previous games since being acquired in a trade. Last night, he carried four times for 23 yards in OT. #Bengals
— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 29, 2024
Brown sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ Week 17 matchup with the Broncos. That propelled Herbert into his most extensive involvement in Cincinnati’s offense. Herbert played a season-high 18 snaps, carried four times, and assembled 23 rushing yards. He also ran six routes but was not targeted by Joe Burrow.
Brown's health should be monitored in advance of the Bengals' visit to Pittsburgh on Saturday. However, Herbert should be prioritized among your waiver wire targets, as he would ascend into a massive workload if Brown is inactive.
Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos - 14% Rostered
The allocation of touches to Denver’s running backs has been difficult to forecast this season, due to the fluctuating workloads that Sean Payton allocates to his backs.
This would normally lead to a recommendation that you should avoid any members of the Broncos' backfield. However, the unique challenges of constructing a lineup in Week 18 have justified inserting Jaleel McLaughlin into your lineups.
The explosive second-year back operates with big play capabilities. That should ensure that he will garner opportunities during a Week 18 matchup in which Denver will attempt to seize a Wild Card spot in the postseason.
Three Jaleel McLaughlin carries on a single drive running split/wide zone.
— Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) December 29, 2024
McLaughlin was sidelined with a quadriceps injury in Week 16. However, he resurfaced to operate with a 23.3% snap share when the Broncos traveled to Cincinnati in Week 17. McLaughlin also paced the backfield in carries (10) and rushing yards (69) while averaging 6.9 yards per attempt in Week 17.
McLaughlin’s ability to erupt for sizable yardage on any given play provides the rationale for adding him this week as you attempt to navigate the challenges of locating running backs who could bolster your scoring.
Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles - 6% Rostered
Gainwell’s numbers have been uninspiring throughout the season. That is a byproduct of his role as the backup to Saquon Barkley, who has become the ninth running back in NFL history to accumulate 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.
Barkley's extensive workload (345 attempts/43 targets) has also created ongoing limitations in Gainwell’s usage. However, Barkley’s snap share decreased to 59.7% when an undisclosed injury sidelined him in Week 15. This propelled Gainwell to a 40.3% snap share, and season highs in receptions (three) and receiving yards (40).
Kenneth Gainwell got some moves!
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 16, 2024
Barkley’s temporary absence also supplied a reminder that Gainwell’s workload will expand if Barkley is sidelined for any reason. That situation could transpire when Philadelphia hosts the Giants in Week 18.
The Eagles secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC and should be incentivized to rest their most critical starters. This could include Barkley, even though his 2,005 rushing yards leave him exactly 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson for the all-time single-season NFL rushing record.
Gainwell could become a critical asset for anyone who has secured him for their rosters if Barkley is inactive or operates with a restricted touch total. That elevates Gainwell among this week’s waiver wire options in advance of updates surrounding Nick Sirianni’s plan for utilization of Philadelphia’s starters in Week 18.
D'Onta Foreman / Pierre Strong Jr., Cleveland Browns - (Foreman 0% Rostered), (Strong 0% Rostered)
Jerome Ford sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Cleveland’s Week 17 matchup with Miami. This positions D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. to accumulate touches during the Browns’ season finale with the Ravens if Ford is sidelined during the contest.
Injury Update | Jerome Ford has an ankle injury and is questionable to return
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 29, 2024
Foreman had operated with a 19.2% snap share while averaging 5.3 carries/17.3 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-16. However, he led Cleveland’s reconstructed backfield in attempts (13) and rushing yards (49) following Ford’s departure in Week 17. Foreman also averaged 3.8 yards per attempt and was targeted twice, but did not register a reception.
Strong had attained an 18.2% snap share from Weeks 1-16 and had averaged 1.6 attempts/5.8 rushing yards per game during those contests. He had also run 107 routes while accumulating 17 targets, 11 receptions, and 89 yards as a pass-catcher. Strong also paced the backfield in targets (five), receptions (three), and receiving yards (15) in Week 17, while assembling 33 rushing yards and averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.
Updates regarding Ford’s status can be monitored as the week progresses. However, Foreman and Strong would emerge as flex options if Ford remains sidelined.
Both backs are available in 100% of all leagues. That supplies your incentive to add Foreman in standard leagues, while Strong is the preferred option if you are participating in PPR leagues.
Tier 3: Dark Horses - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Can Be Used In Your Lineups
|Tier 3- Dark Horses
|Team
|Rostered
|Carson Steele
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2%
|Samaje Perine
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3%
|Julius Chestnut
|Tennessee Titans
|0%
|Austin Ekeler
|Washington Commanders
|46%
|Dameon Pierce
|Houston Texans
|2%
|Justice Hill
|Baltimore Ravens
|17%
Carson Steele / Samaje Perine, Kansas City (Steele 2% Rostered), (Perine 3% Rostered)
The Chiefs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. This has created the incentive for Reid to safeguard the health of players who are most integral in the team’s efforts to advance through the postseason. That should elevate Carson Steele and Samaje Perine into expanded roles when Kansas City travels to Denver.
The undrafted rookie Carson Steele really ran right over everybody 😳
📺: #CINvsKC on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/nU5IRfTl5F
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024
Steele soared into the fantasy landscape during Week 3 when he led the Chiefs’ backfield in snap share (63%), attempts (17), and rushing yards (72). Steele also registered a 12.4% snap share and averaged 2.8 carries/7.4 rushing yards per game after Hunt was elevated into Kansas City’s restructured backfield rotation in Week 4.
Steele should accumulate the majority of carries while securing opportunities near the goal line. Touches should also be allocated to Perine, who will function predominantly as a receiving weapon.
Perine has secured a 25.9% snap share while averaging 2.4 attempts/11.4 rushing yards per game. Perine has also run 189 routes while averaging 2.1 targets/1.7 receptions/19.3 receiving yards per game. Updates surrounding Reid’s plan for Week 18 should be monitored. However, Steele and Perine appear positioned to operate as viable flex options in Week 18.
Julius Chestnut, Tennessee Titans - 0% R0stered
Tyjae Spears generated 103 total yards during Tennessee's Week 17 visit to Jacksonville, which included the career-high 95 rushing yards that he accrued with his 20 attempts. However, Spears also sustained a concussion during the contest and has already been ruled out for the Titans' Week 18 matchup with Houston.
Tony Pollard could return to operate as Tennessee's primary back after being sidelined in Week 17 (ankle/flu). However, Julius Chestnut has emerged as a viable roster option, as he would ascend into a sizable workload if Pollard remains unavailable.
#Titans Julius Chestnut was running with steam. I was not expecting a hurdle here
— Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) November 3, 2024
Chestnut is in his third season with the Titans and has accumulated 20 attempts, and 91 rushing yards, while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. That includes his numbers in Week 17 when Chestnut carried three times and assembled 17 rushing yards.
Chestnut’s career highs were established in Week 8 when he accumulated seven attempts, and 32 rushing yards. Chestnut would be primed to exceed those numbers if Pollard is inactive in Week 18, as he would function as Tennessee’s temporary lead back. Pollard could also be used as a flex if that scenario develops when the Titans host the Texans in their season finale.
Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 46% Rostered
Austin Ekeler sustained a concussion in Week 12 and was placed on injured reserve on November 30. However, he could rejoin Washington’s backfield rotation when the Commanders travel to Dallas in Week 18.
Ekeler led the Commanders’ backfield with a 51.2% snap share from Weeks 1-12. He was also 10th among all backs in routes run (203), fifth in receiving yards (346/31.5 per game), ninth in receptions (33/3.0 per game), and 11th in targets (39/3.5 per game).
Austin Ekeler stays on his feet and picks up the @Commanders 1st down!
📺: #WASvsTB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/pcwpEg28YQ
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
Ekeler had also collected a league-high eight receptions of 20+ yards during those matchups while accumulating 74 attempts (6.7 per game) and 355 rushing yards (32.3 per game) before he was sidelined during the Commanders’ next four contests.
Ekeler’s status should be monitored as Washington’s season finale approaches, but he can be included among your waiver wire targets. He could re-surface to operate in a rotation with Brian Robinson Jr. and would also provide Jayden Daniels with a valuable receiving weapon. Ekeler would also emerge as an RB3/flex for anyone constructing lineups in PPR leagues.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans - 2% Rostered
Dameon Pierce has been devoid of standalone value while operating as Houston’s RB2 behind Joe Mixon. However, Pierce could still emerge as an asset during your league championship if Mixon is rested in Week 18.
Dameon Pierce goes 54 yards for the score!
📺: #HOUvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/aphSKEA2gI
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2024
Pierce has been sidelined during six matchups after encountering multiple injuries (hamstring/groin). He has also accumulated just 21 attempts (2.1 per game), 117 rushing yards (11.7 per game), and one touchdown during the 10 games in which he has been active.
Those uninspiring numbers do not alter the importance of Pierce’s placement below Mixon on the Texans’ depth chart. Houston is locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC regardless of the outcome of their Week 18 matchup with the Titans.
Mixon has already accumulated 275 touches, and DeMeco Ryans should be incentivized to safeguard Mixon from any potential health issues in advance of the Texans’ postseason matchups.
Dare Ogunbowale would collect a percentage of snaps as a pass-catcher if that scenario emerges. However, Pierce would elevate into a lead-back role. That could propel Pierce to RB2/RB3 production when the Texans visit Tennessee on Sunday.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 17% Rostered
Justice Hill remained in concussion protocol when Baltimore traveled to Houston on Christmas Day. That prevented him from providing a scoring boost to fantasy managers during their matchups in Week 17.
However, he could re-emerge to operate as the Ravens’ primary receiving weapon from the backfield when Baltimore hosts Cleveland in Week 18. Hill had eclipsed a 40% snap share during nine different matchups from Weeks 1-15.
Justice Hill OVER 13.5 receiving yards - most bet player prop at #BetMGM
Hill has 4 catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in 1st half. ✅
— John Ewing (@johnewing) September 30, 2024
His usage as a pass-catcher had also fueled his surge to fifth among all backs in receiving yards (383/27.4 per game). He was also seventh in receptions (42/3.0 per game), eighth in targets (50/3.6 per game), and fifth in yards after catch (445).
Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali both functioned in backup roles behind Derrick Henry during Hill’s absence in Week 17. Mitchell attained a 26.2% snap share, carried 11 times, and manufactured 20 rushing yards. He also ran four routes and collected his only target. Ali registered an 8.2% snap share and one touch before he was sidelined with a hip injury.
Neither Mitchell nor Ali will present obstacles in Hill’s path toward recapturing his previous role as Baltimore’s RB2 if he completes concussion protocol. He can be utilized as an RB3/flex in PPR leagues if that occurs.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Raheem Blackshear, Carolina Panthers - 16% Rostered
Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 35% Rostered
Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens - 1% Rostered
Good Luck in Week 18!
