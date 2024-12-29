Jaylen Waddle Likely To Miss Week 17
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) is unlikely to play in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Alabama product also missed last week's game with the injury, during which rookie receiver Malik Washington played 87% of the team's snaps. Further complicating things is the likely absence of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip), thrusting backup Tyler Huntley into the starting role. Though Cleveland is a bottom-five defense against fantasy receivers, a backup quarterback should temper expectations for the Dolphins' passing game.
Source: NFL Network
