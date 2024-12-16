Travis Etienne Jr. Leads Backfield In Touches In Week 15
3 weeks agoJacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. took hold of the lead-back role in Week 15 against the New York Jets. He finished with 85 total yards on 18 touches which consisted of 65 yards on 14 carries and four catches for 20 yards. The 25-year-old back has been mostly overshadowed by fellow back Tank Bigsby, but in this week's matchup with the Jets, he out-touched Bigsby 18 to 11. While it isn't surprising Etienne Jr. was more involved in the passing game, it is surprising he out-carried Bigsby given recent games. That might be because Etienne Jr. has become more efficient at running the ball. In Week 15, Etienne averaged 4.6 yards per carry, while Bigsby averaged 3.8. Etienne Jr. will look to continue separating himself from Bigsby in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: RotoBaller
