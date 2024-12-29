Chris Martin Linked To Texas
2 weeks agoAccording to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Texas Rangers have interest in free-agent relief pitcher Chris Martin. Last season in Boston, the 38-year-old held a 3.45 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP across 44 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out batters a solid 27.8% rate and showed elite command with a near-perfect 1.7% walk rate. He also generated an above-average 3.41 xERA and 35.0% hard-hit rate. Martin spent time with Texas earlier in his career during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. If Martin were to sign with Texas, he would likely be deployed as a late-inning reliever. Currently, the Rangers do not have a top ninth-inning option but have expressed interest in re-signing Kirby Yates. If they do not, Martin could mix in for save opportunities if they come to a contract agreement.
Source: Evan Grant
