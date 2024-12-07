Adrian Houser Signs With Rangers
4 days agoFree-agent right-hander Adrian Houser signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Houser will head to the American League after spending the 2024 campaign with the New York Mets. Houser appeared in 23 games (seven starts) for the Mets but wasn't very effective on the mound, going 1-5 with a career-worst 5.84 ERA (4.93 FIP), a 1.53 WHIP, his first career save and a 45:32 K:BB in his 69 1/3 innings pitched before he was cut in late July. The 31-year-old veteran latched on with the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs after that but didn't make it back to the majors in the second half of the season. The former second-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2011 wasn't much better in seven starts in the minors, posting a 6.37 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 35 1/3 frames. Houser will most likely open the 2025 season at Triple-A Round Rock as pitching depth for Texas.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
