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NFL Head Coach Midseason Report Card: Grades For All 32 Coaches

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Mike Vrabel - NFL Head Coach, New England Patriots Head Coach

After nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Quincy Milton III breaks down every NFL head coach's report card, offering up a grade based on their performance.

Now that we are past the halfway point in the NFL season, head coaches deserve their report cards. Some coaches are flourishing, others are falling short of expectations, and some are doing what they can with what they have.

As we all know, head coaches can make or break a team. Think about where the Browns were a year ago with largely the same core of players. The Giants also stand out as a team that has done well with its coaching selection. We will see if the success for both teams can last.

Head coaches deserve a final grade at the end of the season. However, at this point, we have enough information to assess each coach's position at the midpoint of the season. Let’s see how every coach around the league stacks up.

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Arizona Cardinals – Mike LaFleur

Mike LaFleur has done a solid job coaching up the Cardinals this season. He has coached the team to two wins over the Los Angeles teams, and the Cardinals have already exceeded the season’s expectations. It has been a pleasant surprise for Arizona fans.

Grade: B-

 

Atlanta Falcons – Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski has been inconsistent in his role as the head coach of the Falcons. They have won some games out of their wheelhouse, and lost a couple of inexplicable games. It is difficult to give Stefanski a complete grade as a result, given that this is his second head-coaching stint.

Grade: C+

 

Baltimore Ravens – Jesse Minter

Jesse Minter has struggled to put together a solid season amid quarterback turmoil. However, Minter’s calling card is his defensive prowess, yet the Ravens have struggled mightily on that side of the ball. The lack of success on defense drags down Minter’s grade on the season.

Grade: C+

 

Buffalo Bills – Joe Brady

Joe Brady had the tall task of replacing Sean McDermott in Buffalo this season. He has certainly lived up to that task. The Bills are playing like an unstoppable force. After a short rough patch at the beginning of the season, the Bills have taken off.

Grade: A

 

Carolina Panthers – Dave Canales

Dave Canales has done a good job turning around this team and working with Bryce Young. However, the Panthers continue to lose tough games or drop games they have no business losing. They will need to improve along the margins for Canales’ grade to rise.

Grade: C+

 

Chicago Bears – Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson is turning into an elite head coach. He has this offense playing special football, and the defense is beginning to play inspired as well. With Johnson at the helm, the Bears have a Super Bowl-caliber head coach.

Grade: A

 

Cincinnati Bengals – Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor came into this season on the hot seat; he has done well to assuage the calls for his job. The Bengals are within striking distance of the AFC North lead, and are playing well on both sides of the ball.

Grade: B+

 

Cleveland Browns – Todd Monken

Todd Monken has exceeded all expectations at the helm of the Browns this season. Cleveland is right in the mix for the AFC North title, and the team as a whole seems very bought into Monken as head coach. Monken would receive an A+ if the offense were playing better.

Grade: A-

 

Dallas Cowboys – Brian Schottenheimer

It is safe to say that the Cowboys have fallen short of expectations. Schottenheimer has done well to weather the storm, but this team needs to start doing some winning. What is most disappointing is that Schottenheimer does not seem to be able to get the offense playing consistently.

Grade: C+

 

Denver Broncos – Sean Payton

Despite the offense playing inconsistently, Sean Payton has the Broncos at 7-2 and sitting atop the AFC West. Payton is coaching his heart out once again with a team that continues to perform just below the level its talent would suggest.

Grade: A-

 

Detroit Lions – Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell has positioned the Lions to make a deep run yet again. Detroit is in the most competitive division in the league, but it looks like it could push for another divisional title. We will see what the second half of the season brings.

Grade: B+

 

Green Bay Packers – Matt LaFleur

In the offseason, Matt LaFleur was a popular name circulating amongst head coaches sitting on the hot seat. LaFleur has dispelled those calls for now with how he has positioned Green Bay. His best accomplishment has been coaching Jordan Love to an MVP-caliber season under center.

Grade: B

 

Houston Texans – DeMeco Ryans

DeMeco Ryans was in the “A” category of this list up until this season. Ryans has struggled to field the same dominant defense that put him on the map over the last three seasons. As a result, the Texans are struggling through a three-win season.

Grade: C+

 

Indianapolis Colts – Shane Steichen

Shane Steichen is struggling in a must-win season. His GM is already gone, and the Colts do not look like a team poised to do much winning for the rest of the season. Steichen’s days could be numbered.

Grade: C

 

Jacksonville Jaguars – Liam Coen

Liam Coen has performed like a Super Bowl-winning head coach this season. The Jaguars are playing fantastic football this year, and Coen has worked wonders with the offense. Watch out for the Jaguars. Coen could cement himself amongst the best coaches in the league.

Grade: A

 

Kansas City Chiefs – Andy Reid

Andy Reid has revamped the Chiefs offense this season, but it has stalled over the last couple of weeks. Reid has struggled in his role as an offensive guru over the last couple of seasons, but we all know what he is capable of. The Chiefs are still in a great position in the AFC.

Grade: B+

 

Las Vegas Raiders – Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak has done a great job returning the Raiders to some semblance of relevance. The offense has played well, and the team is buying into Kubiak at the helm. The future looks bright even if this team is only going to hang around 0.500 this season. However, Kubiak will now have to run this offense with a rookie quarterback following the Raiders' trade of Kirk Cousins.

Grade: B

 

Los Angeles Chargers – Jim Harbaugh

You cannot begin the season 0-8 with that much talent and not earn a horrible grade. Somehow the Chargers are inept on offense and suspect on defense. Harbaugh has never done this much losing in his career, so this is a stunning turn of events.

Grade: F

 

Los Angeles Rams – Sean McVay

Per usual, the Rams are right in the mix, but McVay and Co. have struggled to rack up wins despite entering the year with one of the best rosters ever assembled. Of course, the injury bug has bitten them badly.

Grade: B

 

Miami Dolphins – Jeff Hafley

On paper, it may not seem like a one-win team’s head coach should earn a solid grade. However, Hafley has instilled a culture in Miami that has them fighting in every game. Additionally, the team is clearly improving with each passing week.

Grade: B-

 

Minnesota Vikings – Kevin O’Connell

The Vikings may be sitting as a two-loss team, but Kevin O’Connell has not done well with his side of the ball on offense. This offense is inept, and the team is winning in spite of it. Still, you cannot overlook Minnesota’s record and place in the standings.

Grade: B

 

New England Patriots – Mike Vrabel

Following a rocky start, the Patriots have completely turned things around. Just like in 2025, the team is completely bought into what Mike Vrabel is selling. He provides a calming force for a team with a lot of talent. They look like they could make another deep playoff run.

Grade: B+

 

New Orleans Saints – Kellen Moore

The Saints were many people’s pick to take a huge step forward this season. Kellen Moore may be a year away from making good on that promise. The Saints have lost a handful of close games this season that may just take a couple of years for the team to figure out how to win.

Grade: C

 

New York Giants – John Harbaugh

The Giants look like they are on their way to winning the NFC East. John Harbaugh has installed a winning culture that is working. Even J.J. McCarthy is succeeding in New York this season.

Grade: A-

 

New York Jets – Aaron Glenn

You can see the improvements in Aaron Glenn’s coaching this season, but it is not translating to wins. The Jets are still struggling to win close games. The defense has not greatly improved under Glenn this season, either.

Grade: C-

 

Philadelphia Eagles – Nick Sirianni

It is difficult to grade Nick Sirianni this season given the hand he has been dealt. Jalen Hurts is done for the season with blood clots, and the rest of the offensive skill players have struggled to stay healthy as well. Philly is down to its third-string quarterback. Despite it all, it does not seem like Sirianni has lost the locker room.

Grade: B-

 

Pittsburgh Steelers – Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy has stepped into Pittsburgh and continued its winning ways. This team looks solid with Aaron Rodgers under center, and McCarthy seems to have unlocked something from this team. It will be exciting to see where the Steelers can go this season.

Grade: A

 

San Francisco 49ers – Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan is our only A+ on this list for guiding the 49ers to a stellar start despite a smattering of injuries. San Francisco has a massive lead over the rest of the NFC West, and looks like it could be a true powerhouse this year.

Grade: A+

 

Seattle Seahawks – Mike Macdonald

Seattle is not performing as it should this season, despite a mostly returning cast from its 2025 Super Bowl title. Additionally, Macdonald’s defense has been inconsistent at times this year. Even so, this team remains bought in and has the talent to begin dominating at any moment.

Grade: B

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Todd Bowles

The Buccaneers began the season 0-4, but now look like a team that could win its division. Bowles’ specialty on the defensive side has played lights out. If the offense can pick it up, Bowles may save his job.

Grade: C+

 

Tennessee Titans – Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh has begun his Titans tenure with one win, but the team is beginning to improve and look like a higher-quality squad. The players are playing for each other and their coach. That is how a winning culture is formed.

Grade: C+

 

Washington Commanders – Dan Quinn

Washington began the season with a lot of inconsistent play and poor mistakes that are often a product of coaching. However, Quinn has his guys playing much better in recent weeks following a bye, but the mental errors are still glaring.

Grade: C-

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