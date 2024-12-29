Tyler Higbee Continues Comeback With Quiet Game In Rams Win
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had two catches for nine yards in the Rams' win on Saturday night against the Cardinals. While his overall stat line wasn't impressive, he continues to step into a bigger role in the offense after missing the first 15 weeks of the season with a knee injury suffered last year in the playoffs. The veteran out of Western Kentucky played 30% of the team's snaps and tied for second on the team in targets with three and was the only player besides Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams with multiple catches. He was also the only one of the Rams' tight ends to have a catch. Despite the offense's struggles, the Rams eked out the win and could clinch a playoff spot on Sunday depending on other teams' results. Higbee will continue to ramp up to full speed for the Rams, who close out the regular season next week at home against the Seahawks.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com