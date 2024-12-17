Tre Tucker Unproductive In Week 15 Loss
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker caught two of his three targets for 18 yards and didn't record a rush in his team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. He's becoming an afterthought in this offense, though the offense was mostly an afterthought anyway overall. Without QB Aidan O'Connell (knee) leading the offense, things were mostly ugly in the passing attack, and the Raiders didn't get a lot going on the ground either. It wasn't until the team was down by two scores late in the fourth quarter that they got into a rhythm, but it was too late, and Tucker wasn't much of a part of it. Though he gets an easy matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, he's still not worth starting moving forward. Tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers should continue to dominate the receiving work for the team.
Source: ESPN
