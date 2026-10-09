MarShawn Lloyd Has Deep-League Flex Appeal In Week 5
Oct 9, 2026, 7:26 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed seven times for 13 yards against Tampa Bay. He was more effective as a receiver, catching all five of his targets for 36 yards. Lloyd finished with 12 touches while playing 55% of the offensive snaps, his largest role of the season. Chris Brooks (ankle) is out for Week 5, which could open more work for Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. Green Bay also added Pierre Strong Jr. to the active roster, keeping another back in the rotation. Lloyd has averaged fewer than three yards per carry through four games, so his work in the passing game has become an important part of his fantasy value. His five receptions against Tampa Bay give him some PPR appeal even without a clear lead role. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB39 for Week 5, making him a deep-league Flex option against Chicago.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
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Dalton Kincaid is Seeing Reduced Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:29 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is hopeful to bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Over the last two games, Kincaid has finished with three receptions for 45 yards and zero touchdowns. This is odd given the fact that Kincaid was such a huge part of the offense during the first two weeks of the season. Now, the 26-year-old has only seen five targets over the last two games, but he saw eight in Week 2 alone. It's unlikely going to get better for him against a tough Rams defense on Monday Night. Despite some lackluster performances, Kincaid remains a high-end TE2 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Trey Hendrickson is Unavailable in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:17 PM ETBaltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Adam Caplan. Hendrickson has not practiced at all this week after having surgery on his finger late last week. He'll miss his second straight game while he recovers from surgery. The hope is that Hendrickson is ready to go for next week's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Until then, Mike Green will operate as the ROLB, but the loss of Hendrickson will certainly hurt the pass rusher of this defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Caplan
Derwin James Jr. is Ruled Out for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:11 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. James will remain on the sideline as he hasn't been able to practice since suffering this hamstring injury. He'll miss his second straight game and is currently considered week-to-week. It's unclear at the moment if James will be available to suit up for next week's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. His absence is certainly a downgrade for this secondary and this defense as a whole against the Broncos this weekend. Tony Jefferson, Elijah Molden, and Rodney Shelley will likely be asked to pick up the slack with James out.--Andy Webb
Source: Alex Insdorf
Cam Skattebo Will Play in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 10:03 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (shoulder) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, Dan Salomone of the team's official website reports. Skattebo was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week while he nurses a shoulder injury. The second-year back is dealing with a little muscle tightness in his shoulder, but that won't stop him from suiting up for this weekend. He'll continue to operate as the workhorse back as he has recorded 118 yards on 38 carries over the last two games. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable plugging him in as a solid RB2 play against the Commanders this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Dan Salomone
Mike Evans is Ready to Suit up in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 9:56 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran wideout continues to battle through a rib injury that he suffered during the Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He was limited during Wednesday's practice session before sitting out on Thursday. He returned to practice on Friday and will suit up for this important divisional matchup on Sunday. It doesn't sound like Evans is back to 100 percent yet, but that didn't stop him from making an impact last week. He recorded five receptions for 76 yards in the win over the Denver Broncos. He should remain a key factor in their offensive gameplan.--Andy Webb
Source: Nick Wagoner
Jeremiyah Love is Cleared to Play in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 9:49 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been cleared to suit up for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Love picked up an ankle injury during last week's loss to the New York Giants. The rookie back was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a full practice session on Friday. It sounds like Love is back to full health in time for this weekend's home matchup versus Detroit. The rookie back has rushed for over 150 yards during each of the last two games. He'll be a strong RB2 against a shaky Lions defense this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Theo Mackie
Jayden Daniels is Not at 100 Percent
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:59 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that while Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been cleared to return in Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants, he is not at 100 percent after dislocating his left (non-throwing) elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders might be rushing the former first-round signal-caller back a bit early after veteran backup Marcus Mariota (knee) suffered an MCL sprain in the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London. On top of Daniels not being 100% health-wise, he could be without his top two receivers in Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring). Diggs has already been ruled out, and McLaurin is trending toward being a game-time decision. There are a lot of questions as to whether Daniels will be able to take a hit, and without all of his weapons, he becomes a dicey fantasy starter this weekend in his return. At best, Daniels should be looked at as a low-end QB1 as the Commanders take on the Giants.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for the Week 5 tilt on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens do not know if Jackson will be ready to play in Week 6 against the division-rival Cleveland Browns. Jackson suffered a unique ankle sprain in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and did not practice all week before being ruled out for this Sunday's game in Atlanta. The Ravens are not going to rush one of the best all-around dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, so his ankle injury could end up sidelining him for multiple weeks. Fantasy managers need to prepare for that possibility. In the meantime, backup Tyler Huntley will make his first start of 2026 in a road matchup in primetime against the Falcons. Expect head coach Jesse Minter to lean heavily on veteran battering-ram running back Derrick Henry. Through four weeks in 2026, Jackson is the QB10 in fantasy scoring with 967 passing yards, six touchdowns, and an interception, while adding 144 rushing yards and one score with his legs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Justin Jefferson "Plans to Play" in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 8:45 PM ETESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) "plans to play" and "wants to play" this Sunday in a Week 5 matchup on the road at the New Orleans Saints. Jefferson was held out of last week's win over the Miami Dolphins. He was limited in practice this week and is pushing to play as he returns to his hometown of New Orleans. Fellow wideout Jordan Addison (hamstring) is also questionable, so quarterback Kyler Murray could be down two of his top wideouts on the road in a tough environment. Fowler thinks both Jefferson and Addison could be game-time decisions on Sunday morning. It appears that Jefferson is trending in the right direction this weekend, but fantasy managers are going to have to come back this weekend for an update on his status. If Jefferson is active, he is an absolute must-start in all traditional fantasy football leagues. The 27-year-old former LSU star would love nothing more than to return to his hometown and put on a show. In three games so far in 2026, Jefferson has caught just 13 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Sione Vaki Carries Shaky Standalone Value in Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 8:26 PM ETAcross four games in 2026, Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has recorded 92 scrimmage yards on 13 touches. The 25-year-old saw a season-high seven touches in Detroit's Week 3 win over the New York Jets, but he logged just one catch and did not earn a single carry in the Lions' Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Vaki is stuck on the Detroit depth chart behind superstar back Jahmyr Gibbs, who currently leads the NFL in touches. With Gibbs healthy heading into Detroit's Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Vaki remains highly unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload. Arizona also currently ranks 32nd in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed, which could lead to lower rush volume in general for the Lions. Vaki is worth stashing as a handcuff running back, but he remains tough for fantasy managers to trust as a starter in Week 5.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs Remains a High-End RB1 Option in Week 5
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 8:23 PM ETAcross four games in 2026, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 353 yards and five touchdowns on 80 carries while also hauling in 22 receptions for 187 yards and two scores on 28 targets. While the 24-year-old's rushing efficiency is slightly down from his career norms this year, he currently leads the NFL in total touches and ranks as the RB1 in both per-game and total PPR scoring. In Week 5, Gibbs and the Lions will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Arizona's defense has been a mid-pack unit against the run, ranking 20th in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (470). Even if Detroit's offense is once again forced into a pass-heavy game script by the porous Lions defense, Gibbs' work in the passing game gives him a safe production floor for fantasy managers. In Week 5 against Arizona, Gibbs remains a must-start RB1 option.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST Can Be Started Despite Injuries in Week 5
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 8:23 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense surrendered 27 points in a loss to the Cleveland Browns last week but recorded two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery to salvage its fantasy performance. In Week 5, the Steelers will host the Indianapolis Colts in a contest that could be impacted by heavy rain. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has lost three fumbles over the past two weeks and thrown an interception in each of his four starts this season. Even without cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle), safety DeShon Elliott (knee), and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (foot), Pittsburgh's DST should be a relatively safe option this week, with enough turnover upside to remain in fantasy lineups.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Goff a Must-Start Quarterback in Favorable Week 5 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 9, 2026, 8:20 PM ETFour games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 1,214 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With Detroit's defense looking like one of the worst in the NFL early on, the Lions have been forced into pass-heavy game scripts, and Goff is currently averaging over 40 pass attempts per game. In Week 5, the Lions will travel to Arizona to take on a Cardinals defense that currently ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (9.1). As long as Goff continues to throw at his current rate, he could be in for a monster day against Arizona and should be viewed as a must-start QB1 option by fantasy managers in Week 5.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Boswell A Risky Fantasy Option in Week 5
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 8:12 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns and will look to get back on track against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Indianapolis is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, so while this looks like a promising matchup on paper, the weather in Pittsburgh could impact Boswell's outlook. Heavy rain is in the forecast, with the potential for moderate winds, making it difficult to trust the offenses and kickers in this contest. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the weather heading into Sunday and prepare a backup plan if relying on Boswell as a top-15 option at the position.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Eagles Release Andy Dalton on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 7:43 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton from their roster on Friday, sources told Jordan Schultz. In a corresponding move, the Eagles signed running back Carson Steele to their active roster heading into Week 5 in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) out and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on Injured Reserve. The 38-year-old Dalton attempted one pass, which was intercepted, in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears when he came in briefly to replace starter Jalen Hurts, who was being checked for a concussion. The writing was on the wall for Dalton's exit from Philadelphia after he was demoted to the third-string QB role behind Tanner McKee before the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It remains to be seen if Dalton is looking to continue his career with another organization in a backup role. If this ends up being the end for the Red Rifle, he will end his career in the NFL with 39,793 passing yards, 254 touchdowns, and 152 interceptions in 16 NFL seasons, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Ja'Kobi Lane Could be Ready to Return in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 7:37 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Friday that rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is "doing really well" in his rehab from a fractured wrist that landed him on Injured Reserve. Minter added that Lane has put himself in a good spot to be ready to return when he is eligible to come off IR for Week 6. The 22-year-old third-rounder from USC had surgery in mid-September after he injured his wrist in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Lane caught only one pass for 11 yards on three targets in his regular-season NFL debut, but he had put himself in position in training camp and the preseason to have a shot to leapfrog veteran Rashod Bateman for the No. 2 role in Baltimore behind Zay Flowers. It remains to be seen if he can jump right back in and demand a big role in the passing attack upon his activation from IR, but fantasy managers should want to find out. Lane is currently rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues, and he could be back as early as Oct. 18 against the division-rival Cleveland Browns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Kaleb Johnson Has Risky Flex Appeal In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 7:30 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson led the team with 42 rushing yards on eight carries against Tampa Bay, including a 31-yard run. His best rushing performance of the season was marred by a fourth-quarter fumble near the goal line. Chris Brooks (ankle) is out for Week 5, which could create more opportunities for Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd. Green Bay also added Pierre Strong Jr. to the active roster, so the backfield is unlikely to become a simple two-man rotation. Johnson has not been a factor in the passing game, making his fantasy value heavily dependent on carries and scoring opportunities. His 31-yard run against Tampa Bay showed some big-play ability, but the workload remains too uncertain to trust him as a regular starter. RotoBaller ranks Johnson RB41 for Week 5, making him a risky Flex option in deeper leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Difficult to Trust in Week 5
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 7:29 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth found the end zone for the second time this season in Week 4 and will look to remain involved in the red zone against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Steelers have been featuring Freiermuth and fellow tight end Darnell Washington over the past two weeks, and both should have pass-catching roles on Sunday with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined. That said, the Colts have been more vulnerable to receiver and running back production, surrendering just two touchdowns to opposing tight ends through four weeks. If Freiermuth were clearly the preferred receiving tight end in this offense, he would be firmly on the fantasy radar. However, given the heavy rain forecast for Pittsburgh and the fact that he is splitting duties, fantasy managers should look for another option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Mason Expected to Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 7:25 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb), who is on Injured Reserve with a fractured thumb, is expected to return after the team's Week 6 bye, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. With Mason injured in recent weeks, Aaron Jones Sr. has handled 72 carries through four games, seven more than his previous high of 65 in 2020. The total is almost double his previous nine-year average. Minnesota has had limited options in their backfield since Mason's injury, and they have been hesitant to put too much on rookie Demond Claiborne's plate. When Mason makes his return on Oct. 25 against the Indianapolis Colts, he is expected to take over the majority of the workload, so fantasy managers should expect Jones' workload to take a major hit soon. Mason handled 15 rushing attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers before breaking his thumb. In shallow leagues, Mason might be available on your league's waiver wire. He is rostered in 67% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Jaylen Wright Questionable to Play With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 7:18 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is listed as questionable to play in the team's Week 5 game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the team's official website. Wright was a full participant in practice on Wednesday before being listed as limited on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old has a big opportunity the rest of the year in Miami's backfield with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the rest of the season, but so far, he has not been able to take advantage. Ollie Gordon II was the favorite for RB1 duties in last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Wright missed Week 3 with a stinger and a foot injury, and he is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry on eight rushing attempts for 17 yards in his three games played in 2026. Wright has yet to be targeted in the passing game. The former fourth-rounder from Tennessee is worth a spot as a fantasy handcuff in deeper leagues, but he will not be a realistic fantasy starter this weekend if he is active for Miami. The Dolphins added rookie Kaytron Allen off waivers from the Washington Commanders on Friday to give them more depth in a banged-up backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com