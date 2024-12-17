Raiders D/ST Latest Beneficiary Of Falcons Ineptitude In Week 15
3 weeks agoSomehow, despite being loaded with talent, the Atlanta Falcons offense continues to underwhelm lately, and the Las Vegas Raiders defense/special teams benefitted from that by scoring nine fantasy points on Monday. They sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins three times, intercepted him once, and allowed just 13 points and 261 total yards of offense in a loss. The Falcons haven't been very good on offense against teams other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, so it came as no surprise that LV was able to stop them, for the most part. Still, it's tough to trust the No. 32 ranked defense on Sleeper at any point. They shouldn't be started in any leagues, but it's cool to see them doing something at least. They'll face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, and even though JAX is starting QB Mac Jones, it doesn't move the needle here.
Source: ESPN
