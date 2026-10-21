Is Joe Mixon Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

Is Joe Mixon out for the season? When is Joe Mixon coming back? The latest Joe Mixon injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.
Joe Mixon hasn't played in 2026, and his attempt to return through Seattle ended before he could sign a contract. For fantasy managers, that matters more than the veteran's reputation or what he accomplished with Houston two years ago.
The Seahawks considered Mixon in early October while injuries thinned their running back room. They worked him out, discussed a practice-squad deal, and ultimately went with another option after his physical.
Mixon is still a free agent heading into Week 7. He hasn't been formally ruled out for the rest of 2026, but there's no verified timetable for his return and no evidence of an imminent signing.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Joe Mixon Out for the 2026 Season?
There's no official season-ending designation for Mixon because he isn't on an NFL roster.
His last regular-season appearance came with Houston in 2024, though he also played in the Texans' January 2025 postseason. A foot-related medical problem kept him out throughout the 2025 season.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio described a condition that hadn't improved as hoped, without publicly giving a specific diagnosis.
Houston kept him on the non-football injury list before releasing him with that designation in March 2026.
Seattle briefly appeared to offer another route back.
With first-round rookie Jadarian Price on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet recovering from an ACL tear, the Seahawks brought Mixon in for an October 5 workout.
Head coach Mike Macdonald said the club was going through the process of adding him to its practice squad, pending medical evaluation.
The deal never became official. Reports on October 6 confirmed Seattle wouldn't sign him following the physical. Macdonald later described the outcome simply as something that didn't work out.
Neither the coach nor the team publicly identified a specific medical finding behind the decision, so calling it a newly diagnosed injury would be speculation.
Seattle instead signed rookie Robert Henry Jr. off Washington's practice squad.
In its Week 6 overtime loss to Denver, Emanuel Wilson carried 14 times for 52 yards and George Holani added 20 yards and a touchdown on five rushes.
Even a team looking for backfield help has moved on without Mixon.
George Holani gets in the end zone for the @Seahawks
SEAvsDEN on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MzSqMm3DVs
NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2026
As of October 20, no subsequent signing or workout has been confirmed.
Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Outlook
Mixon's most recent on-field production explains why his name still gets attention. He rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games with Houston in 2024.
He also caught 36 passes for 309 yards and another touchdown, which gave him 1,325 yards from scrimmage and 12 total scores.
Joe Mixon high-stepped his way to a second TD 😱 pic.twitter.com/lZWSKBnh28
ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2024
That wasn't an isolated late-career burst. With Cincinnati in 2023, Mixon produced 1,034 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, 52 receptions, and three receiving scores.
He had proven he could handle carries and contribute in PPR formats across different offenses.
The problem is the gap between those numbers and his current circumstances.
He's missed an entire season, hasn't appeared in a 2026 game, and would need to join a new team, prove he's healthy, learn its offense, and earn a meaningful role.
None of those steps has a confirmed schedule.
Seattle's decision is also more relevant than hypothetical openings around the league. The Seahawks had injuries at running back and explored signing Mixon, but never completed the move.
That's a strong reason not to spend a standard redraft bench spot waiting for another club to take the chance.
Managers in ordinary 10- and 12-team leagues can leave Mixon on waivers or drop him for an active player with a clearer path to touches.
Deep dynasty leagues can justify keeping him only if the roster cost is minimal.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Emanuel Wilson, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Emanuel Wilson, Dameon Pierce. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Woody Marks, Emanuel Wilson, Dameon Pierce compared to others:
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