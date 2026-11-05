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Is RJ Harvey The Starting Running Back For The Denver Broncos When He Returns? (Week 9 Update)

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RJ Harvey - Fantasy football rankings, Risers and Fallers

Will RJ Harvey start for the Denver Broncos when he returns? Dan Fornek breaks down the RJ Harvey return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 9.

Fantasy managers were optimistic about the Denver Broncos offense entering the 2026 season. The group was coming off a strong year, headlined by growth from Bo Nix, a strong offensive line and run game, and the addition of veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

One of the young players expected to take a step this season after a strong rookie season was running back RJ Harvey. Harvey had impressive moments in and big fantasy scoring weeks in 2025, but found himself competing for touches again in 2026. A knee injury in practice ultimately landed him on the injured reserve before Week 8.

Will RJ Harvey be the starting running back for the Denver Broncos when he returns? Let’s dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Will RJ Harvey Start For The Denver Broncos When He Returns?

RJ Harvey entered the 2026 season with an opportunity to grow his role after an inconsistent 2025 season. As a rookie, Harvey played a limited role over the first 10 weeks of the season, averaging 5.0 carries, 2.9 targets, and 38.9 all-purpose yards per game with six touchdowns.

Harvey’s role increased massively over the final seven games thanks to an injury to J.K. Dobbins (13.7 carries, 4.1 targets, 72.5 yards, and six touchdowns), but his efficiency as a runner was among the worst in the league.

The Broncos re-signed Dobbins this offseason and drafted Washington running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, adding more competition to the backfield. Harvey has continued to flash his playmaking ability as a pass catcher (28 targets, 25 receptions, 217 yards, and a touchdown), but struggled to get much going on the ground (24 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown). A knee injury landed him on the injured reserve after Week 7.

Harvey has once again been in a frustrating timeshare with Dobbins, even with Coleman missing time due to a trip to the injured reserve. Harvey is averaging a 38.7% snap share in his second season with just one game above a 50% snap share.

One positive for Harvey is that Dobbins has not looked nearly as good this season as he did in 2026, averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt and struggling to find rushing lanes. Unfortunately, Coleman returned in Week 8 and had the most impressive game from a Broncos running back this season, handling 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and adding five targets, four receptions, and 63 yards against a good Chiefs defense.

At this point, it feels like Harvey will return to a backfield that will have roles for Dobbins, Coleman, and himself. Harvey’s explosiveness and role as a pass catcher remain a value for fantasy managers, but his lack of consistent volume will make him a volatile running back week in and week out.

 

RJ Harvey Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers who drafted RJ Harvey in PPR formats were pleased with what they had gotten to start the season. The second-year running back was RB25 in PPR points (11.2), but had three games with 14.0+ points and two top 24 (one top 12) fantasy finishes. Unfortunately, he also had three games with fewer than 11.0 points scored.

Harvey’s explosiveness will always have a role in Denver’s offense, but the strong play of Coleman as a pass-catcher and rusher will inevitably warrant more work. It also isn’t a great sign that the Broncos have been linked to Jonathan Taylor in trade talks as they try to get their offense back on track.

The Broncos backfield could look very different when Harvey returns from injured reserve, but he’s done enough as a pass catcher in his first two seasons to warrant a consistent, weekly role. Time will tell if that volume is enough to sustain him as an RB2 or make him a boom-or-bust RB3 each week going forward.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 9?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins compared to others:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Kittle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonah Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Trey McBride
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonah Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Demario Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Eli Raridon
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Jonah Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mason Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Darren Waller
Jonah Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keon Coleman
Jonah Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Treylon Burks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Savion Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Efton Chism III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ty Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Darius Cooper
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jonah Coleman
vs
Evan Engram
Jonah Coleman
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tory Horton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jonah Coleman
vs
Noah Fant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Davis Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Corey Kiner
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendre Miller
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sione Vaki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Holani
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sean Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jonah Coleman
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Laube
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jonah Coleman
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Eli Raridon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cooper Kupp
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kimani Vidal
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Khalil Shakir
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Bell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Austin Ekeler
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Antonio Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Greg Dulcich
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keon Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Treylon Burks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brenton Strange
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elijah Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bam Knight
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malachi Fields
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Savion Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Efton Chism III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Harris
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devin Singletary
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahan Dotson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ty Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darius Cooper
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Evan Engram
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Konata Mumpfield
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tory Horton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Reggie Virgil
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Wright
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Fant
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dohnte Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Davis Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Charlie Kolar
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tank Dell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tommy Tremble
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Gray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Corey Kiner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ted Hurst
J.K. Dobbins
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Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Cameron
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devin DuVernay
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jerry Jeudy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tez Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elijah Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drew Sample
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Theo Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sione Vaki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Foster Moreau
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Hunter
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Kirk
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jack Bech
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Bryant
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jauan Jennings
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Simi Fehoko
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Nico Collins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaydon Blue
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Etienne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sean Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CJ Donaldson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ameer Abdullah
J.K. Dobbins
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Laube
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Luepke
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DeeJay Dallas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.

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Week 9 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
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Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
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Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Michael Wilson

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Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
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Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders' RB Split to Be Evaluated Weekly
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Trending Toward Week 9 Return
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Christian McCaffrey

Expects to Return to Practice and Play This Week
Miro Heiskanen

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Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
DeVonta Smith

Absent from Practice on Wednesday
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Absent from Practice on Wednesday
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Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
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