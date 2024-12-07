Travis Etienne Jr. Has Limited Upside Against Titans
4 days agoJacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. should continue his underwhelming play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. Backup running back Tank Bigsby has been banged up recently but is completely off the injury report and should eat more into Etienne Jr.'s touches this week after a 16-8 touch split last week. While it is reassuring for fantasy managers the 25-year-old back out of Clemson got 16 touches last week, he didn't do enough with those touches producing just 58 total yards. While the Jaguars could run the ball more this week if they get a lead against the 3-9 Titans, Etienne Jr. has failed to be explosive and maximize his opportunities, making him a risky start once again. Especially with Mac Jones under center, Etienne Jr. is a risky flex play at best in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller