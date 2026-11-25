Tommy DeVito a Risky Streamer Despite Soft Matchup
Nov 25, 2026, 12:48 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito is on track to make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, taking over after Drake Maye (fibula) suffered a potentially season-ending right fibula fracture back in Week 9. Even though Maye was a high-end QB1 when healthy, that doesn't mean that DeVito will get onto the fantasy radar when he takes over as the starter. In relief of Maye two weeks ago, DeVito had a miserable outing, completing just 12 of 24 pass attempts for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also took four sacks for a whopping loss of 37 yards. The Patriots are trending in the wrong direction, and even though DeVito recently got a vote of confidence from head coach Mike Vrabel ahead of a favorable matchup against the 1-9 Chargers, he's not an intriguing quarterback to target on fantasy football waivers. He can be avoided in most leagues going forward.
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e--Uncle Leo - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Start Tommy DeVito This Week?
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Michael Penix Jr. Lacks Waiver Wire Appeal Ahead of Tough Stretch
Uncle Leo
Uncle Leo
Nov 25, 2026, 1:05 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has taken his rushing production to the next level over his last two games, but he remains an iffy fantasy option with just one touchdown and two turnovers during that span. He ranks as the overall QB24 in scoring so far, tallying 1,730 passing yards, 94 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight turnovers in 2026. With that being said, a really tough stretch of schedule strips him of his waiver wire appeal for the time being. Penix takes on the league's best defense, the Vikings, this week, and then he'll turn around with similarly tough games against the Lions and Browns. The 26-year-old's increase in rushing yards is very interesting, but perhaps not enough to keep him on the top-24 fantasy quarterback radar heading into this tough window of games. As the Falcons' office continues to run through Bijan Robinson, managers can absolutely feel justified in leaving Penix on the waiver wire in most leagues.
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e--Uncle Leo - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Surging After Big Win on the Road
Uncle Leo
Uncle Leo
Nov 25, 2026, 12:32 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith broke out of a two-game lull with a huge performance against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Smith only threw for 176 yards, but he added three passing touchdowns while playing turnover-free football. The veteran passer has now racked up three passing touchdowns in three different games this season, and two of them came in games against one-win opponents (Chargers and Dolphins). Fortunately for Smith, he's heading into another matchup against the Dolphins in Week 12, which gives him another opportunity to rank as a potential top-five quarterback in fantasy football. On the year, Smith is the QB15 in fantasy scoring, and that includes an ugly zero-touchdown stretch against the Chiefs and Bills in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. Smith should continue to find success this week against Miami, with the 36-year-old projected for at least another couple of touchdowns. As a result, he's an intriguing waiver wire target with streaming appeal in 12+ team leagues.
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e--Uncle Leo - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Herbert Still Worth Targeting Amid Injury Concern
Uncle Leo
Uncle Leo
Nov 25, 2026, 12:25 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion) remains up in the air for Week 12 against the New England Patriots, but he's still an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire in fantasy football. After the Chargers' terrible start to the season, Herbert has slowly started to trend up with five total touchdowns and just one turnover over his last three games. He was particularly impressive in fantasy football last week, when he logged three touchdowns. With that being said, the 28-year-old has been held to fewer than 132 yards in each of his last two games, and he's averaging just 185.1 passing yards per game this season. The passing yard numbers are far from inspiring, but his increasing number of trips to the end zone has boosted his fantasy value, even if it's merely a result of garbage-time scenarios. Herbert remains in concussion protocol and may not play Sunday, but he's a solid waiver wire target as a mid-to-low QB2 for whenever he plays next.
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e--Uncle Leo - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Rudolph to Start on Friday vs. Broncos
Uncle Leo
Uncle Leo
Nov 24, 2026, 11:39 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers are shockingly benching future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will not be active for the Black Friday game in Week 12 against the visiting Denver Broncos, according to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. It means that backup Mason Rudolph will be thrust into the starting role as the Steelers look to put an end to a two-game losing streak that has dropped them to 6-4 on the year. Although the 31-year-old may not be much more than a game manager under center as he replaces a living legend, he will immediately become attractive as a waiver-wire pickup in superflex leagues for potentially the rest of the 2026 season. The former third-rounder in 2018 from Oklahoma State has a mark of just 6.6 yards per pass attempt in his career and has thrown for 4,927 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in six-plus NFL seasons with the Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Last year in five games played (one start), Rudolph completed 73.1% of his passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 52 attempts. For the offense as a whole, it may be good news for both Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle fantasy-wise if the Steelers choose to lean more on their ground game and defense to win games down the stretch.
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e--Uncle Leo - RotoBaller
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Aaron Rodgers Benched by Steelers, Will be Inactive on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 11:27 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and he will not be active for the Black Friday game in Week 12 against the visiting Denver Broncos, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Mason Rudolph will make his first start of the season against Denver on Friday. It is a huge change for Pittsburgh, as their playoff position is in peril due to their offensive struggles. The Ringer's Tom Pelissero says that the future Hall of Famer might have played the final snap of his legendary 22-year career. The Steelers are now 6-4 after back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, and Rodgers has been very mediocre in what is expected to be his final NFL season, going 220-for-361 (60.9%) for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his 10 starts in his 22nd season in the league. The 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time MVP will now hold the clipboard for Rudolph, who will attempt to do a better job managing the offense than Rodgers. It is unclear if head coach Mike McCarthy is open to having Rodgers return to the starting role under center if Rudolph struggles. The move obviously makes Rodgers no longer an option as a superflex streaming option at the QB position, and Rudolph will be more of a desperation QB2 play in his first start of the year in Pittsburgh on Friday against a strong Broncos defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Anthony Richardson Sr. is Not on the Streaming Radar for Week 12
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 24, 2026, 11:09 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. will have an opportunity to show what he can do as the starter for, presumably, the remainder of the 2026 campaign. On Nov. 20, the Colts released Daniel Jones, who started 24 games for Indianapolis over the past two seasons, and will turn to Richardson. So far this season, Richardson has only appeared in two games, completing two out of four passes (50%) for eight yards, while adding six rushing yards. In 19 career games, Richardson has completed 179 out of 354 passing attempts (50.6%) for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Richardson has added 640 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He now has a chance for redemption. For fantasy purposes, it is probably best to see how Richardson performs in his first game as a starter in 2026 before looking to add him on the waiver wire. Richardson is currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Deshaun Watson is a Risky Streaming Play in Week 12
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 24, 2026, 10:53 PM ETComing off of a bye week in Week 11, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. The Raiders allow 232.5 passing yards per game (26th in the NFL), giving Watson a potential opportunity for a productive day through the air. However, Watson hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5 against the New York Jets. Watson has only thrown seven touchdowns on the 2026 campaign, to go along with four interceptions. However, Watson has scored two rushing touchdowns over his past three games, and he has thrown for more than 300 yards in three consecutive contests. According to RotoBaller, Watson averages 15.5 fantasy points per game this season, which ranks 20th among quarterbacks. Currently rostered in just 15% of Yahoo leagues, Watson is a risky streaming option, but he could have a solid outing against the Raiders in Week 12.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Aaron Rodgers Still a Viable Streaming Option
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 24, 2026, 10:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had a relatively mediocre 2026 campaign as it relates to fantasy football. He has completed 220 out of 361 passing attempts (60.9%) for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. According to RotoBaller, he ranks as the 17th quarterback in 2026 in total fantasy points scored (148.7) and 21st in fantasy points per game (14.9). Most recently, Rodgers threw 44 times, completing 30 of those passes (68.2%), for 227 yards and a touchdown in a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers added 29 rushing yards against the Eagles. Rodgers faces a Denver Broncos defense in Week 12 that has struggled to defend the pass, allowing 230.3 passing yards per game. While he is what he is at this point in his career, Rodgers is still a fine streaming option for Week 12.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.J. McCarthy is a Desperation Streaming Play for Week 12
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 24, 2026, 10:27 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, which means he is likely available for fantasy managers in need of a streaming play in Week 12. In a 23-18 Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, McCarthy struggled with his accuracy, completing just 18 out of 38 passing attempts (47.4%) for 173 yards and one touchdown, while adding seven carries for 33 rushing yards (4.7 yards per attempt), including a 22-yard rush. McCarthy didn't turn the ball over against Jacksonville. According to RotoBaller, McCarthy is averaging 10.9 fantasy points per game in 2026, but he scored 14.2 fantasy points in Week 11 and 17.1 points in Week 10. There are likely better players at quarterback on the waiver wire, but McCarthy is a fine play in Week 12 against a struggling Indianapolis Colts team if options are limited.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Panthers Haven't had Many Extension Talks With Bryce Young
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 10:24 PM ETThe NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that there have not been a lot of talks about a contract extension between the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young during the season, but both Young and the Panthers are "on the same page" for offseason contract talks. Young and the Panthers are heading into a huge divisional tilt in Week 12 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and how he handles Bucs head coach Todd Bowles' pressure packages will go a long way to determining who comes out victorious in that matchup. The 25-year-old struggled in the first meeting against Tampa this year, going 14-for-27 passing for 163 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, but he handled pressure really well in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Young is now on a stretch of throwing multiple touchdown passes in three of the last six games, with a 9:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that stretch. He might be on a decent run, but for fantasy purposes, Young will be more of a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues against a Buccaneers defense that has been the strength of their team so far in 2026. RotoBaller has Young ranked as the No. 25 overall fantasy QB in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Jacoby Brissett is Interesting Streaming Choice for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 10:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett hasn't been shy about airing out the ball during his first two appearances with his new team. During his first game, Brissett threw for a season-high 340 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He followed that up with a 276-yard performance and a touchdown during this past weekend's loss to the Carolina Panthers. His overall fantasy numbers haven't been great because he has only had one passing touchdown since joining the team. The hope is that he'll continue to succeed through the air against the Houston Texans in Week 12. The Texans' defense ranks 23rd in the league in passing defense this season. Fantasy managers who are looking for a streaming option for this week should consider Brissett. He has decent upside because of how frequently he is throwing the ball.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Joe Milton III is on Streaming Radar for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III got his first win with his new organization on Sunday. It wasn't a great outing for Milton, who completed 11-of-22 passing attempts for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the win. He also added nine yards on five rushing attempts. He'll now head into a much more favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Cowboys' defense ranks 28th in the league in passing yards per game. They also rank 32nd in the league in rush defense heading into this Thursday's matchup. Milton is a dual-threat quarterback who could really do some damage against this shaky defense. He isn't a recommended option in one-quarterback leagues, but Milton should offer some Superflex value.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Baker Mayfield Offers Superflex Value for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:44 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has struggled in recent weeks, but he was able to bounce back during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Mayfield threw for a measly 187 yards, but he threw two touchdowns without any interceptions in the loss. He also carried the ball six times for a season-high 36 yards. This was the first multi-touchdown game for Mayfield this season. It looks like Mayfield is finally healthy again, so fantasy managers can begin trusting him again. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Fantasy managers in two-quarterback leagues should consider Mayfield a superflex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Fernando Mendoza is on Streaming Radar After Three-Touchdown Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza was lackluster during his first career start, but he put together an impressive performance on Sunday. Mendoza threw for 267 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the loss to the Denver Broncos. There were certainly problems, including a late-game pick-six, but Mendoza looked much better in his second career start. He appears to be getting more comfortable under center and will hopefully get the good times rolling against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The expectation is that he'll continue to air it out with nearly 40 passing attempts during Sunday's loss to Denver. Fantasy managers in two-QB2 leagues should consider Mendoza as a viable option for Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam Darnold is an Intriguing Add with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 24, 2026, 9:16 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad/rib) is on track to suit up for the Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold has missed the last two games due to a quad injury and a cracked rib, but he was back on the practice field to begin the week. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status in practice, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction ahead of this big divisional game. With Darnold possibly returning this week, fantasy managers in need of help at the quarterback spot should consider picking him up. The 49ers rank 22nd in the league in passing yards allowed this season. Darnold hasn't exactly been a reliable option this season, but he's worth considering as a streaming choice in a plus-matchup against the 49ers' defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brandon Aiyuk Trending Towards Joining Commanders' Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 8:08 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will meet with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, and he has also talked to Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels and another Commanders player in recent days, making it more likely that Aiyuk will land on the Commanders' practice squad, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The 28-year-old former first-rounder was waived by the 49ers on Monday and cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him available to sign with any NFL team for the remainder of the 2026 season. It is unclear if other teams are interested in adding Aiyuk, but the Commanders continue to be the favorite to land him, mainly because of his previous history with Daniels in college at Arizona State. The 28-year-old might not be ready to play in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals on the road, but he may be up to speed and on the active 53-man roster for a Week 13 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year, the Commanders would not mind having more WR depth alongside Stefon Diggs, rookie Antonio Williams, and Treylon Burks, and Aiyuk could quickly work his way into starting three-wide sets in D.C. if he is officially signed by the Commanders. In fantasy football, Aiyuk is a big question mark after missing all of last season due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee from the 2024 campaign. At the very least, Aiyuk is worth a shot on the waiver wire after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Niners in 2022 and 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Ravens Cut LaJohntay Wester After Two Muffed Punts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 7:33 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens waived wide receiver/kick returner LaJohntay Wester on Tuesday after he muffed two punts in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. It was not the first time that Wester's decisions on special teams hurt the Ravens this year, and his two critical fumbles on Sunday were the final straw. The Panthers recovered Wester's first fumble and quickly turned it into a touchdown, while the Ravens recovered his second fumble at their own one-yard line. Head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that receiver Devontez Walker could be considered for the punt-returner job after the team cut Wester. Walker returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in Carolina in Week 11. Wester, a sixth-round pick in 2025 from Colorado, ranked 23rd in the NFL this year with an 8.2-yard punt return average. On offense, he caught five of six targets for 58 yards in his first NFL action in 11 games for the Ravens before being cut.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Saquon Barkley a Full Participant in Eagles Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 6:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) upgraded to a full practice on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Barkley was a limited participant in Monday's practice with a neck injury and an illness, but his return to a full practice a day later is a good sign for his availability on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Coming off the bye in Week 10, the 29-year-old looked much healthier after previously dealing with back and hamstring issues. The three-time Pro Bowler played 64% of the offensive snaps, which was his highest snap share since Week 3, and he had a season-high 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, his fourth straight game finding the end zone as a runner. Barkley did not catch a pass for the second straight game, though. Going into Week 12 in Dallas on Thursday, Barkley should once again see the lion's share of backfield touches over backup Will Shipley, as long as he does not aggravate any of his previous injuries. His overall volume has been down in 2026 as he battles injuries, but Barkley has been efficient with his opportunities, recording 371 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries, adding seven catches for 41 yards in the passing game. Still, his ceiling and floor in fantasy will be lowered for the rest of the season with quarterback Joe Milton III leading Philly's offense. Barkley is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 14 fantasy RB for the holiday week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Brandon Aiyuk Scheduled to Visit Commanders on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:50 PM ETFormer San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is scheduled to visit with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, a source told Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. The Commanders are still searching for depth at the position in the wake of Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury, and Washington is seen as the favorite to land Aiyuk, who has not played since 2024 after suffering multiple torn ligaments in his knee. The 28-year-old was finally reinstated by the NFL and cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the 49ers on Monday. The former 25th overall pick from Arizona State in 2020 is believed to be fully healthy after his knee injury in 2024, but he will need some time to work back into football shape before becoming a realistic starting option for the Commanders for the stretch run. Aiyuk will have the opportunity to become a major part of the Commanders' passing game, and his history with quarterback Jayden Daniels from college makes him a more intriguing deep-league waiver-wire pickup going into Week 12. Before injuring his knee in 2024, Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 15 total touchdowns in 2022 and 2023. If he can recapture his pre-injury form, Aiyuk could end up being a nice midseason waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Sam LaPorta Upgrades to Full Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 5:39 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (ankle) was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday, according to the team. LaPorta came out of Sunday's Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury and was limited in Monday's practice. However, with a return to a full practice on Tuesday, the 25-year-old should be just fine to suit up on Thanksgiving on Thursday in a divisional clash against the Chicago Bears. He is coming off one of his better performances of the season in the 31-21 win over Tampa, catching three of his six targets for 62 yards, a week after a one-catch, 16-yard performance in Germany against the New England Patriots. In his return from a back injury last year that required surgery and limited him to nine games, LaPorta has caught 39 of his 59 targets for 477 yards (12.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in 10 starts in 2026. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Detroit's high-scoring offense, but as long as LaPorta is active, he should remain a top-10 fantasy tight end on Thanksgiving in what could be a shootout in the first meeting of the year with Chicago. LaPorta will most likely be removed from the final Week 12 injury report on Thursday if he practices in full for a second straight day.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Detroit Lions