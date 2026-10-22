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Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 7 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Expert NFL betting picks for Thursday, 10/22/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and Bears.

In This Article hide
Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
Thursday Night Football Game Picks
Thursday Night Football Player Props

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 7 edition of Thursday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Thursday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. Although this article will be published each week on Thursday mornings, you can always feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.

This week's Thursday night slate features a matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 7 of Thursday Night Football!

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Thursday Night Football Odds and Spread

New England Patriots (+3) at Chicago Bears (-160 ML)

Over/Under (51)

 

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Thursday Night Football Game Picks

We have a fun Super Bowl XX rematch tonight when the New England Patriots travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. Both of these teams sit at 4-2 and are coming off big Week 6 wins. The Bears are especially happy, as starting quarterback Caleb Williams returned from injury last week and promptly went 30-of-36 with 305 passing yards and one touchdown.

The comparisons between these two teams are also one of the more interesting comparisons we have seen on Thursday Night Football. Starting with the defenses, both teams allow under 20 points per game and right around 300 yards of total offense to the opposition.

Both teams are also extremely close in how they allow those total yards per game, as the Bears and Patriots both allow approximately 228 passing yards per game and 91 rushing yards per game. This is the definition of strength on strength when it comes to stopping the run for both teams.

Offensively, the Bears are slightly stronger in terms of points scored, scoring an average of 25 points per game, while the Patriots average just under 23 points per game. In terms of total yards per game, the Bears are just slightly better, posting 388 total yards per game compared to the Patriots' 374 total yards.

The Bears have been significantly better running the ball, as they average nearly 161 rushing yards per game compared to the Patriots' 131 rushing yards per game. The Bears are also averaging 246 passing yards per game, albeit without Williams for the better part of the season, compared to New England's 251 passing yards per game.

Given the strength that both of these teams have shown against the run, combined with the fact that neither defense allows more than 20 points on average, the under 51 feels like the play here.

The Pick: UNDER 51 (-110 Hard Rock), (51% Novig)

 

Thursday Night Football Player Props

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