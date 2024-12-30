Ray-Ray McCloud III Underwhelms In Week 17 Overtime Loss
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III caught his lone target for 13 yards and gained 14 additional yards on a rushing attempt in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Commanders. It was an underwhelming performance from the 28-year-old, although his 14-yard run kept alive the game-tying fourth-quarter touchdown drive and got the Falcons down to the Washington five-yard line. But the offense doesn't typically support both he and Kyle Pitts, and Sunday was Pitts' night as he caught four passes including one for a touchdown. After catching no less than two passes in every game through Week 14, McCloud now has two one-catch games in the last three weeks. The Clemson product and the entire Falcons offense have a chance to end the regular season on a high note in Week 18, as they draw the Panthers at home in a game they need to win in order to have a shot at the playoffs.
Source: ESPN
