Evan Engram A Solid Start In Week 14
4 days agoJacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram should serve as a safety valve for Mac Jones in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans, despite their 3-9 record, have been good against the pass in fantasy, both against tight ends and wide receivers. However, that shouldn't stop Engram from having a decent day, especially in PPR leagues. Last week against the Houston Texans, Engram produced seven catches for 41 yards. He led the team in receptions but was well behind Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. in receiving yards. That trend could continue given Engram's role in the offense, making him more touchdown-dependent than usual. The good news is Jones was able to throw two passing touchdowns last week after none in his previous two starts. Engram should be viewed as a low-end TE1 in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
