Dallas Goedert Could Play Big Role Vs. Jaguars
Oct 9, 2026, 5:20 PM ETAfter missing the previous two games due to a knee injury, tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to return to the lineup for the Philadelphia Eagles, as he does not have an injury designation ahead of Week 5 against the Jaguars in London. Goedert returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full session on Friday. Goedert suffered an MCL sprain against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Due to the injury, he was inactive for Philadelphia's Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears and Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, which were both losses for the Eagles. In his absence, the Eagles used Johnny Mundt, E.J. Jenkins and Zach Ertz at tight end, but none of them were productive in the passing game. In two games played in 2026, Goedert saw eight targets through the air and recorded five receptions for 81 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He played 71 combined offensive snaps in those two contests. Goedert is averaging 4.52 fantasy points per touch, which ranks him near the very top of the league. He will immediately slot back in as Philadelphia's No. 1 tight end and a reliable target for quarterback Jalen Hurts, especially in the red zone. With No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) both out, Goedert could play an important role for Philadelphia's short-handed offense. Goedert is RotoBaller's No. 17 tight end for Week 5. It is unclear if he will be on any sort of pitch count, but as long as he is healthy, Goedert should be started in your lineup.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Philadelphia Eagles Defense Could Be in for Difficult Matchup vs. Jaguars
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 5:25 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles defense has had an underwhelming start to the 2026 season to say the least. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, the Eagles rank 29th out of 32 NFL teams in accumulated fantasy points through four games with 9.0 points (2.3 points per game). Philadelphia has recorded just four sacks on the season, while only the New York Giants have recorded fewer (the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have also recorded four sacks). The Eagles have just two takeaways on the season - both interceptions - which is tied with three other teams for fewest in the league. Additionally, the Eagles are giving up 23.3 points per game (16th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles allow 18.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, 24.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, 17.8 fantasy points per game to running backs and 3.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Things aren't going to get any easier against a surging Jacksonville Jaguars team in London in Week 5. The Jaguars average 316.5 yards per game, 199.3 passing yards per game, 117.3 rushing yards per game and 26.0 points per game. Jacksonville also doesn't turn the ball over often, giving it away just twice all season. Philadelphia ranks as RotoBaller's No. 19 defense and special teams for Week 5. Currently rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues, it might be wise to leave Philadelphia on the bench or waiver wire in Week 5.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
Vikings' Scheme Shift Could Benefit Kyler Murray
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 5:22 PM ETAfter the Minnesota Vikings finally created some offensive momentum, quarterback Kyler Murray is a fringe QB1 when Minnesota takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The Vikings adapted last week, running more than 50 shotgun snaps -- their most since they hired Kevin O'Connell as head coach in 2022 -- and the changes clicked, as Murray completed 13 of his final 14 passes and established a rapport with tight end T.J. Hockenson. Additionally, top receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) said that he aims to return against the Saints. The bigger issue this week could be protection. Left guard Donovan Jackson (knee) is out for the season, left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) was ruled out, and right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) is questionable. The Saints, however, have been struggling, allowing points on half of opponents' possessions and ranking 30th against the run, which gives Murray an opening for his first big rushing game of the year. As RotoBaller's QB12 this week, Murray is a starting option in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Set To Feast On Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 5:21 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense will have one of the most favorable matchups in football as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Despite losing their last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bengals only gave up 22 points. The Bengals defensive unit has been one of the most improved in the league and they will get the opportunity to prove that again this week. The Dolphins offense has yet to score more than 13 points in any game this year, so there is little chance of this matchup turning into a shootout. The Bengals may not sack mobile quarterback Malik Willis often, but turnovers and defensive scores are completely in play. It should be noted that the Cincinnati defense is dealing with multiple injuries to safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger, but they should be able to overcome those absences against Miami. The Bengals defense is the top-ranked defense in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making them the best option at the position, despite their injuries. Fantasy managers should plug in the Bengals defense for an easy matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Another Excellent Matchup For Aaron Jones Sr. Against Saints
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 5:18 PM ETSince Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) went down, running back Aaron Jones Sr. has delivered RB1 production, which should continue in a great matchup against New Orleans in Week 5. The veteran is the 18th overall PPR running back and now takes on a Saints run defense that has been a complete mess. New Orleans ranks in the bottom five in yards per attempt (30th), rushing touchdowns (32nd), rushing first downs allowed (29th), and overall scoring percentage (tied for 32nd). All told, the Saints have surrendered more points to fantasy running backs than any other team. With Mason still out and the Vikings unwilling to fully trust rookie Demond Claiborne, Jones is a no-doubt starter in almost every format. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 12 running back for Week 5.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Evan McPherson Could Boom In Week 5
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 5:16 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 5. McPherson has been the model of consistency, knocking through all his kicks again in the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cincinnati kicker nailed his lone 29-yard field goal attempt and both of his extra point attempts against the Jaguars. McPherson will have the opportunity to score more points this week at Miami. The Dolphins offense has been far below league average, and their defense has arguably been worse. The Bengals are listed as heavy road favorites with a high probability of blowing out the Dolphins. If the Bengals put forth a strong offensive performance, like they are certainly capable of, then McPherson should be kicking often throughout this weekend's contest. The Bengals offense will be without several key contributors, but should be able to get things rolling without them. McPherson is ranked K3 in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making him one of the best kicker options this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki With Tons Of Upside In Revenge Game
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 5:13 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will take on his former team as the Bengals travel to Miami in Week 5. Gesicki was fantasy relevant again in last week's loss, catching three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. The veteran tight end now has three touchdowns on the season, catching one in three of the first four games this year. The one game where he did not catch a touchdown, Gesicki did not have a single reception. While that one goose egg game is concerning, he's been involved in every other game. Gesicki will get the opportunity to be fantasy relevant again in a revenge game against his former team. The Miami Dolphins will host Cincinnati on Sunday in a game where the Bengals are heavy road favorites. Gesicki will also get the chance to step up in the potential absence of Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. With both wide receivers questionable, quarterback Joe Burrow should pepper Gesicki with targets throughout the contest. Gesicki is ranked TE19 in our RotoBaller Week 5 PPR rankings, but those rankings may not reflect the uptick in usage he should get without the two wideouts active. Gesicki should be considered a strong start at the tight end position with enough upside to be in the flex conversation this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Justin Jefferson a Must-Start in Homecoming if He's Active
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 5:10 PM ETAfter missing the majority of two games with an injury and carrying a questionable designation, Justin Jefferson (ankle) could be a luxury WR2 if the Minnesota Vikings give him the green light against the New Orleans Saints. The Louisiana native and former LSU star said earlier in the week that he intends to play in his home state, and he practiced in a limited capacity every day this week. However, with the Vikings' bye looming next week and ankle sprains being notoriously tricky, it remains to be seen how aggressive Minnesota will be with its best player. Jefferson compiled 16 catches and 232 yards in two previous games against the Saints, who rank 13th against PPR receivers this season. The Vikings' offensive struggles and Jefferson's injury dampened his outlook to RotoBaller's No. 17 receiver this week, but if he's active, Jefferson is still an elite option worthy of starting in every format.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Chase Brown Should Be In Line For A Heavy Workload In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 5:09 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown should be ready to get a large volume of touches as the Bengals head to Miami to face the Dolphins. Brown had an inefficient day on the ground last week, rushing nine times for just 10 yards in the 17-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The back salvaged his fantasy day with elite usage through the air, catching 11 passes for 71 yards on 11 targets. Things should be easier for him as the Bengals take on one of the league's worst defenses in Week 5. The Dolphins defense has not been able to stop anyone on the ground or through the air so, it should be smooth sailing for Brown this weekend. Brown could also benefit from the absence of Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins due to injury, opening up more opportunities for fantasy success. Brown is ranked RB5 in our RotoBaller Week 5 PPR rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should start Brown with confidence this week despite his slow start to the season.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins Is A Risky Play In Week 5, Dealing With Groin Injury
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 5:06 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was listed on the injury report this week with a groin injury and is questionable to play this weekend. Higgins did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday before logging a full practice on Friday. Full participation on Friday is a good sign for his availability, but he is not guaranteed to play. If he does play, Higgins will have a juicy matchup on the road against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been one of the most exploitable units this season and the Cincinnati offense can certainly take advantage of that. With fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase listed as questionable with a concussion, Higgins could be in line for the WR1 role. The Bengals are heavy road favorites and quarterback Joe Burrow will likely pepper Higgins with targets if he's out there. Higgins should be viewed as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside if he suits up. Fantasy managers should be excited for the matchup, but have contingency plans in case Higgins sits out.--Joshua Costello
Source: Underdog NFL - Twitter
Will Shipley Poised for Increased Role in Week 5
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 5:04 PM ETThere is a big opportunity available for Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley in a Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Shipley, who normally operates as the third-string running back for the Eagles, could be thrust into a starting role on Sunday due to injuries to starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and backup tailback Tank Bigsby (abdomen). Both Barkley and Bigsby were injured during the 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Barkley was injured on the second series of the game after just four offensive snaps, while Bigsby and Shipley each played 29 snaps against the Rams. However, it was Bigsby leading the way before he exited the game late with the core injury. Bigsby recorded 14 carries for 55 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while Shipley tallied six rushes for 23 yards (3.8 yards per carry). With Barkley ruled out and Bigsby now on injured reserve, Shipley appears to be in a position to lead Philadelphia's backfield in Week 5. However, the Eagles did sign both Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele off of their practice squad and added them to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 5. Pierce is likely to be involved as well. So far in 2026, Shipley has played 91 offensive snaps and 63 snaps on special teams. He has recorded 15 rushes for 51 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and four receptions for 24 yards (6.0 yards per catch). Shipley has not yet scored a touchdown during the regular season in his career, but he did do so in the playoffs during the 2024 season. Shipley should have an opportunity for increased touches, but he faces a tough matchup against a Jacksonville defense that ranks third in the NFL with 74.3 rushing yards per game allowed. According to Pro Football Reference, the Jaguars rank third in the NFL in fantasy points given up per game to running backs (11.1). Shipley currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 5. After being off of the fantasy radar, Shipley saw a 47% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues from Week 4 to Week 5, but he is still available in 52% of leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Waits For Green Light In Week 5
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 5:03 PM ETMinnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) drew a questionable tag and will be a wait-and-see WR3 option when his team travels to New Orleans in Week 5. The speedster popped up on the injury report during the week and did not practice Wednesday, but did return in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, suggesting he'll have a chance to play against the Saints. Addison caught four of his six targets last week and had his best game of the year in Week 3, though top receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) said this week that he aims to play, which will diminish Addison's volume. The Saints' defense has allowed points half the time it has been on the field, which ranks last in the league, though their primary struggles have been against the run. All told, Addison is playable as RotoBaller's No. 33 receiver this week, but managers should check in Sunday to make sure he is active.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson On Starting Radar After Breakout Week
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 5:02 PM ETThe offensive high points have been few and far between for the Minnesota Vikings so far this season, but tight end T.J. Hockenson establishing a rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray brings new hope heading into Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran tight end drew a whopping 13 targets and caught all of them for 119 yards last week, which made him TE1 even without the would-have-been touchdown that he sacrificed to clinch the game. Now, Hockenson takes on a Saints defense that ranks 27th against half-PPR tight ends while receivers Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison (hamstring) are questionable to play. While Hockenson could go back to being the third option in this offense if both receivers play, the fact that he has Murray's trust in key situations counts for something. Hockenson is RotoBaller's No. 12 tight end for Week 5, putting him in starting range in most leagues.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Will Makai Lemon's Rookie Woes Continue Against the Jaguars?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 5:00 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon continues to play a lot of snaps, but has struggled to begin his NFL career. With No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and reliable tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) both missing the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Lemon was poised for a breakout role, but it did not come to fruition. He played 45 snaps against the Rams, but recorded just three receptions for 27 yards (9.0 yards per catch). He is still yet to find the end zone in 2026. He gets a Week 5 date with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville is an interesting matchup for Lemon and the Eagles, as the Jaguars give up more than 280 passing yards per game, but are near the top of the NFL in most other defensive categories, including ranking as the No. 3 scoring defense in the league (13.3 points per game allowed). Smith is still out, and with additional injuries in Philadelphia's offense, Lemon could see his fair share of targets on Sunday. The Eagles spent high draft capital on Lemon, selecting the former USC Trojan with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It is taking Lemon some time to adjust to the professional ranks, but he has recorded 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for 65 yards (6.5 yards per reception) and one rush for negative-five yards through four games in 2026. Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 47 wideout for Week 5 and is expected to score 6.1 fantasy points. Lemon, who is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues, is off of the fantasy radar for Week 5 and does not need to be in your lineup until he proves otherwise.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Locked-In Will Reichard An Easy Starter In Week 5
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 4:57 PM ETRiding a year-long hot streak, Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard can be started in every format when his team takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The All-Pro has made 31 straight field goals dating back to last season, including all 12 attempts this year. For better or worse, Reichard has been Minnesota's most reliable way to score this season, tying for the league lead in points scored at his position. The Saints surrendered 45 points last week, rank in the bottom three against fantasy kickers, and the indoor setting takes away most of the unfriendly variables for a kicking operation. As long as he's healthy, Reichard should have lineup potential. He is RotoBaller's No. 5 kicker this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Remains In Concussion Protocol, Questionable For Week 5
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 4:56 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) may be available to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Chase was injured early in last week's contest when his helmet was grabbed and pulled backwards then his head hit the ground as he was tackled. Since being removed from the game, the star wideout has been in the league's concussion protocol. Despite practicing on Thursday and Friday, Chase remains in concussion protocol heading into the weekend. Players typically miss at least one game with concussions, but it is not unheard of for players to clear protocol within one week. If Chase is available to play, he would once again be a smash play on the road in Miami. The Bengals are heavy road favorites, and the Dolphins defense cannot stop any offense right now, especially not the high-powered Cincinnati offense. With fellow receiver Tee Higgins also questionable for the contest, Chase could take on an even larger piece of the receiving pie. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status ahead of Sunday and have plans in place should he not clear concussion protocol.--Joshua Costello
Source: Underdog NFL - Twitter
Dontayvion Wicks Hoping for More Production Vs. Jaguars
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 4:54 PM ETWide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) entered the Week 4 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams as the Philadelphia Eagles' de facto No. 1 wide receiver, but the results were disappointing in the 24-20 loss. With leading wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) both missing the contest against the Rams due to injury, and running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) exiting the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, Wicks had the opportunity for a productive day, but that was not the case. Wicks saw five targets on the day, but he tallied just three receptions for 18 yards (6.0 yards per reception) and did not score. Wicks was behind both Darius Cooper (seven) and rookie Makai Lemon (six) in targets, although each player recorded three receptions. Cooper amassed 33 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Lemon totaled 27 receiving yards. Wicks is dealing with a hamstring injury this week, but is expected to play against the Jaguars. He will look for a better performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. Philadelphia will be without Smith, Barkley and others, giving Wicks another opportunity to be heavily involved. The good news for Wicks is that Jacksonville allows the second-most passing yards in the NFL, giving up 280.3 yards per game through the air. The bad news for Wicks and the Eagles is the Jaguars rank in the top-three in the NFL in scoring defense (13.3 points per game) and are among the very best teams in the league at forcing turnovers. Through four games in 2026, Wicks has caught 12 passes for 197 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and a touchdown. He is RotoBaller's No. 30 wide receiver for Week 4 and is projected to score 7.8 fantasy points. While he should see targets against the Jags, Wicks is a touchdown-dependent boom-or-bust candidate for Week 5.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
The Minnesota Vikings D/ST Is An Elite Option In Week 5
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 9, 2026, 4:53 PM ETEntering Week 5 as the top defense in the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings' D/ST is a top-tier choice for fantasy lineups when the Vikings travel to New Orleans. Through four games, Minnesota has forced seven turnovers, compiled an NFL-best 16 sacks, and allowed points on 26% of opposing teams' possessions, which ranks first in the league. Three Vikings are in the top 15 in individual pressures as the Brian Flores-led unit has flummoxed every opponent so far. New Orleans has shown some firepower, ranking fifth in the league in passing yardage, but the Saints rank 30th in turnover percentage and 28th in yards per rushing attempt. Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough has never faced the scheme, which is typically a big advantage for the Vikings, even on the road. As RotoBaller's No. 4 D/ST, the Vikings can be started confidently in any format that plays a defense.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 9, 2026, 4:51 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is officially listed as questionable ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans. Tate was added to the injury report on Thursday due to a back issue. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that Tate is ready to play. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Tate should be out there for this big divisional matchup. Tate is coming off his best game of the season, where he recorded nine receptions for 145 yards during last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should be able to lock Tate into their lineups, but they should check back on Sunday just in case he gets downgraded.--Andy Webb
Source: Titans PR
Joe Burrow Could Be Missing Key Pieces In Week 5
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 9, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Miami Dolphins with a hobbled offense in Week 5. Burrow passed for 428 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions in the 17-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase left early in that contest with a concussion, and fellow wideout Tee Higgins also left with a groin injury. Burrow will now head into Miami with his two top pass catchers questionable to play. Despite potentially having a diminished receiving corps, the Bengals QB should be in line for a productive game due to the matchup. The Dolphins defense is among the worst in the league, so the Bengals offense should have no issues scoring against them. The only thing that fantasy managers will need to worry about is whether Burrow and the Bengals will need to continue throwing later into the game. The Bengals are heavy road favorites despite the injuries they're dealing with, which is a testament to the weakness of the Miami offense and the improvement of the Cincinnati defense. If the Bengals run out to an early lead, Burrow may be content with handing the ball off to Chase Brown over and over. Burrow is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 5 rankings, making him a strong QB1 option in a soft matchup. Fantasy managers should still start Burrow without his top weapons, but his ceiling may be lower than usual this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jalen Hurts Looks To Bounce Back in Tough Matchup Vs. Jaguars
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 9, 2026, 4:47 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a difficult outing in a 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. He posted season-lows in completions (12), passing yards (93) and completion percentage (44.4%). And most unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Eagles had a 20-10 lead with just over four minutes left to play, yet lost the game to L.A. Hurts and the Eagles will look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 in London. The Jaguars boast the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL (13.3 points per game allowed) and the No. 3 rushing defense (74.3 yards per game allowed). Jacksonville is also the best team in the league in turnover differential (plus-six), is tied for the most interceptions (six) and is tied for second in total takeaways (eight). Where the Jacksonville defense has struggled, however, is passing yards allowed, with 280.3 yards allowed per game, which ranks second to last in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, Jacksonville is allowing 14.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (tied for eighth-best in the NFL). The Philadelphia offense is dealing with multiple injuries, including to running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen), and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and will be short-handed against the Jaguars. Hurts will need to use his arm and his legs effectively to assure the Eagles don't lose for the third consecutive week. In 2026, Hurts has completed 68 out of 114 passes (59.6%) for 713 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 105 rushing yards and an additional score. Hurts ranks as RotoBaller's No. 18 quarterback for Week 5 and is projected to score 15.7 fantasy points. It isn't the easiest matchup against Jacksonville, but Hurts should still be started in most formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller