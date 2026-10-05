Saquon Barkley's Injury Status to be Updated on Wednesday
Oct 5, 2026, 6:08 PM ETWhen asked about running back Saquon Barkley's hamstring injury that he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not have any real answers on Monday, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. "We'll see. We'll have more answers Wednesday for you probably with that stuff," Sirianni said. The Eagles' backfield is suddenly very thin after Barkley was injured early in the Week 4 game. Backup Tank Bigsby (core) took over, but he was also injured and is heading to Injured Reserve due to a core-muscle injury that will require surgery. Will Shipley would become the RB1 for the Eagles this weekend on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars if Barkley is unable to play. Behind Shipley, other options for the Eagles' backfield would be Jaydon Blue, Dameon Pierce, and Carson Steele. Fantasy managers should consider Barkley to be questionable right now for the Week 5 game in Jacksonville. Before getting hurt, Barkley had only two carries for eight yards and caught his only target for a two-yard gain against the Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
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Darren Waller Could Hit Waiver Wires with Panthers on Bye
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 6, 2026, 1:13 PM ETIn a Week 4 win played without one of the team's leading receivers, Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller caught only three passes for 36 yards. With Jalen Coker (quadriceps) sidelined by a quadriceps injury, the passing offense was funneled primarily through second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who set or matched career highs across the board with 14 receptions on 16 targets, 192 yards, and two touchdowns. Still, despite a quiet outing, Waller remains a critical piece of one of the league's most improved offenses. Following a disappointing performance, and with the Panthers on a Week 5 bye, he is likely to hit waivers in a number of leagues, making the 34-year-old veteran an intriguing stash candidate for contending teams with adequate bench space. Unfortunately, the Panthers face an Eagles team in Week 6 that has been the most difficult tight end matchup through the first month of the season.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Bucs Looking to Get Sean Tucker, Kenny Gainwell More Involved
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said that the flow of the game and long downs have prevented running back Sean Tucker from getting snaps sometimes, but he said that the offense needs to find ways to get Tucker and Kenny Gainwell more carries, according to River Wells of Bucs Gameday. It would be bad news for Bucky Irving's fantasy managers if both Tucker and Gainwell find more touches in Tampa's backfield. In the 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 on Sunday, Tucker played only three offensive snaps, carrying the ball three times for 10 yards. Gainwell, meanwhile, played 42% of the snaps and had three carries for five yards while catching both of his targets for 22 yards and a receiving touchdown. Irving led the backfield with a 58% snap share and a team-high 16 rushing attempts for 61 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. As long as Irving remains healthy, he will continue to see most of the early-down work for the Bucs, with Tucker and Gainwell battling for change-of-pace duties as the Buccaneers look for their first win of the season to kick off Week 5 on Thursday night on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bucs Gameday - River Wells
Antonio Williams a Waiver-Wire Target With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:30 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie third-round wide receiver Antonio Williams played a season-high 69% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 4 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin inactive due to a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old from Clemson did little with a season-high eight targets, though, catching three passes for 21 yards. It did not help Williams' cause that veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) left the game with an MCL sprain, leading to third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis entering the game. Through his first four NFL games, Williams has caught 12 of his 19 targets for 124 yards and one touchdown. He is currently rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues, but Williams deserves some attention with McLaurin injured and potentially up in the air to play this weekend against the division-rival New York Giants. If McLaurin misses another game and starting QB Jayden Daniels returns from his dislocated left elbow, Williams will be a sneaky flex play in deeper fantasy leagues in Week 5.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Higbee Offers Short-Term Help at a Thin Position
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 12:25 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has become a useful waiver option for managers who need help at the position. He caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, giving him 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over the last two games. Just as importantly, the volume held up with Puka Nacua back in the lineup. Terrance Ferguson is now on injured reserve with a medial ankle sprain, leaving Higbee with a clearer path to targets for at least the next few weeks. RotoBaller has him third among its Week 5 tight end waiver options and recommends adding him in 12-team PPR leagues. Higbee is not a set-and-forget TE1, but six more targets against Buffalo would make him a usable streamer. At a position where reliable volume is hard to find, he is worth a claim for managers who need short-term help.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington has Become Miami's Top Downfield Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:21 PM ETAlthough Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is still searching for his first touchdown through four games in his first season in South Beach, it is clear that he has become quarterback Malik Willis' go-to downfield target through the air. It has helped that rookie wideout Caleb Douglas has missed the last couple of games due to an ankle injury. In the Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Washington led the Dolphins' receivers in snap count (34), catches (five), targets (five), and receiving yards (67), which were also a season high for him. Through the first four games in 2026, the 25-year-old former sixth-rounder in 2024 from Virginia has 17 catches for 219 yards on 28 targets from Willis. Washington will be a decent WR3/flex option in Week 5 as the Dolphins seek their first victory of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals, especially if Douglas misses a third straight game due to his ankle injury. He is not a sexy fantasy option because of the offense he is in, but he deserves a look off the waiver wire and is rostered in only 31% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Wan'Dale Robinson Trending Up After Scoring in Back-to-Back Games
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:12 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson should be more popular off the waiver wire this week after finding the end zone for a second straight game in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Robinson was out-snapped by rookie Carnell Tate 54 to 43 in the game and caught only three passes for 19 yards, but he found the end zone for the second straight week after his seven-catch, 57-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. The 25-year-old's touchdown on Sunday came with just over a minute left in regulation. He has not been the target hog that he was the last few years with the Giants, as Robinson has 16 catches on 23 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns in his first four games with Tennessee. Still, Robinson can be useful as wide receiver depth for fantasy managers, especially if he can continue to develop chemistry with young quarterback Cam Ward. He could be a nice flex play at wideout for the Titans' upcoming matchup this Sunday against the winless Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brenton Strange Has Earned a Look in 12-Team Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 12:06 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange put himself squarely on the waiver radar with his best game of the season Sunday. He caught seven of eight targets for 95 yards in the win over Cincinnati after entering Week 4 with seven catches for 72 yards through three games. The eight targets were a season high, and Trevor Lawrence leaned on him several times in important spots. Strange now has 14 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets. The breakout is worth chasing in 12-team leagues, where RotoBaller currently has him second among tight end waiver options. The caution is that Jacksonville has several mouths to feed, and Strange is still better viewed as a matchup-based TE2 than an automatic weekly starter. Philadelphia is also a tougher Week 5 draw. Managers who need tight end help should add Strange, but there is no need to treat one big afternoon as a permanent jump into the TE1 tier.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashawn Slater Dealing With High-Ankle Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:04 PM ETTests confirmed a high-ankle sprain for Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle), which is generally a four- to six-week injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Slater suffered the injury in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It is a major hit to L.A.'s offensive line heading into a Week 5 divisional tilt at home against the Denver Broncos as the Bolts try for their first win of the 2026 season. Slater's injury is a downgrade for the entire Chargers offense, most specifically quarterback Justin Herbert. In the 27-year-old's absence, Logan Taylor is the likely candidate to fill in as the starter at left tackle and the blind-side protector for Herbert. With Slater likely to miss at least four weeks with his ankle sprain, the Chargers will probably place him on Injured Reserve before the weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Kirk Cousins Is More Than a One-Week Streamer
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 11:57 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has played his way into the waiver conversation after another productive afternoon. Cousins threw for a season-high 365 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City, completing 31 of 52 passes and adding one interception. He has now thrown multiple touchdowns in all four games and owns 1,026 passing yards with 11 scores against four picks. The Week 5 matchup at New England is not ideal, so Cousins is not the top one-week streamer on the board. His value goes beyond this Sunday, though. Las Vegas has been willing to put the ball in his hands, and there is little reason to worry about his starting job after three straight 22-point fantasy performances. Cousins should be rostered in Superflex leagues and is worth adding in standard formats for managers who want a quarterback with staying power beyond one matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Draws the Matchup Streamers Want
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 11:28 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is coming off an ugly Week 4, but the schedule gives fantasy managers a reason to go right back to him. Brissett completed 21 of 35 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Giants, his first three-pick game of the season. He has still attempted at least 35 passes in three of four starts, and that volume matters heading into a home matchup with Detroit. The Lions have been the most generous defense to fantasy quarterbacks through four weeks, allowing 27.9 points per game at the position. RotoBaller lists Brissett as its top quarterback waiver option for Week 5 and recommends a 2-4% FAAB bid in one-quarterback leagues, with a much larger investment in Superflex. The turnovers make him difficult to trust long term, but this is exactly the kind of matchup where Brissett makes sense as a short-term streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Mixon Worth a Speculative Add as Comeback Takes Shape
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 11:13 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Joe Mixon is worth a speculative waiver claim now that his comeback has a real landing spot. Seattle is in the process of signing the 30-year-old to its practice squad after Monday's workout, pending the completion of his medical evaluation. Mixon has not played since the 2024 season after a foot injury wiped out all of 2025, so there is no reason to expect immediate volume. Still, the upside is easy to understand. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games for Houston the last time he was healthy and added 309 receiving yards. Seattle is also thin at running back with Jadarian Price on injured reserve, while Zach Charbonnet will not return in Week 5. Emanuel Wilson just strengthened his grip on the short-term role with a big game, so Mixon is not a priority add. In 12-team leagues, though, he is worth stashing while Seattle sees what he has left.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris a Must-Roster Player with Teammate Injured
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 6, 2026, 10:55 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris has been the team's leading receiver this season and could see an even bigger role in Week 5. Through four games, Harris has caught 13 of 21 targets for 209 yards, including more than 60 yards in back-to-back games. In last week's 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Harris played 66 of 71 snaps (93%) and ran 39 of 43 routes (91%), both leading the team. With Ladd McConkey (foot) uncertain to play in Week 5, Harris could become Justin Herbert's clear number one receiver. With the Denver Broncos next up and star cornerback Pat Surtain (ankle) unlikely to play, Harris could be in line for a solid outing in Week 5. Fantasy managers should add Harris as both a short-term and long-term option this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Could See Increased Usage with Teammate Injured
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 6, 2026, 10:48 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir could see an increased role in Week 5 with wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) injured. In four games, Shakir has caught 15 of 23 targets for 176 yards, with his best game coming in Week 4, when he caught seven passes for 82 yards. With Moore re-injuring the shoulder he suffered in Week 2, he could miss Week 5's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. In his absence, Shakir saw a noticeable increase in usage, playing 45 of 59 snaps (76%) and leading the team in routes run (31). Fantasy managers should monitor Moore's status during the week, as Shakir could factor in as the lead receiver in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Rams.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson Could Stay Busy With Teammate Injured
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 6, 2026, 10:42 AM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had a monster game in Week 4, hauling in all 13 targets for 119 yards in the 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. With star receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) out, Hockenson led the team in targets and played 83% of snaps. Despite a slow start, hauling in just nine passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first three games, Hockenson operated as the lead receiver and showed strong chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray. With Minnesota on bye in Week 6, the Vikings could be cautious with Jefferson if he isn't fully recovered from his ankle sprain. Even if Jefferson is active, Hockenson should be a viable option against a struggling New Orleans Saints defense in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker Should be Rostered with Raiders Playing Well
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 6, 2026, 10:32 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a key part of the team's passing offense and could be a flex option moving forward. Tucker has hauled in 15 of 23 targets for 233 yards and a touchdown over four games this season. He has played 64% of snaps and run 78% of routes so far in 2026. Heading into the year, the question marks around Tucker were not about his usage in the offense; they were about quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether he could be productive in his 15th season. Through four games, Cousins ranks 11th in passing yards (1,026), 13th in completion percentage (64.6%), and first in passing touchdowns (11). With Brock Bowers as the de facto WR1, Tucker's floor is low, but given Cousins' performance under head coach Klint Kubiak, Tucker should remain a startable piece in deeper leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Eagles Injuries Could Set Dontayvion Wicks Up for Major Role
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 6, 2026, 10:20 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks should see an expanded role in the offense with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) sidelined. In Week 4, Wicks caught just three of five targets for 18 yards in the 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, facing a tough matchup against cornerback Trent McDuffie. Despite the off game, he played 56 of 61 snaps (92%) and ran 31 of 32 routes (97%). With injuries to running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core), along with Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), Wicks may be the only target left in this depleted offense. He faces the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense in London, which has allowed the most receiving yards to wide receivers in 2026, including big games for Tee Higgins and Jaylen Waddle in two of the last three weeks. Given the Eagles' significant number of offensive injuries, Wicks could be a strong FLEX play in Week 5 and should be rostered in all formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Still Worth a Roster Spot After Week 4 Dud
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 6, 2026, 10:10 AM ETNew York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been a focal point of the team's passing attack, despite a quiet Week 4 performance in the 23-12 loss to the Chicago Bears. In four games to start his NFL career, Sadiq has hauled in 12 of 18 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With Mason Taylor (thumb) inactive, Sadiq played 22 of 32 snaps (69%), ran 12 of 18 routes (67%), and led the team in targets (4). With the Jets dominated by the Bears in Week 4, it was nearly impossible for any player to produce with only 32 offensive snaps. With no timetable for Taylor's return, Sadiq will remain a focal point in New York's offense and should be rostered in all formats despite the tough outing.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers Offers Upside as Jaguars Head to London
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 6, 2026, 10:01 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the team's second WR this season and is in a pair of favorable matchups the next two weeks. He has actually played more snaps than any other WR for the Jags, although Parker Washington is getting more targets. Meyers has two touchdowns in his four games this season and has 10 catches for 97 yards in the last two weeks in wins over the Patriots and Bengals. He can be a deep-league FLEX option in the next two weeks as the Jaguars face the Eagles and the Texans in their two games in London. Both the Eagles and Texans rank in the top 10 in most fantasy points allowed to receivers this season, and Meyers is involved enough to bring upside from the waiver wire if you need short-term help at the position due to bye weeks or injuries.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs Starting to Click in New England
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 6, 2026, 9:44 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is starting to get into a rhythm with quarterback Drake Maye after a rough start to the season, and he's worth a look if you need wide receiver help from the waiver wire. Doubs started the year with a tough drop and a zero-catch game in Seattle but has been looking more comfortable in the Pats' offense the last few weeks. Against the Bills in Week 4, he led the team with six catches on a team-high nine targets, and he hauled in a pair of touchdowns to help his team pull off the road upset in the division. Doubs got some extra attention after Mack Hollins (calf) left the game with an injury, and he had a big fantasy performance as a result, even if Efton Chism III stole the headlines with his spectacular, game-winning touchdown grab. With Hollins uncertain for this week's contest against the Raiders and A.J. Brown (ankle) not eligible to return until Week 6, Doubs is a strong plug-and-play option from the waiver wire if available. Even though the Raiders have been solid against wide receivers this season, Doubs should be in position to get enough volume to still be a starting option in most formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Can Be a Great Depth Stash
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 6, 2026, 9:33 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is expected to return to practice this week, as the team opens his three-week practice window to return from IR. The speedster made a big fantasy impact for Houston in both 2023 and 2024 before season-ending injuries cut short both seasons. His knee injury in 2024 was so catastrophic that he missed all of the 2025 season and is still finishing his recovery. In his absence, the Texans have rotated multiple receivers behind Nico Collins, but none has seized the full-time No. 2 receiver job. Dell could work his way back into that role if he shows he still has the big-play potential he displayed prior to his injury. He's a high-risk pickup since his return is still uncertain and he may be eased back in, but if you have the roster flexibility, Dell brings enough upside to be worth holding in deep leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller