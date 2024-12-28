Isaac Guerendo Expected To Play On Monday Night
2 weeks agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (hamstring/foot) is expected to play on Monday evening. The rookie running back was unable to suit up last weekend and has logged two limited practice sessions earlier this week. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status on Saturday's final injury report as a full practice session may help him avoid an injury designation. While sidelined, Patrick Taylor Jr. was given the starting nod and tallied just 24 yards on eight attempts. Guerendo has averaged a solid 19.1 PPR points per game during Weeks 14 and 15 and should be viewed as an RB2 if he is able to suit up on Monday, despite facing a tough Detroit run defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest PPR to the position.
Source: Adam Schefter
