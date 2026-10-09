Jordan Love Falls Into QB2 Range In Week 5
Oct 9, 2026, 6:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 22 of 30 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against Tampa Bay last week. Love has thrown two touchdown passes in every game this season, giving him eight touchdowns against three interceptions through four weeks. Chicago presents a difficult Week 5 matchup. The Bears have recorded 10 sacks and allowed only 28 points over their last three games. Sustaining drives could also be an issue, as Green Bay has converted just 26% of its third downs while Chicago ranks second in the NFL in third-down defense. The Packers kept Love clean against Tampa Bay after allowing eight sacks over the first three games, but the offensive line remains a concern with guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and center/guard Jacob Monk (quad) doubtful for Sunday. RotoBaller ranks Love QB19 for Week 5, making him a QB2 in a difficult matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Christian Watson Carries WR2 Value In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught three passes for 47 yards against Tampa Bay, marking his first game this season without a touchdown. Watson's three targets were a season low after he saw at least eight in each of the previous two games. The target distribution was more spread out last week, with Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft drawing seven targets apiece. Kraft turned that involvement into six catches for 42 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Watson still leads Green Bay with 20 receptions for 331 yards and four touchdowns through four weeks. His early touchdown pace was unlikely to continue every week, making his target volume important moving forward. Chicago presents another challenge, allowing only four passing touchdowns through four games while holding opponents below 200 passing yards per game. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR17 for Week 5, making him a solid WR2.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:28 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is considered questionable to play in Week 5 at home against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Alex Insdorf. Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson have also been ruled out, so the struggling Chargers' offense could be without their top two receivers as they look to win their first game of the 2026 season. McConkey played through a foot injury last weekend in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could not catch either of his two targets before aggravating his foot and being pulled. The 24-year-old former first-rounder did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was spotted on the field for the start of Friday's session. McConkey is shaping up as a true game-time decision on Sunday in the later window of games, which makes him even more risky for fantasy purposes, even if the Broncos are missing their top cornerback in Patrick Surtain II (ankle). He has cooled since his 82-yard, one-touchdown performance on five catches in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Tre' Harris will have a bigger role in the Chargers' passing attack with Johnston out and McConkey banged up.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Jaylen Warren Remains A Fantasy RB1 Heading Into Week 5
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 6:25 PM ETDespite scoring zero touchdowns so far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been incredibly productive over the past two weeks and should remain heavily involved in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Though Rico Dowdle (toe) is listed as questionable and could return to the lineup this week, Warren should continue to operate in a featured role given his recent success. Through the first four weeks of the campaign, Warren ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing yards and seventh among running backs in targets. With Indianapolis allowing the ninth-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing backs, there is little reason to think Warren can't continue his hot streak. Because heavy rain is possible in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Warren could see an even heavier workload if the conditions prevent quarterback Aaron Rodgers from pushing the ball downfield. Fantasy managers should view the 27-year-old as a must-start RB1 in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker Still Too Volatile Despite Injured Raiders Receiving Corps
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker should see more targets in Week 5, but his fantasy value remains volatile against a tough Patriots defense. Jalen Nailor (concussion) is out for Sunday's game and Jack Bech (forearm) is still sidelined, which should translate to more work for Tucker. However, the fourth-year wideout has been inconsistent at best this season, and caught just half of his targets for 44 yards in Week 4 against the Chiefs. With tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer absorbing the target share from Kirk Cousins, Tucker could struggle against a New England defense allowing just 189.8 yards per game and five touchdowns through Week 4. Tucker is a bench option in fantasy leagues with 12-plus teams, but he doesn't produce enough to be a starting option against a tough defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Cody White Remains Deep-League Stash in Tough Week 5 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White could see more targets in Week 5, but is he worth playing against a tough New England Patriots defense? White is in line to inherit more work with fellow receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) officially ruled out for Sunday and Jack Bech (forearm) still sidelined. Still, quarterback Kirk Cousins has preferred Brock Bowers as his top target, even passing to TE2 Michael Mayer in favor of receivers like Nailor and Tre Tucker. It doesn't help that New England has been good at defending the air game, allowing just 189.8 yards and five touchdowns through Week 4. White remains a decent deep-league stash, but the tough matchup doesn't guarantee him enough production to be picked up off the waiver wire in Week 5.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Aaron Rodgers A Viable Streaming Option Against Colts
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 6:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been surprisingly great for fantasy purposes over the past two weeks and will look to keep rolling at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the weather in Pittsburgh, as heavy rain is possible, but this is a matchup worth targeting, with the Colts surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks through four weeks. While wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will be inactive on Sunday, he hasn't made much of an impact so far this season, and Rodgers has still found plenty of fantasy success. Indianapolis is giving up explosive plays at a high rate, and with DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson making plays downfield in recent weeks, Rodgers could be primed for a standout performance. The veteran profiles as a solid streaming option and a mid-range QB2 in superflex formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer Should Get Involved in Week 5 vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:04 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer still has some flex appeal in Week 5 as his team readies to play the Patriots in New England. Even with Brock Bowers healthy and dominating the target share, Mayer has 20 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown as Vegas' TE2. That includes a season-high eight receptions for 82 yards in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4. The Patriots rank 4th in the league against the pass with just 189.8 yards allowed per game, which could force Kirk Cousins to find more targets in Week 5 outside of Bowers. Plus, Vegas' receiving corps will be missing Jalen Nailor (concussion) and Jack Bech (forearm) on Sunday, while Tre Tucker remains inconsistent from week to week. Mayer is a good waiver-wire target in deep leagues given his continued production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers On Track for Big Week vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 6:04 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers appears ready to play and will be busy yet again in Week 5 as the Silver and Black face the Patriots in New England. The star TE was limited in practice on Wednesday but returned to full stats later in the week, just in time for him to dominate the target share from Kirk Cousins in Foxborough. Bowers had six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown in a 30-27 Week 4 loss against the Chiefs, bringing him to 16 receptions for 202 yards and two TDs through his first two games of the season. New England has a strong passing defense, and Cousins clearly prefers targeting Bowers over top receiver Tre Tucker. Plus, the receiving corps is banged up, with Jalen Nailor (concussion) ruled out for Sunday and Jack Bech (forearm) not ready to return. Bowers is a must-start in Week 5, even against a tough Patriots defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Dohnte Meyers Could Be Heavily Involved Against Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 5:58 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Meyers flashed his potential in last week's 17-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After Ja'Marr Chase left the game early with a concussion, Meyers caught seven of his nine targets for 82 yards. The rookie finished second on the team in receiving yards and third in targets. With the possibility of the Bengals being without one or both of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins due to injury, Meyers should be viewed as an important stash heading into the weekend. If Cincinnati is down either of their top pass catchers, Meyers would automatically vault into flex consideration. The 26-year-old showed some burst in the opportunities he was given last week, and he could very well break off a big play if given the chance. The Miami Dolphins defense certainly won't be able to stop the Bengals offense, so Meyers should produce with the targets he's given. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on game-day actives and inactives because Meyers could be a player to plug into lineups just ahead of kickoff.--Joshua Costello
Source: Underdog NFL - Twitter
Mike Washington Jr. Has Waiver-Wire Appeal in Week 5 vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 5:57 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is in line to play a larger role in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. Superstar back Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) didn't practice on Friday and is questionable to play, which opens the door for Washington to expand his repertoire. The rookie out of Arkansas had nine carries for 18 yards in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, which brings him to 24 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown on the season. The Patriots have allowed 104 rushing yards per game and four rushing TDs on the season, which lets Washington take some pressure off of Kirk Cousins and the receiving corps. Washington is a deep-league stash and a Week 5 waiver-wire pickup with Jeanty questionable to play.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty a Risky Play in Week 5 Due to Questionable Status
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 5:55 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle, foot) goes from being a must-start to a risky play in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. The second-year running back missed practice on Friday and has been listed as questionable to play due to an ankle/foot injury. It's an unfortunate turn of events, especially against a Patriots defense that is allowing 104 rushing yards per game and four rushing TDs on the season. Jeanty was held to 15 carries for 58 yards in a 30-27 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, and still hasn't recorded a touchdown this season. Even if Jeanty plays on Sunday, RB2 Mike Washington Jr. appears capable of shouldering a heavier workload. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Jeanty's status through Saturday before choosing to play him.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Paul Gutierrez via X.com
Kirk Cousins a High-End QB2 in Tough Matchup vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 9, 2026, 5:53 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins is proving to be a strong starting option for fantasy managers, even as he readies his team to face the Patriots in Foxborough in Week 5. The veteran play-caller is coming off an impressive appearance against the Chiefs, throwing for a season-high 365 yards with two touchdowns and just one interception against a tough Kansas City defense. The Week 5 matchup is far from ideal since New England has been top-tier at defending the pass, allowing just 189.8 yards and five touchdowns in the air through Week 4. However, Cousins might not have Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) to lean on, so he will have to confidently lead the Raiders downfield through the air. Cousins remains a must-play in flex leagues, while also transforming into a high-end QB2 in standard formats because of his consistent production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Eagles Add Carson Steele to The Active Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 5:39 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they signed running back Carson Steele to the active 53-man roster and released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in a corresponding move. They placed backup RB Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on Injured Reserve earlier this week due to an abdominal issue that will require core-muscle surgery. Meanwhile, starting RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 5 in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With both Barkley and Bigsby out this weekend, the Eagles are expected to roll with Will Shipley as their primary running back, with Dameon Pierce and Steele backing him up. The 23-year-old Steele, a former undrafted free agent from UCLA, handled 56 carries for 183 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and no touchdowns in 17 games (three starts) as a rookie in 2024 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Barkley's injury is not believed to be long-term, so it is possible he will return next week to face the Carolina Panthers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Quentin Johnston Ruled Out for Week 5 With Chest Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) has officially been ruled out for Week 5 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday due to a chest injury, according to Alex Insdorf. Johnston's disappointing 2026 season continues early on, with his next chance to return coming in Week 6 on the road against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to Johnston being out, the Chargers will be without Brenen Thompson, while Ladd McConkey (foot) is questionable to face the Broncos. It means that Tre' Harris could be heavily targeted this weekend against a Broncos defense that will be missing top cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle). The Chargers' offense has not really clicked under new coordinator Mike McDaniel so far in 2026, and that has trickled down to hurt Johnston to begin his fourth year in the NFL. Through four games, he has caught just seven of his 19 targets for 108 yards and has yet to find the end zone after catching exactly eight touchdown passes in each of the last two seasons with the Bolts. Johnston's stock continues to plummet.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Darius Cooper Likely to Play Meaningful Snaps versus Jaguars in Week 5
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 5:33 PM ETDue to injuries in the wide receiver corps for the Philadelphia Eagles, Darius Cooper is expected to have an increased role against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 in London. The Eagles will be without No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and fellow wideout Hollywood Brown (ankle) against the Jaguars. Meanwhile, starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup running back Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) are both out, while wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) is expected to play but is dealing with a hamstring issue he suffered during the practice week. Cooper will likely work with Wicks and rookie Makai Lemon as Philadelphia's top receiver trio in Week 5. With Smith, Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert all out in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper played 55 offensive snaps. He saw seven targets, and while he only recorded three receptions, Cooper made the most of them with two touchdowns and 33 yards. His seven targets, 33 receiving yards and two touchdowns all led the team, while his three receptions were tied for the most on a day when quarterback Jalen Hurts only threw for 93 yards. While Goedert is expected to return in Week 5, there should still be plenty of opportunities for Cooper. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper ranks fourth in the NFL in fantasy points per touch (5.28). He has recorded just five receptions for 59 yards so far in 2026, but three of his five catches have been touchdowns. Cooper ranks as RotoBaller's No. 63 wide receiver for Week 5, and he is projected to score 5.6 fantasy points against the Jaguars. He is a touchdown-dependent boom-or-bust flex play at best this week, but it is probably best to leave Cooper out of lineups for Week 5.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce to make 2026 Debut with Eagles in Week 5
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 5:31 PM ETWith multiple injuries in the backfield, the Philadelphia Eagles signed running back Dameon Pierce off of the practice squad and added him to their active 53-man roster. Pierce will make his 2026 season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 in London. Starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup Tank Bigsby (abdomen) were both injured during a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 and will miss this week's contest against the Jaguars. Bigsby is now on injured reserve, while Barkley's injury isn't expected to be as long term, but he will miss the Week 5 game at minimum. Fellow running back Will Shipley will play a large role for the Eagles against the Jaguars, but it appears that Pierce should be involved as well. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni called Pierce "an NFL starting running back," so he has a lot of belief in Pierce despite his practice squad status throughout the early part of the season. The Eagles also signed running back Carson Steele to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. However, Pierce, Shipley, Steele and the Eagles are going up against a Jacksonville defense that only allows 74.3 rushing yards per game (third in the NFL). In 43 career games played, Pierce has recorded 419 attempts for 1,684 (4.0 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while adding 45 receptions for 268 yards (6.0 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown. Pierce ranks as RotoBaller's No. 46 running back for Week 5. He is currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues. While Pierce is a stash option in deep leagues, it is best to leave him on the bench or on the waiver wire until his role is more clearly defined.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Kaytron Allen Claimed by Miami, Could be Waiver-Worthy for RB Depth
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 5:28 PM ETFormer Washington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Friday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Commanders surprisingly waived the 23-year-old rookie sixth-rounder on Thursday, and Miami made the move to quickly scoop him up with starting RB De'Von Achane (knee) done for the year with a torn ACL. Ollie Gordon II has taken over primary backfield duties in Miami, while Jaylen Wright (foot) continues to be banged up and is questionable to play in Week 5 against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Allen must quickly learn a new offense after moving from the NFC to the AFC, but he is worth an RB stash in deeper fantasy leagues for the opportunity that he might have in Miami going forward, especially if Wright continues to miss time with injury. The Penn State product only had 12 rushing attempts for 41 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) in his first four games with Washington before being waived. Allen was not targeted at all in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Philadelphia Eagles Defense Could Be in for Difficult Matchup vs. Jaguars
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 5:25 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles defense has had an underwhelming start to the 2026 season to say the least. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, the Eagles rank 29th out of 32 NFL teams in accumulated fantasy points through four games with 9.0 points (2.3 points per game). Philadelphia has recorded just four sacks on the season, while only the New York Giants have recorded fewer (the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have also recorded four sacks). The Eagles have just two takeaways on the season - both interceptions - which is tied with three other teams for fewest in the league. Additionally, the Eagles are giving up 23.3 points per game (16th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles allow 18.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, 24.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, 17.8 fantasy points per game to running backs and 3.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Things aren't going to get any easier against a surging Jacksonville Jaguars team in London in Week 5. The Jaguars average 316.5 yards per game, 199.3 passing yards per game, 117.3 rushing yards per game and 26.0 points per game. Jacksonville also doesn't turn the ball over often, giving it away just twice all season. Philadelphia ranks as RotoBaller's No. 19 defense and special teams for Week 5. Currently rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues, it might be wise to leave Philadelphia on the bench or waiver wire in Week 5.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
Vikings' Scheme Shift Could Benefit Kyler Murray
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 5:22 PM ETAfter the Minnesota Vikings finally created some offensive momentum, quarterback Kyler Murray is a fringe QB1 when Minnesota takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The Vikings adapted last week, running more than 50 shotgun snaps -- their most since they hired Kevin O'Connell as head coach in 2022 -- and the changes clicked, as Murray completed 13 of his final 14 passes and established a rapport with tight end T.J. Hockenson. Additionally, top receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) said that he aims to return against the Saints. The bigger issue this week could be protection. Left guard Donovan Jackson (knee) is out for the season, left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) was ruled out, and right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) is questionable. The Saints, however, have been struggling, allowing points on half of opponents' possessions and ranking 30th against the run, which gives Murray an opening for his first big rushing game of the year. As RotoBaller's QB12 this week, Murray is a starting option in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Set To Feast On Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 5:21 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense will have one of the most favorable matchups in football as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Despite losing their last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bengals only gave up 22 points. The Bengals defensive unit has been one of the most improved in the league and they will get the opportunity to prove that again this week. The Dolphins offense has yet to score more than 13 points in any game this year, so there is little chance of this matchup turning into a shootout. The Bengals may not sack mobile quarterback Malik Willis often, but turnovers and defensive scores are completely in play. It should be noted that the Cincinnati defense is dealing with multiple injuries to safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger, but they should be able to overcome those absences against Miami. The Bengals defense is the top-ranked defense in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making them the best option at the position, despite their injuries. Fantasy managers should plug in the Bengals defense for an easy matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com