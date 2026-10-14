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Is Joe Mixon Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is Joe Mixon out for the season? When is Joe Mixon coming back? The latest Joe Mixon injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Joe Mixon Out for the 2026 Season?
Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The football season is well underway. That means teams, both real-life and fantasy, are dealing with injuries and ineffectiveness that could derail their season.

NFL teams are always churning through free agency to find running back depth as they work to address injuries. Sometimes teams look at players who are young and looking for their first meaningful opportunity in the NFL. Other teams want a steady, veteran presence who can come in and immediately contribute.

That search led to veteran running back Joe Mixon recently. Is Joe Mixon playing in 2026? Can we rely on him for fantasy? Let’s dive in.

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Is Joe Mixon Out for the 2026 Season?

The Seattle Seahawks left no stone unturned once they placed rookie running back Jadarian Price on injured reserve, with Zach Charbonnet still working his way back from an ACL injury in 2025. That led them to veteran running back Joe Mixon.

The last time we saw Mixon was in 2024 with the Houston Texans. That season, his first with the team, saw him handle 245 carries for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 36 receptions (on 552 targets) for 309 yards and a touchdown. It was the second consecutive season where Mixon posted 1,000+ rushing yards, 9+ rushing touchdowns, and 300+ receiving yards.

Unfortunately, Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with a mysterious foot injury. Neither the Texans nor Mixon ever disclosed what happened to the veteran running back during the offseason. Early in the season, the team indicated that Mixon could potentially return, but he never found his way back to the field. He was released by the team in March 2026.

Mixon’s name popped back up on the radar before Week 5 when the Seahawks agreed to sign Mixon to their practice squad. However, the team ultimately rescinded that offer once Mixon underwent his physical.

At this point, it seems unlikely that any team will sign the veteran running back given his failed physicals.

 

Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Outlook

When we last saw Mixon on a football field, he was the RB8 in PPR points per game (17.2) with six 20+ point performances. We have no idea what happened during that next offseason, and we likely never will.

At this point, Mixon is a 30-year-old running back with a foot injury that is preventing him from passing a physical to sign with any team in the NFL. It seems like a safe bet that he will never see an NFL field again, even with teams desperate to find running back help.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Dameon Pierce. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Dameon Pierce. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, Dameon Pierce compared to others:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keon Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Dameon Pierce
vs
Najee Harris
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
James Cook III
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson

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