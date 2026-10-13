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Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 6 (2026)

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Bo Nix - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Dave's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 6 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After an eventful Week 5, the fantasy football season rolls on. This year has brought plenty of breakouts, busts, and surprises at quarterback. That’s left some gamers in tough spots. Bye weeks are now underway, and fantasy owners will have to manage that factor moving forward. Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, and Kyler Murray are the most notable quarterbacks with byes this week. That means quite a few fantasy managers will be seeking replacements. Hopefully you’re reading this article sitting at 5-0 or 4-1 and are in great shape. If you’re 2-3, or worse, then you’re creeping toward desperation mode, and each start/sit decision is increasingly important.

Matt Donnelly is the RotoBaller analyst who usually tackles this article. However, he's got the week off, and that leaves me with some big shoes to fill. Nonetheless, I’ll do my best to step up to the plate and deliver results for fantasy gamers in need. So let’s forgo the chit-chat and get down to business.

Make sure you’re following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football needs. Let’s dive into our quarterback starts and sits for Week 6.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Daniel Jones - QB, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Jones is coming off another meh game last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did not turn the football over and threw for a season-high 267 passing yards but only completed 55% of his passes and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second consecutive game.

While that’s not good, he now has a home date against a Titans defense that’s had some issues defending the pass. Tennessee ranks 26th in PFF’s pass coverage grade and just allowed C.J. Stroud to throw for 261 yards and a touchdown while also allowing Stroud to score a touchdown on the ground, too.

This game looks like a good spot for Jones to have his best game of the year and throw multiple touchdowns for the first time all season. We could also see him finally start using his legs more often, too.

Consider the Colts QB1 a viable streaming option in single quarterback leagues and a solid QB2 play in superflex formats.

Kirk Cousins - QB, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas has dropped two games in a row, and the bubble might be bursting after a surprise 3-0 start. Cousins has played well this year. Among 37 quarterbacks with 50+ dropbacks, Cousins is currently PFF’s 16th highest-graded passer. He also has a very strong 12-4 TD-INT ratio.

The Bills defense has had success rushing the passer, but it’s struggled against opposing quarterbacks. Buffalo ranks 19th in FTN Fantasy’s defensive passing DVOA and has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Look for Cousins to continue his strong play this weekend. He’s a nice streamer in single quarterback leagues and a good QB2 play in two quarterback formats.

Brock Purdy - QB, San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders

Despite having a tough matchup on paper in Week 5 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, Purdy still delivered a respectable outing. He only threw for 189 yards and tossed an interception, but he still managed to throw two touchdowns that salvaged his fantasy day.

Purdy has traditionally struggled against Mike Macdonald defenses, so it's no surprise that he didn’t have his best game. This weekend presents a much better matchup for Purdy.

The Commanders' defense has had all kinds of issues against opposing quarterbacks and just allowed Jameis Winston to throw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. After that game, Washington has now allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Washington previously allowed Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott to score 24.7 and 29.8 fantasy points earlier this year. So this looks like a good spot for Purdy to bounce back and return another QB1 finish. Start him in all leagues.

 

Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Jacoby Brissett - QB, Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Brissett is coming off a QB4 finish in Week 5 where he torched the Detroit Lions for 292 passing yards and three touchdowns.

However, that was against a Lions defense that might be the worst in the league. This weekend presents a different beast. The Rams have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game as well as the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

There is some potential for Brissett to score some garbage time points here. He is the garbage time king, but garbage time points are still subject to high variance. This looks like a major letdown spot for Brissett, and we could see Arizona’s offense really struggle.

Managers should send Brissett to the bench, and he is only a viable option in two quarterback formats.

Justin Herbert - QB, Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Herbert’s poor play continued last week against a Denver Broncos defense that was without its top two cornerbacks. Herbert threw for a season-low 121 passing yards and threw another embarrassing interception.

At this point, it seems pretty clear that his ability has been overrated, and he is not a good match with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. It’s all resulted in Herbert and the entire Chargers offense emerging as one of the biggest busts of the season.

Don’t expect things to suddenly turn around this weekend, as the Chiefs defense has been very stingy to quarterbacks so far in 2026. Kansas City has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing signal-callers.

The Chiefs are listed as 8.5-point favorites in some books, and that might be generous as Los Angeles looks like one of the worst teams in the league. It’s been a frustrating year for gamers who invested in the Chargers offense, but there really isn’t much reason for optimism this weekend. With the Chargers' offensive line and pass catchers banged up, things will likely be difficult for Herbert once again.

Sit him in all formats.

Bo Nix - QB, Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

Nix has had a tough start to the season as the Denver offense has struggled to gain traction. There have been moments where Nix has played fantastic, and then there are times when he still looks like a first-year player.

You could make the argument that Denver’s offensive struggles have more to do with Nix’s play than they have with Denver’s play-callers Sean Payton and Davis Webb. Nix is turning down open receivers downfield. Instead of pulling the trigger, he is checking the ball down underneath, and seems a little too eager to scramble in hopes of creating off-script plays.

Nix had another poor outing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. He only threw for 123 yards, one touchdown, and finished the week as the QB25.

With five games under our belt, it’s becoming very difficult for gamers to trust Nix in lineups. Unfortunately, things don’t get any easier in Week 6 as the Broncos draw a date with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle has allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL and ranks second in defensive passing DVOA. That’s resulted in them allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Seattle also gets after the passer very well and has 14 sacks on the season, which is tied for the seventh most in the NFL. Denver currently ranks 22nd in PFF’s pass blocking grade. So that could mean Nix is under constant duress throughout this game, and it probably means we won’t see him take many downfield shots here either.

Nix should offer gamers a nice floor with his legs, but he hasn’t been using them much lately. The most rushing yards he's had in a game this year is 10. With his passing production likely limited in this game, there’s really no way you can justify starting him if he isn’t using his legs.

Leave Nix on the bench in favor of other options.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week  Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, Jacoby Brissett, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week  Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week  (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6  for Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, Jacoby Brissett, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix.

Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalon Daniels
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Bo Nix
Daniel Jones
vs
Cam Ward
Daniel Jones
vs
Sam Darnold
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Jameis Winston
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyson Bagent
Daniel Jones
vs
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalen Hurts
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Shough
Daniel Jones
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
vs
Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Daniel Jones
vs
Bryce Young
Daniel Jones
vs
Caleb Williams
Daniel Jones
vs
Dak Prescott
Daniel Jones
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Daniel Jones
vs
Matthew Stafford
Daniel Jones
vs
Josh Allen
Daniel Jones
vs
Jordan Love
Daniel Jones
vs
Drake Maye
Daniel Jones
vs
Lamar Jackson
Daniel Jones
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyson Bagent
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Kirk Cousins
Brock Purdy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Jameis Winston
Brock Purdy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalon Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Deshaun Watson
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Cam Ward
Brock Purdy
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Huntley
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jameis Winston
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Justin Herbert
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bryce Young
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cam Ward
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Caleb Williams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Justin Herbert
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Justin Herbert
vs
Cam Ward
Justin Herbert
vs
Daniel Jones
Justin Herbert
vs
Geno Smith
Justin Herbert
vs
Deshaun Watson
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyler Huntley
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalon Daniels
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyson Bagent
Justin Herbert
vs
Bo Nix
Justin Herbert
vs
Sam Darnold
Justin Herbert
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Justin Herbert
vs
Jameis Winston
Justin Herbert
vs
C.J. Stroud
Justin Herbert
vs
Jalen Hurts
Justin Herbert
vs
Tyler Shough
Justin Herbert
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Justin Herbert
vs
Kirk Cousins
Justin Herbert
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Justin Herbert
vs
Bryce Young
Justin Herbert
vs
Caleb Williams
Justin Herbert
vs
Dak Prescott
Justin Herbert
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Justin Herbert
vs
Matthew Stafford
Justin Herbert
vs
Josh Allen
Justin Herbert
vs
Jordan Love
Justin Herbert
vs
Drake Maye
Justin Herbert
vs
Lamar Jackson
Justin Herbert
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bo Nix
vs
Jameis Winston
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Cam Ward
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Tyson Bagent
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jayden Daniels

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
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Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
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Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
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Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
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All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
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Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
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Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
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Scores First Goal of the Season
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Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
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Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
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Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
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Set for Surgery
James Harden

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