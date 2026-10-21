Jameson Williams is Pushing WR2 Value
Oct 21, 2026, 9:38 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a big-time contributor for this offense over the last two games. Williams hauled in a season-high six receptions for 102 yards in Week 4. He followed that up with a two-touchdown performance win over the Arizona Cardinals. Williams has shown that he can be the top option in an offense, but that isn't going to happen with Amon-Ra St. Brown on this roster. The Lions were on a bye this past week, but have a big game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Given Williams' recent performances, he should see increased opportunities, which could put him in the WR2 conversation for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Romeo Doubs a Drop Candidate Following Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:28 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) was placed on the Injured Reserve earlier this week. The Patriots are hopeful that Doubs can return following the bye in Week 11. Fantasy managers are going to be without Doubs for at least the next five games, which is going to be a tough sell for many fantasy managers. Doubs was already struggling with two total receptions over his last two games. Also, top wideout A.J. Brown is back in the mix, so Doubs is expected to see reduced usage. Fantasy managers in 12-team redraft formats who don't have an IR spot available might want to drop Doubs for someone who can help them now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. Remains a Lackluster Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been a lackluster fantasy option all season long. The veteran wideout hasn't been productive, whether it's Baker Mayfield (thumb) or Jalon Daniels under center. Godwin has only recorded more than four receptions in a single game once through the first six games of the season. The 30-year-old hasn't surpassed 40 receiving yards in a single game since Week 2. At this point, it doesn't seem like fantasy managers are going to get anything more than a low-end flex option out of Godwin. There's a chance that his value does increase once Mayfield returns, but fantasy managers in 12-team redraft formats might want to consider moving on.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Keaton Mitchell is Seeing Less Usage
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 21, 2026, 9:08 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell saw his lowest usage of the season during the Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Mitchell carried the ball twice for four yards in the loss. Before this game, Mitchell had seen five or more carries in four straight games. The Chargers are using a three-back committee, and right now, Mitchell might be the weakest option among the three. Fantasy managers seeking help in Week 7 shouldn't be blamed for moving on from Mitchell. The Chargers are on bye this week and Mitchell hasn't done anything lately to warrant holding him. The 24-year-old hasn't surpassed 15 rushing yards in a single game since Week 4. It might be time to move on to someone else.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Washington Jr. Limited With Foot, Back Injuries on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 8:59 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to foot and back injuries, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Washington could now be questionable for the team's Week 7 home game against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday after being listed on the injury report for the first time this year. Meanwhile, starting RB Ashton Jeanty is not on the injury report at all after dealing with a nagging ankle/foot injury in previous weeks. The 23-year-old from Arkansas played a season-high 34.8% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills and had a season-high-tying nine carries for 43 yards while catching his only target for seven yards. The odds are that Washington will be available this weekend after being limited on Wednesday, and if he is, he will continue to play a complementary role behind Jeanty. Despite Washington's RB2 status in Vegas, he has averaged 4.9 yards per carry and is one of the better upside RB handcuffs in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Brock Bowers Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 8:50 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee, but this is the first time this year that he has been listed on the injury report with anything other than a knee injury. It is something for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on, but as of now, the 23-year-old two-time Pro Bowl looks to still have a good chance at playing in Week 7 at home against the Los Angeles Rams. A return to a full practice in the next two days could have Bowers removed from the injury report entirely. If he is limited or out this weekend against the Rams, fellow TE Michael Mayer would have TE1 upside in fantasy lineups after outproducing Bowers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bowers has still been a high-end TE1 play in fantasy when he is healthy, as he has caught 28 of 44 targets for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jaylen Waddle Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 8:45 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is on the team's Week 7 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. A shoulder injury caused Waddle to leave last Thursday's win over the Seattle Seahawks briefly before eventually returning to the contest, but now he is dealing with a chest injury. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the 27-year-old's status over the next couple of days, but as of right now, it does not seem like an injury serious enough to sideline him for Denver's Week 7 game on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. With that said, Waddle has been one of the biggest disappointments of the year so far in fantasy in his first year with the Broncos. The former sixth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2021 from Alabama just has not clicked with struggling quarterback Bo Nix, and he has brought down 22 catches for only 228 yards and one touchdown in his first six games with the team. Waddle has gone over 35 receiving yards just once, when he had 138 yards on eight catches in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has fallen into WR3/flex territory until Denver's offense can wake up.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Christian Kirk Practicing in Full Ahead of Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 8:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. Kirk was close to coming off Injured Reserve to play in the Monday night win over the visiting Washington Commanders, but the Niners held him out for one more game. Now that Kirk is practicing in full, barring a setback on Thursday or Friday, he figures to come off the IR on Saturday and make his season debut on Sunday on the road against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. It is good timing, with both Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) potentially being held out through the team's Week 8 bye. Due to all the injuries at the WR position in San Francisco, Kirk could have a substantial role right out of the gate this Sunday if he is active against the Falcons as the 49ers look to start the year 7-0. Relying on the 29-year-old in a starting fantasy lineup spot is still risky, though, after his long layoff. The former second-rounder has had trouble staying on the field in recent seasons, playing in just 21 games the last two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans while finding the end zone just two times.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Josh Dubow
Caleb Douglas Listed as Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 7:36 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday as the Dolphins come out of their bye week, according to C. Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald. Douglas has not played since injuring his ankle in the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 23-year-old third-rounder from Texas Tech's ankle injury is not very serious, but the Dolphins have been careful not to bring the pass-catcher back too soon. After a three-game absence and the bye week to heal up, Douglas could be on the verge of making his return on game day this Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets as Miami searches for its first win of the season. He immediately surfaced as a waiver-wire target in deeper leagues after catching five of seven targets for 94 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Douglas is going to have plenty of opportunities to make noise in his rookie campaign when he is finally over his ankle injury in one of the weakest WR rooms in the league. In deeper formats, fantasy managers may want to consider picking Douglas up. He is currently rostered in just under 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Miami Herald - C. Isaiah Smalls II
Dalton Schultz Misses Practice Wednesday With Quad Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 7:30 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (quadriceps) did not practice on Wednesday due to a quad injury, according to KPRC 2 Sports' Aaron Wilson. Schultz apparently was injured in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, and his status for the rest of the week must be watched closely. If the 30-year-old is unable to play this weekend against the visiting New York Giants, Foster Moreau, who came out of nowhere to catch two touchdowns in London, would take on a bigger pass-catching role at the position. It would also make receivers Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel, and newcomer Marvin Harrison Jr. more intriguing in the passing attack. Schultz, 30, caught four of his six targets for 33 yards in the 34-31 win on Sunday. He blew up for 12 catches on 14 targets for 140 yards in the Sept. 20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but other than that, Schultz has been unable to top 35 receiving yards, and he is still searching for his first touchdown of the year. Noel's emergence and the addition of Harrison to the WR room do not help Schultz's cause going forward, and neither will the return of Tank Dell (knee) from Injured Reserve.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 7:22 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (back) said on Wednesday that he is dealing with a sore back, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Love was listed as limited on the injury report estimation on Wednesday, and he said there is no chance that he will miss Sunday's divisional clash in Detroit against the division-rival Lions in Week 7. Love's top receivers, Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder), were also listed as limited on Wednesday, so Green Bay's top playmakers should be watched closely as the week concludes. The 27-year-old Love has gone on a heater of late and is trending up (despite his back injury) going into Week 7 in an excellent matchup against the Lions' porous defense. Love currently sits as the QB7 overall in fantasy points with 1,684 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions in six games so far this year, adding just 10 rushing yards and one rushing score on the ground. As long as he is active this weekend, Love should be considered a top-five fantasy signal-caller for the week in Detroit.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Travis Kelce Limited on Wednesday With Ankle Issue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 7:16 PM ETKansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) is on the Week 7 injury report with an ankle injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. An ankle injury might explain why Kelce has cooled off a bit in his last two games in wins over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, as he has caught six of his nine targets for 68 yards and no touchdowns. The 37-year-old's ankle injury does not appear to be too serious, though, so Kelce should have a good chance to suit up this weekend as the Chiefs look to stay undefeated on the road on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Fantasy managers will want to check back later this week to see if Kelce carries an injury designation into the weekend. The 11-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer should be in play as a TE1 if he is active. Despite his age, Kelce has been a top-10 fantasy tight end through the first six weeks (five games played) with 20 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 7:07 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday, according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. Charbonnet remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list after tearing his ACL in the postseason in January, but barring a setback in practice later this week, the 25-year-old is expected to be activated from the PUP list to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs. The question fantasy managers now have is whether Charbonnet will have a full workload in his return this weekend after missing the first six weeks of the year. Rookie Jadarian Price (chest) remains on Injured Reserve, but the Seahawks still have two very capable backs in Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, so Charbs could have a limited workload if the Seahawks choose to ease him back in on Sunday Night Football. He may not be a slam-dunk must-start RB in Week 7, but the former second-rounder from UCLA should be rostered in all fantasy leagues. Charbonnet has 20 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons, including 730 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs on 184 carries in 16 regular-season games a year ago while sharing the backfield with Kenneth Walker.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
Josh Downs has Not Taken Advantage of Colts' Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 6:58 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has 42 targets through the first six weeks of the 2026 season, but it has led to only 24 catches for 289 yards and no touchdowns. That qualifies as a disappointment for the 25-year-old, especially since Alec Pierce (heel) is on Injured Reserve, essentially making Downs the Colts' top pass-catcher. Tight end Tyler Warren (groin) also missed the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans, and although Downs saw eight targets from quarterback Daniel Jones, he brought in only four of them for 40 yards and was kept out of the end zone yet again. Downs has finished with under 50 receiving yards in four of his six games so far this year, and his struggles have been amplified by the fact that he has not had a single touchdown catch yet. If the Colts continue to struggle in the coming weeks, Downs could be a candidate to be traded, which could actually be a plus for his rest-of-the-season outlook. Right now, Downs is still rostered in 87% of Yahoo leagues, but his fantasy managers are probably running out of patience. Pierce will not be back this weekend, but Downs faces a tough matchup against the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylin Lane has Ankle Surgery, Should be Cleared for OTAs Next Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 6:29 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (ankle) had surgery to fix his fractured and dislocated ankle that he suffered on Oct. 9, a source told Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. The surgery was deemed a success, and Lane is expected to be cleared for football activities just before organized team activities in the spring next year. With the 24-year-old out for the season after his ankle injury in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London, receiver Luke McCaffrey has become the Commanders' primary kick returner on special teams. Lane, a fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech in 2025, caught 16 passes for 225 yards and no touchdowns on 32 targets in 15 games played (four starts) as a rookie. He had two catches on his two targets for 25 yards, and no scores in four games played this year before suffering his season-ending ankle injury. With Terry McLaurin (knee) also now out for the rest of the year, the Commanders will ask Treylon Burks and rookie Antonio Williams to step up alongside veteran Stefon Diggs. The good news for Lane is that he should be a full-go for training camp and the preseason next summer as he looks for a bigger role on offense in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 6:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams veteran wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will need a "cleanup" procedure on his injured hamstring, head coach Sean McVay told Stu Jackson of the team's official website. The surgery has not been scheduled yet. "I think they're going to give it a couple of days and figure out exactly when is the best time," McVay said. Adams tore a tendon in his hamstring in the Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and is expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks. The Rams placed the 33-year-old on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. Because Adams has a chance to return before the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues, he should be held in all formats, although managers should be wondering how productive he will be upon his return. In Adams' absence in L.A., the Rams will be asking wideouts Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington to step up behind All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua. Until second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) returns from IR, both Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will be more interesting as TE streamers, too. Adams has caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games this year after leading the league with 14 touchdown receptions in 2025 in his first year with the team.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Rico Dowdle Dealing With Knee Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 6:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday with a new knee injury, according to Jeff Nowak. Dowdle missed three games with a dislocated toe on his right foot, but he managed to return in the Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing 27% of the offensive snaps while carrying the ball seven times for 40 yards. He added three catches for nine yards. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren handled 14 rushing attempts for 50 yards and caught two passes for 28 yards. Dowdle apparently picked up a knee injury in his first game back, but it might not be serious enough to keep him out of playing again in Week 7 in Paris against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Mike McCarthy envisioned a pretty even split between Dowdle and Warren before the start of the regular season, but Dowdle's toe injury opened more opportunities for Warren, and he took advantage. Warren has earned a larger share of the backfield pie than Dowdle. Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, but he is averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt on his 22 carries through three games in Pittsburgh, and he will be relegated to RB3/flex status if he is active in Week 7 in France.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Alvin Kamara Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 6:08 PM ETNew Orleans Saints veteran running back Alvin Kamara (back) was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Jeff Nowak. Kamara has been dealing with a back injury for the last three weeks. The 31-year-old actually tweaked his back in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, but he was able to return to the field and finish out the contest. He finished the 34-27 victory with seven carries for 34 yards while catching two of his four targets for 35 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the year. Kamara's workload was disappointing, considering that Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is still on Injured Reserve. If Kamara is active in Week 7 in Paris against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it could be his last time with an elevated workload with Etienne on the sidelines. The five-time Pro Bowler is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry through five games for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Kamara has added 15 receptions for 76 yards and another score. If Kamara plays this weekend, he'll be more of an RB3/flex play in PPR leagues while sharing backfield touches with Kendre Miller and C.J. Donaldson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Justin Jefferson Still Dealing With Ankle Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 5:55 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is on the Week 7 injury report with an ankle injury and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Jefferson tweaked his ankle in Week 3 in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was held out of the Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The 27-year-old All-Pro wideout returned for the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints and caught six of seven targets for 79 yards and his third touchdown of the season. Jefferson has not ditched his ankle injury after having a week off during the Week 6 bye, but the fact that he is limited could just mean that the Vikings are giving him a little more rest as the team prepares to play the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. If Jefferson upgrades to a full practice on Thursday or Friday, he could be removed from the final injury report entirely. The four-time Pro Bowler has 19 catches for 258 yards and three scores through four games this year and should be a must-start in all starting fantasy lineups if he gets the green light to face the Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison a Full Practice Participant on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 5:50 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice as the team comes out of their Week 6 bye. A sore hamstring kept Addison out of the team's Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints, but with the bye week to rest up, it looks like the 24-year-old will be ready to return to the starting lineup for a Week 7 tilt at home versus the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, star receiver Justin Jefferson is still nursing an ankle sprain and was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday. Depending on Jefferson's status as the week progresses, Addison could take on a bigger role this weekend as the Vikings look to remain undefeated in 2026. The former 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from USC has played in four games so far in his fourth year in the league and has hauled in 11 of his 22 targets for 163 yards and one touchdown for the Vikings. Addison is trending as a WR4/flex in fantasy this week as he puts his hamstring injury in the past.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Mason Practicing in Full Ahead of Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 5:45 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is still on Injured Reserve, but he managed to put in a full practice on Wednesday. Mason underwent surgery for a small fracture in his thumb that he suffered in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but all signs point to the 27-year-old making his return this weekend in Week 7 at home against the Indianapolis Colts. While Mason could be eased back into Minnesota's backfield, he is eventually expected to take over lead-back duties from veteran Aaron Jones Sr. Fantasy managers should be checking their league's waiver wire to see if Mason is available following his IR stint. He had 15 carries for 59 yards and his first touchdown of the 2026 season in Week 1 before he fractured his thumb, although he was not targeted in the passing game. At the very least, Mason should be back in play as an RB3/flex for fantasy managers in Week 7 if he is activated from IR before the deadline on Saturday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings