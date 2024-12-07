Jalen McMillan Still Off Fantasy Radar Against Vegas
4 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan should continue to be benched in most fantasy football leagues for Week 14. The 23-year-old did possess a respectable 76 percent snap share last Sunday, but he still caught just two of three targets for 25 yards, finishing with fewer than five fantasy points (PPR) for the second consecutive game. His role and volume have both been reduced ever since Mike Evans returned from injury. We also can't ignore his subpar matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Raiders have struggled as a team this season, they've defended the pass quite well. The Raiders are allowing the eighth-fewest receiving yards and 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2024. As long as Evans is healthy, McMillan should be benched in fantasy football. That includes this Sunday's matchup at home.
Source: RotoBaller
