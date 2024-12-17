Jakob Poeltl Suffers Groin Injury Monday
2 weeks agoToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (groin) was limited to 22 minutes in Monday's 122-121 loss to Chicago. The big man from Austria suffered a left groin injury when he slipped on the floor early in the fourth quarter. Poeltl finished the night with six points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. The 29-year-old has been a walking double-double in 2024-25 and will be a big miss for Toronto if Poeltl has to sit out additional action. If that's the case, Jonathan Mogbo, Kelly Olynyk, and Chris Boucher will take care of his minutes. Boucher had the best game of the three on Monday with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Source: Sportsnet
