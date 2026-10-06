Keelon Russell Eyes Big Outing in Tough Week 6 Matchup

Oct 6, 2026, 12:32 PM ET

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson will look to pick up where he left off when the Ducks battle UCLA in Week 6. Johnson has appeared in just two games this season, but delivered big in each contest. He had 57 yards and a score across four receptions against Boise State, then went off for 119 yards over seven catches in the team's last matchup against USC. Johnson dealt with an undisclosed injury between those two games, but is healthy now, especially coming off a bye week. UCLA has allowed 317 yards and 18.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is a tougher one on Johnson and the Ducks' offense. With how he's delivered when healthy this season though, fantasy owners should confidently start Johnson in Week 6.