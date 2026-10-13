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Is Jordan Mason Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Is Jordan Mason out for the season? When is Jordan Mason coming back? The latest Jordan Mason injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason looked to be starting the season in a big role for the Minnesota Vikings when he had 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

But his hot start was quickly cut short as he suffered a thumb injury in the contest. He hasn't played in a game since and has been supplanted as the starter by veteran RB Aaron Jones Sr.

In Mason's absence, Jones has been productive, with 370 rushing yards, one touchdown, and plenty of receiving work. Will Mason miss the rest of the season with his current injury, or will he come back, and will he be the starter when he returns?

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Is Jordan Mason Out for the 2026 Season?

Mason is very unlikely to miss the rest of the year. There may not be a documented case of a player suffering a thumb injury in Week 1 and missing the rest of the season in NFL history. In Week 6, the Vikings have their bye, so he gets an extra week to rest up without missing another game.

And the latest news is that Mason is expected to return soon. He's already missed four total games, meaning he's eligible to come off injured reserve whenever the Vikings decide it's appropriate. It looks like they may have already made their decision.

Mason could potentially have another setback, but it seems unlikely. Fantasy managers should be ready for him to return soon, though it's possible he could see a restricted role for a short time to help reduce further potential damage to his affected finger.

 

Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook

Mason's lack of pass-catching upside is the biggest reason he's not taken over the clear RB1 role for the Vikings. Jones is likely to have a substantial role in the offense for the rest of the season as he's faster and more elusive in the open field.

Mason is a bruising, short-yardage running back with nice tackle-breaking ability. He's likely to have the majority of short-yardage and goal-line touches moving forward, as he has a significant size advantage over Jones, who has struggled in those situations in recent years.

Backs like these typically need a consistently good offense that gets into the red zone so they can punch it in for double-digit rushing touchdowns on the season. The Vikings offense has not been great so far, and has managed just under 22 points per game so far.

But with QB Kyler Murray healthy, they could be good enough to make Mason a serviceable RB2. His floor is very low, though, as he can't rack up PPR points from receptions due to Jones outplaying him in that area of the game.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Cam Skattebo, Braelon Allen, Emanuel Wilson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Skattebo, Braelon Allen, Emanuel Wilson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Cam Skattebo, Braelon Allen, Emanuel Wilson compared to others:

Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Jalen Coker
Braelon Allen
vs
A.J. Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashee Rice
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Devonta Smith
Braelon Allen
vs
Michael Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Saquon Barkley
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift

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