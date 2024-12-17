Damian Lillard Listed As Probable For Cup Final
2 weeks agoMilwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (calf) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup final against Oklahoma City. The veteran star didn't practice on Monday, leaving a question mark hanging over him, but it looks like he will be good to go for the big game. Lillard played a vital role in last week's quarterfinal win against Orlando and also had a fine game against Atlanta in the semifinal. He will enter Monday's action with averages of 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.2 steals for the month. The Thunder are among the top defensive teams in the league and allow the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing point guards.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report