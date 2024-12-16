Brian Thomas Jr. Spectacular Against Jets
3 weeks agoJacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had his best game of the season at just the right time for fantasy managers in a 32-25 loss to the New York Jets. In a surprisingly offensive affair, BTJ was one of the standouts, finishing with 10 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. The rookie receiver was dominant from the get-go, leading the team in receiving yards and catching both of Mac Jones's passing touchdowns, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth. The most impressive part of this performance is that BTJ has all the defensive attention on him and is catching passes from a backup quarterback. BTJ will look to continue dominating despite the cards being stacked against him in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: RotoBaller
