Daniel Carlson Makes One Long Field Goal, Has Extra Point Blocked In Week 15
3 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 52-yard field goal with 11:44 left in the second quarter in his team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. He didn't get another chance to kick until an extra point attempt late in the fourth quarter, but that try was blocked. That's not 100% his fault, and neither is the fact that he still barely gets chances to attempt kicks and extra points. He's still not a great option in fantasy football because the offense he's a part of simply does not get into scoring range often. Opportunity is king for kickers in fantasy football, and there just isn't enough of it. If you're on Sleeper you might be reading this, so here's a tip: the Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, who have an awful defense, so in very deep leagues, Carlson might actually be a solid start! That's right, you finally read some good news about the Raiders kicker this season. What a miracle.
Source: ESPN
