Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.
Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason looked to be starting the season in a big role for the Minnesota Vikings when he had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.
But his hot start was quickly cut short as he suffered a thumb injury in the contest. He hasn't played in a game since and has been supplanted as the starter by veteran RB Aaron Jones Sr.
In Mason's absence, Jones has been productive, with 370 rushing yards, one touchdown, and plenty of receiving work. Will Mason miss the rest of the season with his current injury, or will he come back, and will he be the starter when he returns?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
Mason is very unlikely to miss the rest of the year. There may not be a documented case of a player suffering a thumb injury in Week 1 and missing the rest of the season in NFL history. In Week 6, the Vikings have their bye, so he gets an extra week to rest up without missing another game.
And the latest news is that Mason is expected to return soon. He's already missed four total games, meaning he's eligible to come off injured reserve whenever the Vikings decide it's appropriate. It looks like they may have already made their decision.
#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says he expects Jordan Mason (thumb) to be activated off IR after the teams bye week, meaning he should be back for week 7 against the #Colts.
Mason’s return would be huge for the run game. https://t.co/AYepiASyRF
— VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 9, 2026
Mason could potentially have another setback, but it seems unlikely. Fantasy managers should be ready for him to return soon, though it's possible he could see a restricted role for a short time to help reduce further potential damage to his affected finger.
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Mason's lack of pass-catching upside is the biggest reason he's not taken over the clear RB1 role for the Vikings. Jones is likely to have a substantial role in the offense for the rest of the season as he's faster and more elusive in the open field.
Mason is a bruising, short-yardage running back with nice tackle-breaking ability. He's likely to have the majority of short-yardage and goal-line touches moving forward, as he has a significant size advantage over Jones, who has struggled in those situations in recent years.
#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says he expects Jordan Mason (thumb) to be activated off IR after the teams bye week, meaning he should be back for week 7 against the #Colts.
Mason’s return would be huge for the run game. https://t.co/AYepiASyRF
— VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 9, 2026
Backs like these typically need a consistently good offense that gets into the red zone so they can punch it in for double-digit rushing touchdowns on the season. The Vikings offense has not been great so far, and has managed just under 22 points per game so far.
But with QB Kyler Murray healthy, they could be good enough to make Mason a serviceable RB2. His floor is very low, though, as he can't rack up PPR points from receptions due to Jones outplaying him in that area of the game.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Cam Skattebo, Braelon Allen, Emanuel Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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