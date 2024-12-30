Braelon Allen Runs For 26 Yards In Week 17
2 weeks agoNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen carried the ball six times for 26 yards in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Allen finished third on the team in rushing yards behind both Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis in the blowout loss. That being said, the Jets have little left to play for heading into the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. While nothing is official, the team could opt to shut down Breece Hall, who dealt with a knee injury earlier in the month. If that happens, Allen would have flex value in fantasy leagues that play for championships in Week 18 of the regular season.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com