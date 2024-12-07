Brock Bowers Remains Premium Option For Week 14
4 days agoLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers remains a top option at his position and should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of Week 14. The star rookie is coming off a phenomenal game against the Kansas City Chiefs in which he caught 10 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. That performance brought his season total to 84 catches, 884 yards, and four touchdowns. The Georgia product has emerged as a Rookie of the Year candidate while ranking as the overall TE1 in fantasy football. Bowers' success should continue in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Buccaneers have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards, eighth-most touchdowns, and seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2024. Vegas is also the underdog, which means they'll have a negative game script and should look to throw the ball a lot. The stars are certainly aligning for Bowers to have a huge game against the Buccaneers this Sunday.
Source: RotoBaller
