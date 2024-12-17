Drake London Records Falcons' Only TD In Monday Night Win
3 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught all three of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders. It was London's first touchdown reception since Week 9, now with seven TDs on the season. While that was a positive, fantasy managers with playoff matchups on the line were surely hoping for much higher totals after averaging over 11 targets per game in the four previous contests. With quarterback Kirk Cousins struggling for five weeks running now, Atlanta's receivers will be risky fantasy plays in the remaining weeks. The Falcons take on the Giants in a home game next Sunday, and the 6-foot-4 wideout figures to be more of a high-end WR2 again rather than the WR1 he was in the first half of the season.
Source: ESPN
