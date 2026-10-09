Jaxon Smith-Njigba a Great Play Despite Tough Matchup in Week 5
Oct 9, 2026, 7:04 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should remain matchup-proof in Week 5 despite a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith-Njigba has shredded every tough defense he has played this season. JSN and quarterback Sam Darnold have developed an exceptional timing that results in the utmost trust between the two. The 49ers are allowing just 21.7 points per game to opposing wide receivers in fantasy, but Smith-Njigba could reach that total on his own. He torched the 49ers for 208 receiving yards in two matchups in 2025 despite Darnold only throwing for a total of 248 yards in those games. Regardless of whether the Seahawks are trailing or need to ride him to a big lead, there should be no hesitations around locking in Smith-Njigba as your WR1 in Week 5.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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AJ Barner Not a Streaming Option in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:04 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is off the streaming radar in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. Barner is simply not receiving enough volume in this offense to trust in fantasy this season. Not to mention, the 49ers are No. 5 against opposing tight ends in fantasy this season. This is a tough matchup for the Seahawks offense overall. San Francisco has more or less shut down most of the offenses they have played this season. Your best bet for fantasy value from Barner is a tush-push goal line carry, given the Seahawks' struggles with conventional goal line rushes this season. Otherwise, Barner has only surpassed three targets once this season. There does exist a world in which Seattle and San Francisco enter into a shootout. In that scenario, Barner would almost certainly see additional volume. In Week 3 when the offense was forced to score heavily, Barner earned nine targets. However, with Seattle's defense playing so well most of the time, it is better to err on the side of caution with Barner this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Presents RB2 Value in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:02 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson has RB2 upside in a Week 5 clash with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are No. 23 against opposing running backs in fantasy, allowing 21.73 points per game. Wilson has looked solid in the two games in which he received heavy volume. Additionally, he was a true workhorse in Week 4, racking up 21 carries and four targets. His two touchdowns led to a 27-point fantasy outing. With Jadarian Price (chest) on IR and Zach Charbonnet (knee) still at least a week away from returning to the lineup, Wilson's role should remain unchanged. The 49ers are allowing big receiving totals to opposing running backs (51.8 yards per game on 7.8 receptions), which bodes well for PPR fantasy managers. Seattle will also almost certainly try to control this game on the ground, suggesting that Wilson will push for 20-plus carries once again; not to mention, Wilson should receive a goal line carry or two. Start Wilson with confidence this weekend.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold a Risky Streamer in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:01 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a risky streaming option in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is currently the No. 7 team against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. Granted, this team has not exactly run the gauntlet of quarterbacks over the last three weeks. However, San Francisco's defense has played well for the most part this season. Raheem Morris is coaching this unit perfectly, and Darnold does not project to have a massive game. Darnold did not surpass 200 passing yards or throw a touchdown pass in either of his matchups with San Francisco during the 2025 regular season. This feels like a game in which Seattle will attempt to lean on its running game and defense, resulting in a lower-scoring affair. The 49ers are a dangerous team, but the Mike Macdonald-led Seahawks have had their number over the last two seasons. However, there is a world in which this game turns into a shootout, in which case Darnold could hold fantasy value. It is a risky proposition for fantasy managers, but consider Darnold a borderline top 15 option in Week 5.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed Still Not a Trustworthy Fantasy Starter in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:00 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has not been a trustworthy fantasy asset in 2026. He should not be in your lineup in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, but he could present more value later in the season. Shaheed has yet to earn more than three targets in a game this season, but he has begun working into the backfield with Seattle down a few running backs. Shaheed scored a rushing touchdown in Week 4, which was encouraging for fantasy managers. Week 5 presents a tough matchup against the 49ers from a receiving standpoint. San Francisco is allowing just 123.5 yards per game to opposing wide receivers this season. With wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba already soaking up so much volume in this offense, it is difficult to trust other wide receivers. However, continuing to keep an eye on Shaheed's snap share and usage in Week 5 will provide a glimpse into his future prospects for this season.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Won't Make Season Debut in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:59 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is working hard to make his way back from a devastating left-knee injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 season, but he is not there yet and will not make his 2026 debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. The Texans' official website has listed Dell as out this week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was held out of Friday's practice. The 26-year-old former third-rounder from Houston will have to do more in practice next week to have a chance to make his return from Injured Reserve on Sunday, Oct. 18, versus the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Dell caught 98 of his 156 targets for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, making him an intriguing WR stash in fantasy leagues, even if it might take him a bit to get up to speed after his long injury layoff. He becomes a bit more interesting since the Texans are looking for an explosive complement to WR1 Nico Collins. Dell is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: HoustonTexans.com
George Holani Questionable to Play in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:52 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani (ribs, knee) is dealing with multiple injuries and is listed as questionable to play in Week 5 on Sunday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Holani was limited in practice all week. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve and must miss at least three more games, so if Holani is unable to play this weekend, it would open up a huge role for Emanuel Wilson in a tough matchup against San Francisco's defense. The fact that a knee injury was added for Holani on Friday is not a good sign, but it does not mean that he will not be available to play this weekend as a backfield option alongside Wilson. Wilson has stepped into the team's RB1 role with Price injured, so even if Holani is active, he will not be much more than a low-upside RB3/flex option for fantasy managers. The 26-year-old has averaged a weak 3.2 yards per carry in his four games so far this year, handling 22 rushing attempts for 70 yards. Holani has added seven receptions for 52 yards, and he is still searching for his first touchdown in his third year in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Seattle Times - Bob Condotta
DK Metcalf Primed for Success in Enticing Matchup
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 6:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf had his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 4 and is in a great spot to produce again in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis is giving up the eighth-most receiving yards and the fourth-most yards per target to opposing wideouts. The Colts are also allowing explosive plays at a very high rate, with receivers logging six receptions of 40-plus yards against them through four weeks. Given Metcalf's role as both quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite target and a downfield threat, the eighth-year pro offers plenty of upside in this matchup. The biggest concern for Metcalf's outlook is the weather in Pittsburgh, as heavy rain and wind could impact the Steelers' passing attack. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the forecast before locking him into their lineups, but Metcalf remains in fantasy WR2 or flex consideration on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Holds WR2/WR3 Value In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:49 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught three of seven targets for 21 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay. He now has 18 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 37 targets through four games. Despite the drop in yardage, Golden scored for the second consecutive week. Following a 12-target performance against Atlanta, his seven targets tied Tucker Kraft for the team lead. Chicago has held opponents below 200 passing yards per game and allowed only four passing touchdowns through four games, giving Golden a tougher test as he looks to score for a third straight week. Golden continues to see regular targets alongside Christian Watson and has established himself as a consistent part of Jordan Love's passing game. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR18 for Week 5, making him a solid WR2/WR3 start.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Officially Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:42 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants, according to the team's official website. McLaurin missed last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday, and he missed the first two practices of the week on Wednesday and Thursday. The good news for the 31-year-old veteran is that he returned to a limited practice on Friday and appears to be trending in the right direction. Head coach Dan Quinn told The Washington Post's Tashan Reed that McLaurin "looked good" on Friday. However, McLaurin could still be a game-time decision for the Commanders this weekend. The team ruled fellow receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) out, so if McLaurin misses a second straight game, Antonio Williams could be quarterback Jayden Daniels' top option through the air in a divisional battle in D.C. McLaurin will have added upside in fantasy if he makes his return against the G-Men with Diggs sidelined and Daniels returning under center. In his first three games in 2026, McLaurin has caught 10 of his 22 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com
Tucker Kraft Has TE1 Value In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught six of seven targets for 42 yards and his first touchdown of the season against Tampa Bay. He now has 15 receptions for 148 yards and one score on 24 targets through four games. Kraft has drawn 15 targets over the past two weeks, showing that opportunity hasn't been the issue. Drops have contributed to the uneven production, something Kraft acknowledged this week. Chicago presents a difficult matchup, allowing only four passing touchdowns through four games while ranking among the league's best defenses on third down. Kraft's role in Green Bay's passing game is secure, and his recent usage gives him enough volume to stay valuable even if the matchup limits his efficiency. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE8 for Week 5, making him a locked-in TE1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Officially Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:36 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, according to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio. Flowers has already missed a game in 2026 due to a hamstring injury and is now dealing with a foot injury. It is a bit concerning that Baltimore's game is on Sunday night with Flowers up in the air to play, but he seems to be on the right side of questionable and should suit up for the Ravens. Fantasy managers will want to check back for an update on Flowers by Saturday evening. Even if Flowers gets the green light, his fantasy football value takes a hit this week with quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) already being ruled out. The 26-year-old has been strong for fantasy managers as a must-start in his three games played despite dealing with nagging injuries early on, catching 18 of his 22 targets for 352 yards and two touchdowns. If Flowers is active, which is expected, he will be a more volatile WR1 this week while backup QB Tyler Huntley runs the Ravens' offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio - Adam Caplan
Christian Watson Carries WR2 Value In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught three passes for 47 yards against Tampa Bay, marking his first game this season without a touchdown. Watson's three targets were a season low after he saw at least eight in each of the previous two games. The target distribution was more spread out last week, with Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft drawing seven targets apiece. Kraft turned that involvement into six catches for 42 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Watson still leads Green Bay with 20 receptions for 331 yards and four touchdowns through four weeks. His early touchdown pace was unlikely to continue every week, making his target volume important moving forward. Chicago presents another challenge, allowing only four passing touchdowns through four games while holding opponents below 200 passing yards per game. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR17 for Week 5, making him a solid WR2.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:28 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is considered questionable to play in Week 5 at home against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Alex Insdorf. Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson have also been ruled out, so the struggling Chargers' offense could be without their top two receivers as they look to win their first game of the 2026 season. McConkey played through a foot injury last weekend in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could not catch either of his two targets before aggravating his foot and being pulled. The 24-year-old former first-rounder did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was spotted on the field for the start of Friday's session. McConkey is shaping up as a true game-time decision on Sunday in the later window of games, which makes him even more risky for fantasy purposes, even if the Broncos are missing their top cornerback in Patrick Surtain II (ankle). He has cooled since his 82-yard, one-touchdown performance on five catches in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Tre' Harris will have a bigger role in the Chargers' passing attack with Johnston out and McConkey banged up.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Jaylen Warren Remains A Fantasy RB1 Heading Into Week 5
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 6:25 PM ETDespite scoring zero touchdowns so far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been incredibly productive over the past two weeks and should remain heavily involved in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Though Rico Dowdle (toe) is listed as questionable and could return to the lineup this week, Warren should continue to operate in a featured role given his recent success. Through the first four weeks of the campaign, Warren ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards and seventh among running backs in targets. With Indianapolis allowing the ninth-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing backs, there is little reason to think Warren can't continue his hot streak. Because heavy rain is possible in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Warren could see an even heavier workload if the conditions prevent quarterback Aaron Rodgers from pushing the ball downfield. Fantasy managers should view the 27-year-old as a must-start RB1 in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker Still Too Volatile Despite Injured Raiders Receiving Corps
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker should see more targets in Week 5, but his fantasy value remains volatile against a tough Patriots defense. Jalen Nailor (concussion) is out for Sunday's game and Jack Bech (forearm) is still sidelined, which should translate to more work for Tucker. However, the fourth-year wideout has been inconsistent at best this season, and caught just half of his targets for 44 yards in Week 4 against the Chiefs. With tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer absorbing the target share from Kirk Cousins, Tucker could struggle against a New England defense allowing just 189.8 yards per game and five touchdowns through Week 4. Tucker is a bench option in fantasy leagues with 12-plus teams, but he doesn't produce enough to be a starting option against a tough defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Cody White Remains Deep-League Stash in Tough Week 5 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White could see more targets in Week 5, but is he worth playing against a tough New England Patriots defense? White is in line to inherit more work with fellow receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) officially ruled out for Sunday and Jack Bech (forearm) still sidelined. Still, quarterback Kirk Cousins has preferred Brock Bowers as his top target, even passing to TE2 Michael Mayer in favor of receivers like Nailor and Tre Tucker. It doesn't help that New England has been good at defending the air game, allowing just 189.8 yards and five touchdowns through Week 4. White remains a decent deep-league stash, but the tough matchup doesn't guarantee him enough production to be picked up off the waiver wire in Week 5.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Aaron Rodgers A Viable Streaming Option Against Colts
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 6:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been surprisingly great for fantasy purposes over the past two weeks and will look to keep rolling at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the weather in Pittsburgh, as heavy rain is possible, but this is a matchup worth targeting, with the Colts surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through four weeks. While wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be inactive on Sunday, he hasn't made much of an impact so far this season, and Rodgers has still found plenty of fantasy success. Indianapolis is giving up explosive plays at a high rate, and with DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson making plays downfield in recent weeks, Rodgers could be primed for a standout performance. The veteran profiles as a solid streaming option and a mid-range QB2 in superflex formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer Should Get Involved in Week 5 vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:04 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer still has some flex appeal in Week 5 as his team readies to play the Patriots in New England. Even with Brock Bowers healthy and dominating the target share, Mayer has 20 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown as Vegas' TE2. That includes a season-high eight receptions for 82 yards in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4. The Patriots rank 4th in the league against the pass with just 189.8 yards allowed per game, which could force Kirk Cousins to find more targets in Week 5 outside of Bowers. Plus, Vegas' receiving corps will be missing Jalen Nailor (concussion) and Jack Bech (forearm) on Sunday, while Tre Tucker remains inconsistent from week to week. Mayer is a good waiver-wire target in deep leagues given his continued production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers On Track for Big Week vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:04 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers appears ready to play and will be busy yet again in Week 5 as the Silver and Black face the Patriots in New England. The star TE was limited in practice on Wednesday but returned to full stats later in the week, just in time for him to dominate the target share from Kirk Cousins in Foxborough. Bowers had six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown in a 30-27 Week 4 loss against the Chiefs, bringing him to 16 receptions for 202 yards and two TDs through his first two games of the season. New England has a strong passing defense, and Cousins clearly prefers targeting Bowers over top receiver Tre Tucker. Plus, the receiving corps is banged up, with Jalen Nailor (concussion) ruled out for Sunday and Jack Bech (forearm) not ready to return. Bowers is a must-start in Week 5, even against a tough Patriots defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Jordan Love Falls Into QB2 Range In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 22 of 30 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Tampa Bay last week. Love has thrown two touchdown passes in every game this season, giving him eight touchdowns against three interceptions through four weeks. Chicago presents a difficult Week 5 matchup. The Bears have recorded 10 sacks and allowed only 28 points over their last three games. Sustaining drives could also be an issue, as Green Bay has converted just 26% of its third downs while Chicago ranks second in the NFL in third-down defense. The Packers kept Love clean against Tampa Bay after allowing eight sacks over the first three games, but the offensive line remains a concern with guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and center/guard Jacob Monk (quad) doubtful for Sunday. RotoBaller ranks Love QB19 for Week 5, making him a QB2 in a difficult matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller