Darnell Mooney With A Zero-Catch Performance On Monday Night
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney garnered a single target in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders, but failed to haul it in, finishing with zero catches on the night. Mooney had been limited in practice by a foot injury earlier in the week but was cleared to play, so the dud seemed to be more a result of Kirk Cousins lobbing up just 17 passes on the night and completing only 11 of them. It is a punch in the gut for managers who were relying on the wideout in the fantasy playoffs after he'd received six targets in 10 of Atlanta's prior 13 games coming into Monday night and caught at least three passes in 11 of 13. For fantasy managers that were able to survive this showing, the fifth-year pro will be hard to trust in next week's home matchup versus the Giants, especially given how poorly Kirk Cousins looked in Week 15 against a softer pass defense.
Source: ESPN
