Is Joe Mixon Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

Is Joe Mixon out for the season? When is Joe Mixon coming back? The latest Joe Mixon injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.
The football season is well underway. That means teams, both real-life and fantasy, are dealing with injuries and ineffectiveness that could derail their season.
NFL teams are always churning through free agency to find running back depth as they work to address injuries. Sometimes teams look at players who are young and looking for their first meaningful opportunity in the NFL. Other teams want a steady, veteran presence who can come in and immediately contribute.
That search led to veteran running back Joe Mixon recently. Is Joe Mixon playing in 2026? Can we rely on him for fantasy? Let’s dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Joe Mixon Out for the 2026 Season?
The Seattle Seahawks left no stone unturned once they placed rookie running back Jadarian Price on injured reserve, with Zach Charbonnet still working his way back from an ACL injury in 2025. That led them to veteran running back Joe Mixon.
The last time we saw Mixon was in 2024 with the Houston Texans. That season, his first with the team, saw him handle 245 carries for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 36 receptions (on 552 targets) for 309 yards and a touchdown. It was the second consecutive season where Mixon posted 1,000+ rushing yards, 9+ rushing touchdowns, and 300+ receiving yards.
Mixon for SIX.
📺: #HOUvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/0SZrapH1ct
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
Unfortunately, Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with a mysterious foot injury. Neither the Texans nor Mixon ever disclosed what happened to the veteran running back during the offseason. Early in the season, the team indicated that Mixon could potentially return, but he never found his way back to the field. He was released by the team in March 2026.
Mixon’s name popped back up on the radar before Week 5 when the Seahawks agreed to sign Mixon to their practice squad. However, the team ultimately rescinded that offer once Mixon underwent his physical.
At this point, it seems unlikely that any team will sign the veteran running back given his failed physicals.
Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Outlook
When we last saw Mixon on a football field, he was the RB8 in PPR points per game (17.2) with six 20+ point performances. We have no idea what happened during that next offseason, and we likely never will.
At this point, Mixon is a 30-year-old running back with a foot injury that is preventing him from passing a physical to sign with any team in the NFL. It seems like a safe bet that he will never see an NFL field again, even with teams desperate to find running back help.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Dameon Pierce. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Dameon Pierce. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Dameon Pierce compared to others:
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