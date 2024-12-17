Jaden Ivey A Late Scratch On Monday Because Of Knee Pain
2 weeks agoDetroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) was a late scratch on Monday versus Miami because of left knee pain. He was already announced as a starter before the team pulled him from the game. Malik Beasley filled in for Ivey in the first unit and had a great night with a season-high 28 points on 7-for-13 three-point shooting. Ivey's issue doesn't sound serious, but fantasy managers should definitely monitor the situation. Beasley led the Pistons in scoring on Monday and will have additional fantasy value if Ivey remains out. Detroit returns to the court Thursday night versus Utah.
Source: Detroit Pistons PR
