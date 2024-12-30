X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers

1 week ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Ameer Abdullah - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire
In This Article hide
1. Tier 1: Front-Runners - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs
2. Tier 2: In The Running - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs
3. Tier 3: Dark Horses - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs
4. Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
5. More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

Winning a fantasy championship has been your goal since you began preparing for your drafts. It has also remained the driving force behind every roster decision you have made throughout the season. Congratulations to all of you who sustained those championship aspirations in Week 17 while navigating through injuries, unexpected decreases in usage, substandard performances, and other unwanted developments that emerged during the season.

If you have embraced the unique challenges of participating in a league incorporating Week 18 matchups into the equation, you are just one win away from capturing your league’s title. You should now maintain the same level of diligence and flexibility that has helped you progress to Week 18 while you retain your goal of capturing a league championship.

This article will help you make the critical decisions that await you surrounding which running backs to target on your waiver wires. This week's recommendations will appear in three tiers and contain 17 backs that can be included in your lineups during Week 18. After finishing this breakdown you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your matchup in Week 18!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Tier 1: Front-Runners - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires

Tier 1 - Frontrunners Team Rostered
Ameer Abdullah Las Vegas Raiders 35%
Blake Corum Los Angeles Rams 16%
Michael Carter Arizona Cardinals 3%
Cam Akers Minnesota Vikings 14%
Antonio Gibson New England Patriots 12%
Ray Davis Buffalo Bills 18%
Ty Johnson Buffalo Bills 4%

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders - 35% Rostered

Ameer Abdullah’s role in a rotation with Alexander Mattison during Weeks 15-16 had created inherent limitations on the level of production that both backs could deliver.

Abdullah still continued to operate as a viable starting option in PPR leagues, due to his ability to generate yardage and fantasy points as a receiving weapon. However, Abdullah was deployed in a workhorse role when the Raiders traveled to New Orleans in Week 17.

Abdullah led the backfield in snap share (62.2%), attempts (20), and rushing yards (115), while eclipsing 100+ yards for the first time in his career. He also paced the backfield in targets (four) and receiving yards (32).

Abdullah has now attained a 51.0% snap share during the Raiders’ last three matchups.  He has also accumulated 30 carries, 161 rushing yards, and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt. Abdullah’s role as the backfield’s primary receiving weapon has also propelled him to the league lead in targets (17), receptions (15), and receiving yards (137) since Week 15.

Abdullah did sustain a foot injury during Las Vegas' Week 17 matchup, and Mattison would launch into a larger workload if Abdullah is impacted by the issue in Week 18. However, Abdullah can deliver RB2 output if he re-emerges when the Raiders host the Chargers.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams - 16% Rostered 

Blake Corum's status remained largely unchanged from Weeks 5-17 after he catapulted Ronnie Rivers to become the direct backup to Kyren Williams.
Corum’s usage and output have not remotely approached standalone value since he ascended into his current role as the Rams RB2.

He enters Week 18 averaging 3.5 attempts/12.3 rushing yards per game. He has also run 28 routes, collected six of his seven targets, and generated 46 receiving yards.

However, Corum has also remained positioned to operate as an RB1 for fantasy managers if Williams was sidelined for any reason. That scenario appears destined to occur in Week 18, which has vaulted Corum among the most enticing waiver wire options if you are attempting to secure a league title this week.

Williams should be among the normal starters for Los Angeles who will be inactive when the Rams host Seattle on Sunday. Williams leads all backs with an 86.6% snap share and is averaging 21.9 touches per game.

Corum will function with an extensive workload in Week 18 which would propel him to a highly productive outing. He is still available in 84% of all leagues and will be a valuable resource in your lineups.

Michael Carter, Arizona Cardinals - 3% Rostered

The knee injury that was sustained by James Conner during Arizona’s Week 16 matchup at Carolina has combined with Trey Benson’s ankle issue to fuel Michael Carter's rapid rise into relevancy during the fantasy postseason.

The fourth-year back was promoted from Arizona’s practice squad on December 21, and promptly ascended into the Cardinals’ backfield rotation in Week 16. Carter operated with a 36% snap share during the contest, while generating 18 rushing yards on five attempts.

Benson remained unavailable when the Cardinals hosted the Rams in Week 17. Conner played 12 snaps before the aforementioned knee issue forced his absence for the remainder of the contest.

Their collective health issues re-launched Carter into another sizable workload, as he led the reshaped backfield in snap share (70.3%), attempts (13), and rushing yards (70).

Conner and Benson have both been placed on injured reserve which has positioned Carter to function as the Cardinals’ primary back during Arizona‘s Week 18 matchup with San Francisco.

That provides your incentive to secure Carter from this week’s waiver wire as he will secure another significant workload this week.

Cam Akers, Minnesota Vikings - 14% Rostered

Cam Akers confiscated his current role as Minnesota’s RB2 from Ty Chandler following the October trade that jettisoned Akers from Houston. Akers had not delivered standalone value before Week 17 but had remained the unquestioned handcuff to Aaron Jones. However, Jones sustained a quadriceps injury when Minnesota hosted Green Bay in Week 17 and his status for Week 18 is uncertain.

This has positioned Akers to seize an extensive workload if Jones is sidelined during the Vikings' Week 18 matchup in Detroit. Akers has secured a 26.3% snap share since Week 10. He has also carried 52 times while eclipsing 10+ attempts in three matchups during that span. Akers has also generated 186 rushing yards while averaging at least 5.5 yards per attempt in three different contests.

That includes Akers’ numbers in Week 17, when he secured a 30% snap share, carried six times, and assembled 18 rushing yards. Akers also captured two of his three targets and generated 15 yards as a receiver.

Akers will operate as an RB2 in your lineups if Jones is unable to function as the Vikings’ primary back in Week 18. That elevates Akers among this week’s targets from your waiver wires.

Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots - 12% Rostered

Antonio Gibson's role as New England’s RB2 had remained intact from Weeks 1-16, while Rhamondre Stevenson operated as New England’s unquestioned lead back.

However, Gibson has now accumulated more snaps than Stevenson since Week 16 (68 to 59), while securing a 56.2% share during that span. Stevenson started the Patriots’ Week 17 matchup with the Chargers despite pre-game comments from head coach Jerod Mayo. However, Stevenson was limited to 20 snaps, two touches and one target.

Stevenson's diminished workload was a byproduct of his escalating issue with ball security, as his seven fumbles represented the highest total among all running backs. Gibson led New England's backfield in snap share (58,3%), attempts (12), and rushing yards (63) while averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. Gibson has also paced the backfield in rushing yards (91) and attempts (22) since Week 16.

Mayo’s plans for the utilization of his starters in Week 18 should be monitored. However, the Patriots may choose to safeguard Stevenson from potential health issues at the conclusion of a 3-13 season. Gibson will operate as an RB2/RB3 if he is functioning as the Patriots' lead back in Week 18. That has elevated Gibson among this week’s Tier 1 options.

Ray Davis / Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - (Davis 18% Rostered), (Johnson 4% Rostered)

The Bills have secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC. This provides the possibility that some of Buffalo’s starters will be rested in Week 18, or will be limited to managed workloads. That should include James Cook, which would supply the pathway for Ray Davis and Ty Johnson to become assets during your championship matchups.

Davis’ versatility as a rusher and pass-catcher fuels his ability to function as a three-down back. He has also proven that he can be a highly productive resource when he operates with a sizable workload.

This transpired when Cook was sidelined in Week 6 (toe). Davis secured season highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (97), while also generating 55 receiving yards, and finishing as the RB13 in scoring (18.2 points).

Johnson has secured a 28.5% snap share since Week 1 while performing effectively as a receiving weapon. Johnson has also accumulated 23 targets/17 receptions/284 receiving yards, including the career-high 114 yards that he stockpiled in Week 15.

Davis and Johnson will operate in a rotation if Cook is rested in Week 18.  Davis can be utilized as a low-end RB2/RB3 if that occurs, while Johnson can be deployed as a flex in PPR leagues.

 

Tier 2: In The Running - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs

These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters

Tier 2 - In The Running Team Rostered
Khalil Herbert Cincinnati Bengals 7%
Jaleel McLaughlin Denver Broncos 14%
Kenneth Gainwell Philadelphia Eagles 6%
D'Onta Foreman Cleveland Browns 0%
Pierre Strong Jr. Cleveland Browns 0%

Khalil Herbert, Cincinnati Bengals - 7% Rostered

Khalil Herbert had been expunged from Chicago’s backfield rotation before his trade to Cincinnati, as he was relegated to six offensive snaps and no touches from Weeks 4-9. Herbert was placed into a more favorable situation when the Bears sent him to the Bengals on November 5, as he immediately emerged as the direct backup to Chase Brown.

This did not position Herbert to deliver standalone value. However, he has maintained proximity to a significant workload in the event that Brown was unable to operate with his usual workload. That scenario could transpire if Brown’s ankle issue sidelines him in Week 18.

Brown sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Bengals’ Week 17 matchup with the Broncos. That propelled Herbert into his most extensive involvement in Cincinnati’s offense. Herbert played a season-high 18 snaps, carried four times, and assembled 23 rushing yards. He also ran six routes but was not targeted by Joe Burrow.

Brown's health should be monitored in advance of the Bengals' visit to Pittsburgh on Saturday. However, Herbert should be prioritized among your waiver wire targets, as he would ascend into a massive workload if Brown is inactive.

Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos - 14% Rostered

The allocation of touches to Denver’s running backs has been difficult to forecast this season, due to the fluctuating workloads that Sean Payton allocates to his backs.

This would normally lead to a recommendation that you should avoid any members of the Broncos' backfield. However, the unique challenges of constructing a lineup in Week 18 have justified inserting Jaleel McLaughlin into your lineups.

The explosive second-year back operates with big play capabilities. That should ensure that he will garner opportunities during a Week 18 matchup in which Denver will attempt to seize a Wild Card spot in the postseason.

McLaughlin was sidelined with a quadriceps injury in Week 16. However, he resurfaced to operate with a 23.3% snap share when the Broncos traveled to Cincinnati in Week 17. McLaughlin also paced the backfield in carries (10) and rushing yards (69) while averaging 6.9 yards per attempt in Week 17.

McLaughlin’s ability to erupt for sizable yardage on any given play provides the rationale for adding him this week as you attempt to navigate the challenges of locating running backs who could bolster your scoring.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles - 6% Rostered 

Gainwell’s numbers have been uninspiring throughout the season. That is a byproduct of his role as the backup to Saquon Barkley, who has become the ninth running back in NFL history to accumulate 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. 

Barkley's extensive workload (345 attempts/43 targets) has also created ongoing limitations in Gainwell’s usage. However, Barkley’s snap share decreased to 59.7% when an undisclosed injury sidelined him in Week 15. This propelled Gainwell to a 40.3% snap share, and season highs in receptions (three) and receiving yards (40).

Barkley’s temporary absence also supplied a reminder that Gainwell’s workload will expand if Barkley is sidelined for any reason. That situation could transpire when Philadelphia hosts the Giants in Week 18.

The Eagles secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC and should be incentivized to rest their most critical starters. This could include Barkley, even though his 2,005 rushing yards leave him exactly 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson for the all-time single-season NFL rushing record.

Gainwell could become a critical asset for anyone who has secured him for their rosters if Barkley is inactive or operates with a restricted touch total. That elevates Gainwell among this week’s waiver wire options in advance of updates surrounding Nick Sirianni’s plan for utilization of Philadelphia’s starters in Week 18.

D'Onta Foreman / Pierre Strong Jr., Cleveland Browns - (Foreman 0% Rostered), (Strong 0% Rostered)

Jerome Ford sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Cleveland’s Week 17 matchup with Miami. This positions D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. to accumulate touches during the Browns’ season finale with the Ravens if Ford is sidelined during the contest.

Foreman had operated with a 19.2% snap share while averaging 5.3 carries/17.3 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-16. However, he led Cleveland’s reconstructed backfield in attempts (13) and rushing yards (49) following Ford’s departure in Week 17. Foreman also averaged 3.8 yards per attempt and was targeted twice, but did not register a reception.

Strong had attained an 18.2% snap share from Weeks 1-16 and had averaged 1.6 attempts/5.8 rushing yards per game during those contests. He had also run 107 routes while accumulating 17 targets, 11 receptions, and 89 yards as a pass-catcher. Strong also paced the backfield in targets (five), receptions (three), and receiving yards (15) in Week 17, while assembling 33 rushing yards and averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

Updates regarding Ford’s status can be monitored as the week progresses. However, Foreman and Strong would emerge as flex options if Ford remains sidelined.

Both backs are available in 100% of all leagues. That supplies your incentive to add Foreman in standard leagues, while Strong is the preferred option if you are participating in PPR leagues.

 

Tier 3: Dark Horses - Week 18 Waiver Wire Running Backs

These Running Backs Can Be Used In Your Lineups

Tier 3- Dark Horses Team Rostered
Carson Steele Kansas City Chiefs 2%
Samaje Perine Kansas City Chiefs 3%
Julius Chestnut Tennessee Titans 0%
Austin Ekeler Washington Commanders 46%
Dameon Pierce Houston Texans 2%
Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens 17%

Carson Steele / Samaje Perine, Kansas City (Steele 2% Rostered), (Perine 3% Rostered)

The Chiefs have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. This has created the incentive for Reid to safeguard the health of players who are most integral in the team’s efforts to advance through the postseason. That should elevate Carson Steele and Samaje Perine into expanded roles when Kansas City travels to Denver.

Steele soared into the fantasy landscape during Week 3 when he led the Chiefs’ backfield in snap share (63%), attempts (17), and rushing yards (72). Steele also registered a 12.4% snap share and averaged 2.8 carries/7.4 rushing yards per game after Hunt was elevated into Kansas City’s restructured backfield rotation in Week 4.

Steele should accumulate the majority of carries while securing opportunities near the goal line. Touches should also be allocated to Perine, who will function predominantly as a receiving weapon.

Perine has secured a 25.9% snap share while averaging 2.4 attempts/11.4 rushing yards per game. Perine has also run 189 routes while averaging 2.1 targets/1.7 receptions/19.3 receiving yards per game. Updates surrounding Reid’s plan for Week 18 should be monitored. However, Steele and Perine appear positioned to operate as viable flex options in Week 18.

Julius Chestnut, Tennessee Titans - 0% R0stered

Tyjae Spears generated 103 total yards during Tennessee's Week 17 visit to Jacksonville, which included the career-high 95 rushing yards that he accrued with his 20 attempts. However, Spears also sustained a concussion during the contest and has already been ruled out for the Titans' Week 18 matchup with Houston.

Tony Pollard could return to operate as Tennessee's primary back after being sidelined in Week 17 (ankle/flu). However, Julius Chestnut has emerged as a viable roster option, as he would ascend into a sizable workload if Pollard remains unavailable.

Chestnut is in his third season with the Titans and has accumulated 20 attempts, and 91 rushing yards, while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. That includes his numbers in Week 17 when Chestnut carried three times and assembled 17 rushing yards.

Chestnut’s career highs were established in Week 8 when he accumulated seven attempts, and 32 rushing yards.  Chestnut would be primed to exceed those numbers if Pollard is inactive in Week 18, as he would function as Tennessee’s temporary lead back. Pollard could also be used as a flex if that scenario develops when the Titans host the Texans in their season finale.

Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 46% Rostered

Austin Ekeler sustained a concussion in Week 12 and was placed on injured reserve on November 30. However, he could rejoin Washington’s backfield rotation when the Commanders travel to Dallas in Week 18.

Ekeler led the Commanders’ backfield with a 51.2% snap share from Weeks 1-12. He was also 10th among all backs in routes run (203), fifth in receiving yards (346/31.5 per game), ninth in receptions (33/3.0 per game), and 11th in targets (39/3.5 per game).

Ekeler had also collected a league-high eight receptions of 20+ yards during those matchups while accumulating 74 attempts (6.7 per game) and 355 rushing yards (32.3 per game) before he was sidelined during the Commanders’ next four contests.

Ekeler’s status should be monitored as Washington’s season finale approaches, but he can be included among your waiver wire targets. He could re-surface to operate in a rotation with Brian Robinson Jr. and would also provide Jayden Daniels with a valuable receiving weapon. Ekeler would also emerge as an RB3/flex for anyone constructing lineups in PPR leagues.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans - 2% Rostered

Dameon Pierce has been devoid of standalone value while operating as Houston’s RB2 behind Joe Mixon. However, Pierce could still emerge as an asset during your league championship if Mixon is rested in Week 18.

Pierce has been sidelined during six matchups after encountering multiple injuries (hamstring/groin). He has also accumulated just 21 attempts (2.1 per game), 117 rushing yards (11.7 per game), and one touchdown during the 10 games in which he has been active.

Those uninspiring numbers do not alter the importance of Pierce’s placement below Mixon on the Texans’ depth chart. Houston is locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC regardless of the outcome of their Week 18 matchup with the Titans.

Mixon has already accumulated 275 touches, and DeMeco Ryans should be incentivized to safeguard Mixon from any potential health issues in advance of the Texans’ postseason matchups.

Dare Ogunbowale would collect a percentage of snaps as a pass-catcher if that scenario emerges. However, Pierce would elevate into a lead-back role. That could propel Pierce to RB2/RB3 production when the Texans visit Tennessee on Sunday.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 17% Rostered 

Justice Hill remained in concussion protocol when Baltimore traveled to Houston on Christmas Day. That prevented him from providing a scoring boost to fantasy managers during their matchups in Week 17.

However, he could re-emerge to operate as the Ravens’ primary receiving weapon from the backfield when Baltimore hosts Cleveland in Week 18. Hill had eclipsed a 40% snap share during nine different matchups from Weeks 1-15.

His usage as a pass-catcher had also fueled his surge to fifth among all backs in receiving yards (383/27.4 per game). He was also seventh in receptions (42/3.0 per game), eighth in targets (50/3.6 per game), and fifth in yards after catch (445).

Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali both functioned in backup roles behind Derrick Henry during Hill’s absence in Week 17. Mitchell attained a 26.2% snap share, carried 11 times, and manufactured 20 rushing yards. He also ran four routes and collected his only target. Ali registered an 8.2% snap share and one touch before he was sidelined with a hip injury.

Neither Mitchell nor Ali will present obstacles in Hill’s path toward recapturing his previous role as Baltimore’s RB2 if he completes concussion protocol. He can be utilized as an RB3/flex in PPR leagues if that occurs.

 

Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider

Raheem Blackshear, Carolina Panthers - 16% Rostered 

Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 35% Rostered 

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens - 1% Rostered 

 

Good Luck in Week 18!



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Keyonte George10 mins ago

To Miss A Third Consecutive Game
John Collins18 mins ago

Out On Thursday
Onyeka Okongwu23 mins ago

Questionable For Meeting With Suns
Trae Young28 mins ago

Probable Thursday
Jaren Jackson Jr.34 mins ago

May Sit On Thursday Due To Thigh Soreness
Desmond Bane42 mins ago

Might Miss Another Game With An Ankle Issue
Ja Morant47 mins ago

Questionable For Thursday
Draymond Green54 mins ago

Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry1 hour ago

Questionable Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek2 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard2 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson2 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois2 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry3 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton13 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo13 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard13 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic15 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns15 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond15 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr15 hours ago

Ruled Out On Wednesday
Bub Carrington15 hours ago

Available On Wednesday
Kyle Kuzma15 hours ago

Will Play On Wednesday
Jalen Suggs15 hours ago

Out For Thursday Versus Minnesota
Zion Williamson16 hours ago

Sitting Out Versus Portland
Trent Miner16 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn16 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich17 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko17 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson17 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin17 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad17 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA18 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk18 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel18 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman18 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA18 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley18 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL18 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.19 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers20 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett20 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith22 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts22 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole22 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers22 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala23 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap23 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim24 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson2 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott3 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears3 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Deion Sanders - NCAAF Head Coach Colorado Buffaloes CFB

Top Eight Candidates To Be The Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after a disappointing 4-13 season. Pierce was the head coach for just one season after taking over as the interim coach in 2023 after Josh McDaniels was let go.  General manager Tom Telesco, who was hired just this season, was retained and will help […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Time To Hang It Up: Five NFL Tight Ends That Should Retire After The Season

The tight end position typically has players that can play later into their careers than other positions. You don't usually see many running backs, wide receivers, or defensive and offensive linemen over 31 years old have much success or even play at all in the NFL. There are some outliers of course. But even for […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2025)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)

Welcome, RotoBallers, to the 2025 NFL Playoffs and our continuing coverage of fantasy football playoff leagues. Fantasy football is still going strong during the NFL playoffs – including new drafts and contests forming before the Wild Card Weekend games. The NFL postseason starts with one of the most challenging and unique fantasy football playoff leagues […]

David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While it was initially reported that he would be placed on injured reserve and his season would be over, we haven't seen that yet. "Monty" has now played in 14 games this season, rushing 185 times for […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Tight Ends You Must Have in 2024

12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

Unfortunately, the 2024 fantasy football season is over. Hopefully, fantasy players came away with the championship trophy. While the fantasy season just wrapped up, it’s never too early to prepare for next year. The first thing fantasy players should do is look back at the 2024 season and see where they went wrong. Therefore, let’s […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Wild Card Weekend! If you are new here, this matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article will look at the best and worst matchups of the week.  Whether you are looking for some DFS plays this weekend or are playing in a fantasy […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations

The casual fantasy football managers draft a team and ride it out, hoping their selections push them into the playoffs. The savvy fantasy managers utilized the waiver wire to make a good team great. Every year, undrafted players go on to be fantasy football darlings. This season was no exception. Below is the All-Waiver Wire […]

Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2024 Fantasy Football Awards - RotoBaller Writers Picks

Greetings and welcome to the official 2024 Fantasy Football Awards Show, presented by RotoBaller. These awards are voted on by RotoBaller's NFL writers, with some goofy ones thrown in alongside the expected. We are here to celebrate the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating. Once again, I'm your host, Nick Mariano. We won't have […]