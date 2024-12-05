Jaire Alexander Missing Another Contest
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander (knee) will miss his third straight outing in Week 14 when his team lines up against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. The seventh-year veteran picked up a knee ailment back in Week 9 that he's battled through since then. He was able to log limited sessions on Monday and Tuesday but was downgraded to a DNP on Wednesday before ultimately being ruled out for the matchup. Defensive back Carrington Valentine projects to continue filling in for the 27-year-old stalwart while he's shelved. With teammate Corey Ballentine (knee) also deemed out, the Pack will be a bit short in their defensive backfield for the divisional clash.
Source: Green Bay Packers
