Tank Bigsby Limited To Backup Role Against Jets
3 weeks agoJacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby was delegated to a backup role in a pass-heavy game in Week 15 against the New York Jets. The young back out of Auburn finished with 42 yards on 11 carries. Bigsby has been the better back than Travis Etienne Jr. for most of the season, but down the stretch Etienne Jr. is starting to claim the starting role again. Add on a pass-heavy approach to the game (46 passing attempts) and you get a running back with very limited upside. Part of what made Bigsby a solid fantasy asset earlier in the season was his ability to break off big runs despite lower volume. Possibly due to lingering lower-body injuries, that big-play ability seems to be eluding him. Bigsby will look to get back on track with more volume in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: RotoBaller
