Freddy Tarnok Agrees To Contract With Miami
2 weeks agoAccording to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media, the Miami Marlins have signed right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok to a contract that includes an invite to Spring Training. The 26-year-old has logged only 15 1/3 career inning in the major leagues. Across this small stint, he has held a 4.70 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. Through 92 1/3 innings at the Triple-A level, the right-hander held a 4.68 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP with a 48:94 BB:K ratio. The former third-round pick split time with the bullpen and the rotation through the minor leagues but was deployed primarily as a reliever in the majors. Tarnok will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster but will face an uphill battle given his lack of experience and success in the major leagues.
Source: Aram Leighton
Source: Aram Leighton