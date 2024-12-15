Alec Pierce Done For The Remainder Of Week 15
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The wideout wasn't involved before going down with a concussion, failing to catch any of his four targets. Fortunately, the Colts got Josh Downs (shoulder) back for this one, which will help lessen the blow. Michael Pittman Jr. could also see a few more looks from Anthony Richardson with Pierce out of commission. Pierce has been a sporadic fantasy contributor throughout the 2024-25 campaign, amassing 29 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns heading into Week 15. But now the question remains if he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 16 versus the Titans. If not, Pittman, Downs, and Adonai Mitchell should get most of the looks on the receiving end, with Jonathan Taylor potentially getting a few more targets out of the backfield.
Source: Chris Tomasson
