Sincere McCormick Improves His Stock In Preseason Win
Sincere McCormick led the team in rushing for another week in the team's preseason meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. While starter Kaelon Black and backup Zamir White handled more carries, McCormick finished with a team-high 53 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in the 49ers' 41-17 win. McCormick got the bulk of his yardage after taking advantage of solid blocking and weaving his way through traffic and then exploding for a 37-yard gain. Two plays later, McCormick fought his way into the end zone from seven yards out. Despite being used as an alternate, McCormick has outshone his teammates for the second game in a row. The 49ers' depth chart at running back is yet to be settled, but whoever wins might be worth a late flyer as Christian McCaffrey's handcuff. McCormick's last preseason audition to be San Francisco's RB2 will come on August 27 against the Raiders.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com