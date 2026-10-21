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Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers - Week 7

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Germie Bernard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Andrew Ball's fantasy football risers, fallers, sleepers, and busts heading into Week 7 of the 2026 season. He identifies players with rising and falling fantasy values.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Fantasy Football Risers
Week 7 Fantasy Football Fallers
More Fantasy Football Analysis

14 games. 28 teams in action. Just one player scored 30+ PPR fantasy points.

The lack of explosive performances was Week 6's biggest storyline. Christian McCaffrey, on Monday Night Football, saved the week from the dubious accolade. Still, several players had surprising and encouraging games across the league. And, of course, the not-so-great one.

The players in this weekly article aren't necessarily the week's best and worst performers. Instead, we'll talk about what Week 6 means for the rest of the season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Risers

Colston Loveland & Luther Burden III, TE & WR, Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III were who we drafted them to be on Sunday. It only took six weeks, but in reality, this was only the second real chance with Caleb Williams under center.

Loveland snagged his first touchdown of the season, and nearly had a second, on six catches for 65 yards.

Burden led the Bears in all other receiving categories: eight targets, eight catches, and 95 yards.

There are some usage concerns for the young wide receiver. Williams had 40 dropbacks against Atlanta. Burden ran a route on just 18. That's fewer routes than Rome Odunze (36), Loveland (32), Cole Kmet (22), and everyone's favorite thorn, Kalif Raymond (21).

We asked the same question all offseason: Which Chicago pass-catcher will lead the team? It's not that black and white. Ben Johnson will use them all and keep us guessing weekly.

 

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

If Kyle Pitts were tasked with catching you on a trust fall, you’d hit the ground.

We’ve seen it time and time again. The former first-round pick strings together good games and then disappears. Unfortunately, we still have to acknowledge that Pitts has 13 targets, 10 catches, 102 yards, and three scores over his last two games.

Even more encouraging, Pitts has a 15% or better (21.2% on Sunday) in each of his last three games. In the three games prior, he didn’t crack the double-digit mark.

Dip your toe into the waters; Pitts may be a starting tight end again. Just be careful; we know how this usually ends.

 

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Germie Bernard was a riser a week ago and far exceeded expectations.

Granted, his touchdown came in an extra frame, which significantly boosted his final total, but he had 10 receptions through regulation. Aaron Rodgers was looking for the second-round rookie nearly as often as the veteran DK Metcalf (15 to 12 targets). The quarterback’s 49 pass attempts may wind up being a season high, but he’s attempted at least 34 passes in all but one game so far. This is a pass-first offense.

Bernard needs to be rostered in 100% of leagues moving forward, and he could keep the number two job even when Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (wrist) return.

 

Omar Cooper Jr., WR,  New York Jets

Omar Cooper Jr. played five snaps in Week 1, caught one pass, then missed the next month with an ankle injury and became a forgotten man. The news of his Week 6 return barely brought any fanfare.

The rookie quickly reminded us that he was a first-round pick back in April: six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. He had a second score called back.

This could be a product of Christian Gonzalez clamping down on Garrett Wilson, but Cooper led the Jets with a 24% target share in Week 6. Wilson remains the undisputed top target, but New York can field a second fantasy-relevant receiver this season. That’s Cooper’s role, so long as he holds a ~80% route share, as he did Sunday.

A looming return for Adonai Mitchell (finger) could throw a wrench in those plans. Until then, Cooper can be considered a flex.

 

Other Fantasy Football Risers

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Fallers

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

You can’t say we weren’t warned.

Before the early-window games kicked off, a report emerged that Najee Harris would start over Cam Skattebo due to the latter’s fumbling issues. Still, nobody expected zero touches on six snaps.

There’s good news and bad news for Skattebo: The runners who replaced him were wildly inefficient. Harris totaled two yards on four carries and has since been released. Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored once on the ground (two total) but on six attempts for 18 yards. Devin Singletary got four carries. J.J. McCarthy and Darnell Mooney were New York’s top two rushers.

The ineffective ground game, against one of the league’s worst run defenses no less, led to the loss against the Saints. A logical coach would realize that Skattebo, despite his flaws, is the best running back on the roster. Then again, a messy, multi-man committee ruins the fantasy football value for everyone involved. It shouldn’t be this bad for Skattebo again, but it may never be what was projected when the season began.

 

Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Does Michael Wilson need Marvin Harrison Jr., or not?

Wilson's breakout last season came with Harrison sidelined, and he posted pedestrian numbers upon his return. This season, Wilson's strong play continued early, this time opposite Harrison. Two of Wilson's worst games have now come with Harrison in Houston.

Since the trade, there's been a slight offensive philosophy shift. Arizona is running more 13 personnel, the league's highest rate over the last two weeks. Opposing defenses are frequently doubling Wilson and Trey McBride. Thus, Wilson's target share has gone from 27% in the first four weeks to 16.9%.

Wilson has just one plus matchup in the next five weeks (Dallas in Week 8). It could be a rough stretch, and by the time he's through it, Carson Beck could be the starting quarterback.

 

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

I’m not saying Breece Hall won’t have a job when he is healthy, but he won’t have the same job.

Braelon Allen has been incredible in his stead. Here are his NFL ranks over his three starts (minimum 25 attempts):

Braelon Allen Stat (Rank)
Rush Success Rate 52.7% (9th)
Missed Tackles Forced Per Attempt 0.22 (10th)
Yards After Contact Per Attempt 2.93 (4th)
Yards Per Carry 4.60 (11th)
Yards Per Game 84.3 (10th)
Run For 10+ Yards 18.2% (3rd)

Hall should be the starter upon his return, but it’s looking more and more unlikely that he’ll routinely see 20 touches like he did last year and earlier this season.

 

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

If you were like me, you watched the Dallas Cowboys offense introduce themselves on the Sunday Night Football broadcast, and were surprised when Brevyn Spann-Ford popped up instead of Jake Ferguson. That was the first clue that Ferguson would lose playing time.

As the game progressed, Ferguson didn’t make an impact. His first reception came on a meaningless play at the end of the half. He caught two passes for 13 yards on three targets. His 53.8% snap share is his lowest number in a game he didn’t leave injured since his rookie season.

Like Skattebo, Ferguson’s decline in snaps and opportunities is a direct result of his play the previous weekend.

Other Fantasy Football Fallers

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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NFL Week 7 Power Rankings (2026)
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