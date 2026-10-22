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Is Travis Etienne Jr. The Starting Running Back For The Saints When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

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Travis Etienne - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Will Travis Etienne Jr. start for the New Orleans Saints when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Travis Etienne Jr. return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.

In This Article hide
Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start For The New Orleans Saints When He Returns?
Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) got off to a very slow start to his 2026 season. Even before he was ruled out of Week 3 with a hamstring injury, he was hardly productive enough to justify his fantasy ADP.

Now, he's on injured reserve and will be required to miss at least two more weeks of NFL action. He has one game left in his required IR stint, and the Saints have a bye in Week 8. That'll at least give him more time to recover without potentially missing more games.

But he's looked like a shadow of his former self this season, and while he's been out, the other Saints running backs have had opportunities to make their case for more featured roles this season. So, will Etienne be the starter when he returns to action? Let's dive in.

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Will Travis Etienne Jr. Start For The New Orleans Saints When He Returns?

The biggest issue is that it's unclear if the Saints were actively managing his workload in the early weeks of the season. If they were, he should at least have a bigger role when he returns to full health.

If he wasn't getting much work because New Orleans wasn't impressed with his play, that's terrible news. New Orleans' run-blocking hasn't been spectacular, and the RBs haven't had a ton of room to run before being contacted so far this season.

Aside from a handful of touchdowns, every RB on the Saints roster who's had 20 or more carries this season has been wildly inefficient. RB Kendre Miller averaged just over 3.1 yards per carry, and longtime Saints RB Alvin Kamara sits at just 3.4 YPC.

Rookie undrafted free agent CJ Donaldson has fared better with nearly 4.8 yards per rush but has just 17 carries on the season. That's not enough of a sample size to draw great conclusions. And undrafted free agents rarely take on lead RB roles in any NFL backfield.

Kamara has also been dealing with a back injury. So, the backfield is a mess. Yet, Etienne had just 17 carries and nine catches over his first two games before the injury. His role seemed to expand in Week 3. That's the encouraging sign we'll look for.

My analysis leads to the assumption that he was dealing with some ailment early in the season, started to recover, then picked up his hamstring injury. Everything will depend on his health moving forward, but the fantasy outlook will assume he can get back to full health at some point.

 

Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Football Outlook

It's probably not as doom and gloom as it seems. He seemed to be playing injured early on, and the Saints have a fast-paced offense. He also saw nine targets in Week 1. The blocking isn't great, but he could at least become a solid RB2.

He played well last season, though he was somewhat inefficient. And the PPR upside is there, so even when he's not doing great on the ground, he can often make it up by padding his stats with receptions. It's probably not time to give up on him yet.

He's an interesting buy-low candidate for now. Find a fantasy manager who's completely given up on him and see if you can get a good deal.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 7?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson, Kendre Miller. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson, Kendre Miller. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Alvin Kamara, CJ Donaldson, Kendre Miller compared to others:

Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashee Rice
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylin Noel
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Roschon Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Mason
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colby Parkinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Gesicki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dameon Pierce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cade Otton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brandin Cooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jameson Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sam Laporta
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Luther Burden III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Caleb Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
DK Metcalf
Alvin Kamara
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jalen Coker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Watkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tee Higgins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devonta Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malachi Fields
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Pickens
Alvin Kamara
vs
AJ Barner
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Kittle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian Kirk
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Evan Engram
Alvin Kamara
vs
Woody Marks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rashod Bateman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Trey McBride
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahan Dotson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cooper Kupp
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zay Flowers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Holani
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Gunnar Helm
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Sampson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara
vs
Corey Kiner
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Wright
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sean Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Davis
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Badie
Alvin Kamara
vs
Sione Vaki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Audric Estime
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Laube
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Luepke
Alvin Kamara
vs
A.J. Dillon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Julius Chestnut
Alvin Kamara
vs
Trevor Etienne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brashard Smith
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rasheen Ali
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demond Claiborne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Alvin Kamara
vs
Zavier Scott
CJ Donaldson
vs
Darius Cooper
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jordan Whittington
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tory Horton
CJ Donaldson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Colbie Young
CJ Donaldson
vs
Greg Dulcich
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cyrus Allen
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jaylen Wright
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tank Dell
CJ Donaldson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Corey Kiner
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
CJ Donaldson
vs
Seth McGowan
CJ Donaldson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tommy Tremble
CJ Donaldson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
CJ Donaldson
vs
Darnell Mooney
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bo Melton
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jalen Brooks
CJ Donaldson
vs
Calvin Ridley
CJ Donaldson
vs
Mason Taylor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Sean Tucker
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tyler Goodson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bryce Lance
CJ Donaldson
vs
Isaiah Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
CJ Donaldson
vs
Devontez Walker
CJ Donaldson
vs
Emmett Johnson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Isaiah Davis
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cole Kmet
CJ Donaldson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tez Johnson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tyler Badie
CJ Donaldson
vs
Chris Bell
CJ Donaldson
vs
Charlie Jones
CJ Donaldson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
CJ Donaldson
vs
John Metchie III
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kaelon Black
CJ Donaldson
vs
Josh Cuevas
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dylan Sampson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Sione Vaki
CJ Donaldson
vs
Zachariah Branch
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jacob Cowing
CJ Donaldson
vs
Isaiah Bond
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cody White
CJ Donaldson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
CJ Donaldson
vs
Noah Gray
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jonnu Smith
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
CJ Donaldson
vs
Will Mallory
CJ Donaldson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tim Patrick
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
CJ Donaldson
vs
Austin Hooper
CJ Donaldson
vs
Noah Fant
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jahdae Walker
CJ Donaldson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
CJ Donaldson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
CJ Donaldson
vs
Troy Franklin
CJ Donaldson
vs
Mitch Tinsley
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jauan Jennings
CJ Donaldson
vs
Foster Moreau
CJ Donaldson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
CJ Donaldson
vs
Zavion Thomas
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kyle Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
CJ Donaldson
vs
Savion Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Theo Johnson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Justice Hill
CJ Donaldson
vs
Audric Estime
CJ Donaldson
vs
Ted Hurst
CJ Donaldson
vs
Brandon Smith
CJ Donaldson
vs
Efton Chism III
CJ Donaldson
vs
Reggie Virgil
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jalen Nailor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dylan Laube
CJ Donaldson
vs
Eli Raridon
CJ Donaldson
vs
Hunter Luepke
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jalen Royals
CJ Donaldson
vs
Chimere Dike
CJ Donaldson
vs
Gunnar Helm
CJ Donaldson
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
CJ Donaldson
vs
George Holani
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tutu Atwell
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
CJ Donaldson
vs
A.J. Dillon
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cooper Kupp
CJ Donaldson
vs
Drew Sample
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jahan Dotson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Deion Burks
CJ Donaldson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
CJ Donaldson
vs
Davis Allen
CJ Donaldson
vs
Rashod Bateman
CJ Donaldson
vs
Julius Chestnut
CJ Donaldson
vs
Evan Engram
CJ Donaldson
vs
Trevor Etienne
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
CJ Donaldson
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
CJ Donaldson
vs
Christian Kirk
CJ Donaldson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
CJ Donaldson
vs
AJ Barner
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Malachi Fields
CJ Donaldson
vs
Sam Roush
CJ Donaldson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
CJ Donaldson
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tyjae Spears
CJ Donaldson
vs
Brashard Smith
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jordan Watkins
CJ Donaldson
vs
Rasheen Ali
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jake Ferguson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Charlie Woerner
CJ Donaldson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Demond Claiborne
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bijan Robinson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
CJ Donaldson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CJ Donaldson
vs
Kyren Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CJ Donaldson
vs
Derrick Henry
CJ Donaldson
vs
Javonte Williams
CJ Donaldson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
CJ Donaldson
vs
Saquon Barkley
CJ Donaldson
vs
D'Andre Swift
CJ Donaldson
vs
Bucky Irving
CJ Donaldson
vs
Josh Jacobs
CJ Donaldson
vs
Woody Marks
CJ Donaldson
vs
Braelon Allen
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jaylen Warren
CJ Donaldson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
CJ Donaldson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Chase Brown
CJ Donaldson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
CJ Donaldson
vs
Dameon Pierce
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tony Pollard
CJ Donaldson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
CJ Donaldson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
CJ Donaldson
vs
Jordan Mason
CJ Donaldson
vs
Samaje Perine
CJ Donaldson
vs
Blake Corum
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vs
RJ Harvey
CJ Donaldson
vs
Roschon Johnson
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Rico Dowdle
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vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
CJ Donaldson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
CJ Donaldson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
CJ Donaldson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
CJ Donaldson
vs
Cam Skattebo
CJ Donaldson
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Jeremiyah Love
CJ Donaldson
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Brian Robinson Jr.
CJ Donaldson
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Bam Knight
CJ Donaldson
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TreVeyon Henderson
CJ Donaldson
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Mike Washington Jr.
CJ Donaldson
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Devin Singletary
CJ Donaldson
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Elijah Mitchell
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Zavier Scott
Kendre Miller
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Rome Odunze
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
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Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
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Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
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Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendre Miller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashee Rice
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Addison
Kendre Miller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Carnell Tate
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
Tony Pollard
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendre Miller
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
vs
Jameson Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Sam Laporta
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Chase Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
A.J. Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kendre Miller
vs
Luther Burden III
Kendre Miller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kendre Miller
vs
DK Metcalf
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kendre Miller
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendre Miller
vs
Jalen Coker
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tee Higgins
Kendre Miller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
vs
Devonta Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kendre Miller
vs
George Pickens
Kendre Miller
vs
Darren Waller
Kendre Miller
vs
George Kittle
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Cade Otton
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendre Miller
vs
Trey McBride
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Malik Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Zay Flowers
Kendre Miller
vs
Darnell Washington
Kendre Miller
vs
Bucky Irving
Kendre Miller
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kendre Miller
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kendre Miller
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kendre Miller
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kendre Miller
vs
Devin Singletary
Kendre Miller
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kendre Miller
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Olave
Kendre Miller
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Drake London
Kendre Miller
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Nico Collins
Kendre Miller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kendre Miller
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Brock Bowers
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Malik Nabers
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian Watson
Kendre Miller
vs
Malachi Fields
Kendre Miller
vs
Javonte Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
AJ Barner
Kendre Miller
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kendre Miller
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kendre Miller
vs
George Holani
Kendre Miller
vs
Justice Hill
Kendre Miller
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
vs
Corey Kiner
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kendre Miller
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Kendre Miller
vs
Sean Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kendre Miller
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Badie
Kendre Miller
vs
Sione Vaki
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Kendre Miller
vs
Audric Estime
Kendre Miller
vs
Dylan Laube
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Luepke
Kendre Miller
vs
A.J. Dillon
Kendre Miller
vs
Julius Chestnut
Kendre Miller
vs
Trevor Etienne
Kendre Miller
vs
Brashard Smith
Kendre Miller
vs
Rasheen Ali
Kendre Miller
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kendre Miller
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Zavier Scott

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
New York Jets

Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

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Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

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Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

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Eric Cole

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Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

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Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

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Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

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New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
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