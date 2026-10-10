Michael Trigg Could be a Dynasty Stash
Oct 10, 2026, 9:14 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg joined the team as an undrafted free agent back in April. He was decent in the preseason, hauling in four of his eight targets for 30 yards. The 24-year-old was eventually cut, but the Cowboys brought Trigg back and signed him to their practice squad as depth. The Cowboys don't have a ton of viable options at tight end outside of starter Jake Ferguson. There is a chance that Trigg earns himself a role on this team at some point down the road. Right now, Trigg remains on the practice squad and is irrelevant in fantasy leagues. He could be someone worth holding in dynasty formats for managers willing to wait a season or two to see if he develops his game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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No Path to Playing Time for Tua Tagovailoa?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:58 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains firmly entrenched in the backup role, and it appears that he's stuck in his No. 2 position on the depth chart given how well starter Michael Penix Jr. has played lately. Penix has 479 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in two games since returning from injury, and he has turned the team around from a 0-2 start to a 2-2 record and a tie for first place in the NFC South. Other than an injury to Penix, Tagovailoa's only path to meaningful playing time would have required the former Washington product to play poorly. Instead, he's looked great, widening the gap between him and Tagovailoa and solidifying himself in the starting role. As long as Penix is healthy, Tagovailoa can be left on waivers in both redraft and dynasty fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Arroyo Operating as a True Backup in Second Pro Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo remains buried in the No. 2 role on the depth chart through the first four weeks of the season (and counting). Arroyo was a mid-second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his role so far has not reflected that draft capital. He has played fewer than one-third of the snaps in every game this season, and he has just one catch for 17 yards so far. He continues to operate as the clear backup behind AJ Barner. While Barner has certainly earned his position atop the depth chart, there had been some preseason speculation that the two tight ends could coexist in this offense. After all, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator is Brian Fleury, who had a clear connection to the tight end position after spending several years as the tight ends coach in San Francisco. Instead, Fleury has consistently preferred to use just one tight end, giving Barner a 90% snap share in each of the last two weeks. As long as Barner stays healthy, Arroyo won't sniff the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Remains a Game-Time Decision, Slightly Leaning Toward Playing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:35 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 5 and is expected to be a true game-time decision, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. Keim added that there is a "slight lean" toward McLaurin playing, but he made sure to reiterate that it was "just slight." In other words, his status in Week 5 will depend on how he feels during pregame warmups on Sunday morning. The Commanders would surely love to get McLaurin back from his one-week absence, as the Commanders are 1-3 and need to start getting all the wins they can get. Plus, the wide receiver's upside would get a boost with quarterback Jayden Daniels back in action. With that being said, Washington will also be smart and won't rush him back before he's ready. The 31-year-old would rank as a mid-range fantasy WR2 against the Giants if active. The team will confirm his status at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: John Keim
LeQuint Allen Jr. Involved Sparingly Early in Year 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. has seen minimal usage on offense through the first four games of his second NFL season. He has logged snaps in every game, but he has yet to log a carry. He has mostly played on passing downs, resulting in two catches for nine receiving yards so far. This shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, though, as Allen has seventh-round draft capital and entered this season as the clear No. 3 option behind Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Allen can be left on waivers in redraft leagues, but he's still an appealing stash in dynasty formats. Because of his pass-catching ability, he could sneak onto the fantasy radar in PPR leagues if Tuten or Rodriguez were to miss any time. Plus, at just 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to carve out a meaningful role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Saints Had Trade Talks for Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Spring
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:20 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints had "preliminary talks" with the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the spring, according to Johnny Venerable of PHNX Sports. Venerable reports that the talks took place prior to the NFL Draft, with the Cardinals looking to stockpile some extra draft capital so they could pursue quarterback Ty Simpson. The deal obviously never came to fruition, and New Orleans pivoted to selecting wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round. Those failed trade talks are worth mentioning as the Cardinals are reportedly in the process of finalizing a Harrison trade with an unknown team. At this moment, there is no indication that Harrison is being traded to the Saints. However, it wouldn't shock us to see New Orleans pursue a wide receiver upgrade. They have fallen to 1-3 in a wide-open NFC South, and adding Harrison would give Tyler Shough another weapon in the passing game. We expect more information to emerge on the Harrison sweepstakes within the next 48 hours.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Johnny Venerable
Jaxson Dart Still an Exciting Quarterback for Dynasty Leagues
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 7:00 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) underwent season-ending knee surgery after sustaining a torn meniscus in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old started his sophomore season with a bang, with a 26.6-point performance and finished as the QB4 overall in Week 1. However, Dart's breakout season was unfortunately cut short the following week. Dart was a trendy breakout candidate this offseason, but scared off some fantasy managers because of durability concerns. He has finished as a top-8 quarterback in seven of his 13 games he's played over 70 percent of the snaps. On the flip side, he had five concussion evaluations during his 12 games last season and suffered one diagnosed concussion. Dart's legs give him a top-6 fantasy quarterback ceiling, but his reckless nature outside the pocket could significantly shorten his career. The Ole Miss product remains an exciting dynasty quarterback moving forward if he finds a way to stay on the field.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Is Jayden Reed a Worthy Injured Reserve Stash in Dynasty Leagues?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 6:41 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed (neck) has produced multiple splash performances and shown flashes of fantasy football stardom. In his limited role, Reed produced 18-plus fantasy points eight times and 15-plus fantasy points 12 times in a game. Through 42 career games, he's caught 142 of his 199 targets for 1,881 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, his limited role and injuries have capped his fantasy ceiling. The Green Bay Packers have deployed a wide receiver-by-committee approach throughout his career, and he has taken a backseat to Christian Watson when Watson has been healthy. Unfortunately, he's suffered two major upper-body injuries that could impact the remainder of his career. In Week 2 this season, Reed suffered a season-ending neck injury, while suffering a broken clavicle and a Jones fracture early last season. If you have an injured reserve spot open in a dynasty league, he is a worthy stash because of his high ceiling when on the field.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Sinnott Off the Fantasy Radar in All-Fantasy Formats
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 6:22 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott hasn't lived up to his second-round draft pedigree so far in his young career. The 24-year-old has hauled in 17 of his 20 targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns in 37 career games. As a result, he hasn't popped up on fantasy radars since being drafted 53rd overall in 2024. There was a glimpse of excitement during the offseason that Sinnott would finally become the versatile playmaker the team drafted him to be. The Commanders hired David Blough as their next offensive coordinator, whose scheme was expected to maximize Sinnott's versatility. However, through four games, he has one catch on two targets despite Chig Okonkwo missing two games to start the season. Unfortunately, the Kansas State product hasn't been fantasy-viable yet, with no signs of popping onto managers' radars anytime soon.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Andy Borregales Carries His Low Floor Into Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 6:16 PM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has been an uninspiring fantasy option this season, ranking 29th at his position in terms of fantasy points so far. The 23-year-old is just 5-for-7 on field goals through four weeks, as well as 6-for-6 on extra points. Between a couple of missed kicks and a generally lower field goal volume, Borregales has become tough to trust in his second pro season. Last week's Patriots win suggested that the offense is trending in the right direction. Normally, that would boost a kicker's fantasy value, but the Miami product had just three fantasy points in the victory. Managers can find stronger streaming options elsewhere ahead of Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Has a Great Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Buffalo
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 6:04 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a disappointing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, but he has a great opportunity to bounce back during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. It has been shocking to see Stafford's points decline when Puka Nacua is healthy, as the veteran quarterback has not yet thrown a touchdown pass in a game where Nacua has been on the field this season. With that being said, he has still managed to throw for at least 315 yards in each of his last three games. Plus, the touchdown-less pattern could just be a fluke, with travel to blame in Week 1 and weather to blame in Week 4. We like Stafford's chances to get back in the touchdown column on Monday night. After all, he's facing off against a Bills defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2026. Most recently, Buffalo surrendered 269 passing yards and three touchdowns to Drake Maye in what might prove to be a get-right game for the former No. 3 pick. A similar bounce-back opportunity likely awaits Stafford at home on Monday night.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nicholas Singleton Remains a Solid Stash with Future Backfield Uncertainty
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:48 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton has just seven touches through the first four weeks of the season, but he continues to be an intriguing player to stash in dynasty leagues. Fantasy experts generally agreed that he came out of the NFL Draft with more dynasty value than a typical Day 3 pick, and he has a chance to take on a much larger role next year, even if it means he spends most of his rookie season in the third-string position. Singleton's backfield teammates, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, are both slated to hit free agency in March 2027, leaving Singleton as the only projected returner in this backfield (barring a contract extension for Pollard or Spears). While Tennessee will surely bring in at least one other running back to share volume with Singleton, it appears that he could have an opportunity to compete for a lead-back role next season, or at the very least, a fantasy-relevant role. Managers should stay patient and continue to stash Singleton throughout his rookie campaign. He's a great candidate for the taxi squad in dynasty leagues, since he probably won't have much fantasy relevance this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter No Longer a Fantasy Option on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:44 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter has shifted to playing almost entirely on defense, which means he no longer has fantasy appeal in non-IDP leagues. For the first time this year, Hunter didn't play a single offensive snap in Week 4. Instead, he played a whopping 76% of the defensive snaps, logging four tackles for the third game in a row. That's not to say that Hunter won't get involved on offense again in the future, but for now, his main focus is clearly defense. We shouldn't necessarily be too surprised by this development, since Hunter was better at defense in college, and the Jaguars already have a deep receiver room. Even if the Jags do give the 23-year-old some offensive reps going forward, he'd likely operate behind Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers, while also competing for volume with rookie Josh Cameron. Dynasty managers find themselves in a difficult position, as they drafted Hunter with a premium pick less than 18 months ago, but it's now tough to justify having him occupy a roster spot in non-IDP fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patriots Place Mack Hollins on Injured Reserve with Calf Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:06 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Hollins had already been ruled out for Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but his placement on IR will now sideline him through Week 8 at the earliest. The Patriots find themselves short-staffed at wide receiver right now, and they'll look for players like Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III to continue to step up on Sunday afternoon. Reinforcements could also be on the way, as AJ Brown (ankle) is eligible to return from IR next week. However, a Week 6 return for Brown may be ambitious, as that would put him ahead of his initial timeline. Nevertheless, Hollins' absence means that Drake Maye will have to find a different receiver to trust in contested or high-leverage scenarios. The 33-year-old had been one of his go-to options in the passing attack, catching 15 passes for 209 yards through the first four games of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Evan Lazar
Trey Lance Placed on Injured Reserve with Groin Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:02 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (groin) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Lance had already been listed as doubtful to play in Week 5. His placement on IR not only rules him out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, but it will also keep him sidelined through Week 9 at the earliest. The 26-year-old quarterback had yet to play a snap this year, and he finished last season with just 57 pass attempts, 17 rushing attempts, and four games played. His absence clears the way for DJ Uiagalelei, who had been a healthy scratch through the first four games, to suit up as Los Angeles' backup quarterback behind Justin Herbert.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Bengals Add No Receivers with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Questionable
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 4:57 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals did not elevate any wide receivers from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com. Given that teams often use practice squad elevations to provide depth and security when rostered players are at risk of missing a game, fantasy managers should feel encouraged about the statuses of Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin, neck), and Colbie Young (knee). Of course, the lack of an elevation does not necessarily guarantee those players will suit up, so managers should check for a status confirmation from the team 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday. With that being said, between Chase and Higgins both logging full practices on Friday and the Bengals opting not to add anyone at the position, we feel very optimistic about both receivers' outlooks for Week 5 against Miami. If they play, Chase is an undisputed WR1 in fantasy football while Higgins is a high-volume WR2 option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ben Baby
New England Patriots Defense Limps Into Week 5 Against Raiders
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 4:50 PM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST is dealing with numerous key injuries ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas has played significantly better than expected this season, starting the year 3-1 with the seventh-most points per game in the NFL. Even last week's loss against the Chiefs showed that Vegas could put up a fight, as the Raiders scored 27 points. Their offense has been playing at a high level, led by Kirk Cousins, who has a whopping 11 passing touchdowns through just four games. Star tight end Brock Bowers has consistently proven challenging to slow down, and that task could be even more difficult for the Patriots, who will enter Week 5 without cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck). The unit is at risk of losing even more players with linebacker Christian Elliss (chest), linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (shoulder) all listed as questionable. This is not the week to start the Patriots D/ST. Managers should look to stream a different unit in Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: New England Patriots
Hunter Henry Looks to Build on Momentum in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 4:45 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry finally seemed to turn a corner last Sunday, breaking out of a slump with five catches and 62 yards against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots' passing game finally found a rhythm, and it directly resulted in Henry posting new season highs in catches and yards, despite having a season-low 64% snap share. Managers won't like to see that Henry's snap share dropped while rookie tight end Eli Raridon's snap share hit a new season-high mark. Alternatively, though, it's also encouraging to know that if Henry produced as well as he did on a 64% snap share, his ceiling will be even higher if his involvement increases in future weeks. This could be one of those weeks, as Henry is facing a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the second-most touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. The 31-year-old tight end is back on the streaming radar in Week 5, and managers in deeper leagues could justify starting him as bye weeks and injuries begin to thin out the tight end position across the NFL.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Not Expected to Open Myles Garrett's Practice Window in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 4:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) is unlikely to have his practice window opened next week, head coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. A player like Garrett is eligible to return from injured reserve after a minimum of four games, but teams can first choose to open a 21-day window that allows the player to practice like normal without counting toward the 53-man roster. Garrett's fourth game missed will be on Sunday, so the Rams could choose to have Garrett practice ahead of Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, McVay's latest comments seem to suggest that the 30-year-old defensive superstar isn't quite ready to resume practicing, which means he'll remain on IR without a practice window for at least another week. Los Angeles certainly won't rush Garrett back before he's ready, but they'd also love to have their prized offseason acquisition healthy and on the field. After all, he had an elite 2025 season with 23 sacks and three forced fumbles. That level of production could pay dividends for the Rams in a competitive division that features the Sam Darnold-led Seahawks and the undefeated Brock Purdy-led 49ers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Gary Klein
Van Jefferson Added to 53-Man Roster with Teammate's Status in Doubt
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 4:34 PM ETThe Washington Commanders have elevated wide receiver Van Jefferson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 5 against the New York Giants. Jefferson's addition to the roster provides the Commanders with security in case Terry McLaurin (hamstring, questionable) can't suit up on Sunday. Any time a team calls up a player at a position where injuries are a factor, fantasy managers should take notice. This move certainly doesn't mean McLaurin's status is getting worse, but it also means he's far from a lock to play. It looks like he could be a game-time decision for the second week in a row, requiring fantasy managers to check back for a status update when the Commanders post their list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday. If McLaurin can't play, Jefferson would likely be active, but he's too far down the depth chart to have any real fantasy relevance. A McLaurin absence would benefit Stefon Diggs' fantasy outlook the most.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Washington Commanders
Efton Chism III Set for Another Big Game in Week 5?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 4:29 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III is coming off an impressive performance against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and he continues to trend in the right direction with some low-end WR3/flex appeal in deeper leagues for Week 5. Fresh off a 42-yard, one-touchdown outing, Chism will look to keep the momentum going against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately for the 24-year-old, he'll take on an expanded role with AJ Brown (ankle) and Mack Hollins (calf) both on injured reserve. Chism's story has been remarkable, as he went from an undrafted free agent and healthy scratch on game days to occupying a potentially fantasy-relevant role for a legitimate playoff contender. Chism had four targets and a 45% snap share last week, so we'd expect him to match or exceed those numbers in Week 5 now that Hollins is out of the picture. You can probably find a safer option on waivers in most standard-sized leagues, but Chism's upside is definitely worth a look as a streamer in deeper redraft formats. There's some big-play potential here, too, as the Raiders have allowed a whopping 16.9 yards per catch through the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller