Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is dealing with a knee injury that caused him to miss Week 14. He's now missed four total games due to ailments, as he injured his hamstring on the same leg back in Week 6.
With the fantasy playoffs looming, it's worth questioning if the Eagles' No. 1 TE option will take the field again before the regular season is over. Knee issues can be serious and cause players to miss extended time.
So will Goedert play again in 2024?Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Is Dallas Goedert Out For The Season?
While he's not technically out for the entire season, he was placed on injured reserve on December 7. The team plans to bring him back for the playoffs, but he will at least miss every game until Week 18, when he'll first be eligible to return. For fantasy football purposes, it's over for Goedert this season.
Eagles to place TE Dallas Goedert (knee) on IR, planning to be ready for playoffs. (via @RapSheet, @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/VRSd3BmsZ6
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2024
Even if you're in a league with playoffs that extend into Week 18, there's not much point in hanging on to him. He's not been a stellar option at the position anyway, and it's not likely that the team will need him in Week 18 anyway. They're much better off letting him rest up, as they're extremely unlikely to miss the postseason.
Fantasy managers who had No. 88 on their rosters can turn to backup TE Grant Calcaterra. He's essentially filling in the same role that the starter did, playing a huge majority of offensive snaps (91% in Week 14), and actually being meaningfully involved in the passing game.
Grant Calcaterra has been a breath of fresh air while filling in for DG while he’s on IR. Every time he touches that ball he’s making a big play, in due time he was gonna get his first career TD and I’m happy it was today🦅 pic.twitter.com/l0P3H9aIoW
— 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒅 ♛ (@DillyPhilly215) December 9, 2024
He's unironically a pretty solid tight end. While the Eagles pass at the lowest rate in the NFL, his position isn't the most productive for fantasy football anyway. He doesn't need to put up huge stats to be worth starting.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis